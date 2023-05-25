Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Dad’s Blue Shirt Walkthrough

Dad’s Blue Shirt is one of the few side quests that take place in the Lurelin Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In this quest, you have to help a kid Zuta look for his dad’s shirt that is lost in the water. After retrieving the shirt, you have to return it to Zuta’s father, Sebasto, who will then reward you the same shirt for helping his kids find it. This quest is simple and straightforward so let us look for the location where you meet Zuta and start this quest.

How to start Dad’s Blue Shirt in Zelda: TotK

The ‘Dad’s Blue Shirt’ side quest can only be accessed after you have completed the two prior side quests taking place in the Lurelin Village in Tears of the Kingdom. These are the ‘Ruffian-Infested Village’ quest and the ‘Lurelin Village Restoration Project’ quest.

This quest will begin after you talk to Zuta in the Lurelin Village near Korne Beach at the location marked on the map below.

How to complete Dad’s Blue Shirt in Zelda: TotK

‘Dad’s Blue Shirt’ is a short and simple side quest in Tears of the Kingdom for which you have to follow the steps mentioned below.

Talk to Zuta

You will see a kid named Zuta looking anxious near the water in Lurelin Village. Go talk to him and he will tell you that his Dad’s blue shirt has been lost and he used to love it dearly.

The shirt smelled just like his dad and he will also mention that it was kept in an iron chest so if it is in the water, it cannot have gone far.

Find the Blue Shirt

Now you have to look for the chest containing the coveted shirt in the water. There will be a few chests lying around in the shallow water but the shirt is in none of them. Most of them contain Blue Rupees.

The desired shirt is in a chest located further into the water so you will need to build a raft using Ultrahand and then get the chest. To build this raft, grab the wooden board lying on the sand nearby. Attach a Zonai fan from your inventory to it and then turn it on by hitting it.

Ride the raft and grab the iron chest lying further in the water. Open the chest and it will contain the ‘Island Lobster Shirt’ which is the same shirt Zuta is looking for.

Go back to Zuta

Now go back on to the beach and give the shirt to Zuta. Zuta will recognize his Dad’s shirt instantly as it smells like him in Tears of the Kingdom.

This will trigger a cut scene where Zuta takes you to his dad Sebasto. Sebasto will thank you for finding his beloved shirt and he will then reward you with the same Island Lobster Shirt.

It is a great shirt to add to your inventory as it offers heat resistance which is very useful while traversing through regions with warm climates such as the Lurelin Village itself.