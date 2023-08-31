How To Get The Cobble Crusher In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Cobble Crusher is a two-handed sword that belongs to the Goron region in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The weapon’s main attribute is that it helps in getting rid of clusters of rock piles that block entrances or caves.

To get access to the weapon you will have to find chests hidden all around the areas of the surface map as well as the depths in Zelda Totk.

This guide includes all the steps necessary to help you get the Cobble Crusher in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Cobble Crusher locations in Tears of the Kingdom

You have a good chance of finding a Cobble Crusher in chests scattered across the regions of Goron or by defeating enemies in Eldin Canyon and Death Mountain in Tears of the Kingdom.

Location 1: Bokoblin Base in Eldin Canyon

The Cobble Crusher can be found in a wooden log placed in the Bokoblin Base located in the Eldin Canyon region.

Finding a way to the base is quite challenging as you will have to head on over to the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower and launch yourself using the catapult towards the southwest of the marked location onto the Bokoblin Base as shown in the image above.

The Coordinates for the weapon’s location are 1350, 1059, 0058.

Location 2: South of the Death Mountain Landmark

The Cobble Crusher can be found in the south of the Death Mountain Landmark in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To get to the location you’ll be required to fast travel to the Sitsum Shrine.

If you’re closer to the Death Mountain landmark there’s no need to fast travel just follow the path down from the landmark where you’ll reach an enemy base occupied by Bokoblins. Eliminate the enemies and look for the Cobble Crusher stuck under a wooden platform.

The coordinates for the location are: 2120, 2581, 0520.

Location 3: North of the Moshapin Shrine

The next enemy base where you can find the Cobble Crusher is located North of the Moshapin Shrine in Zelda: TotK.

An easy method to follow is to fast travel to the Moshapin Shrine and head straight towards the North towards the Death Mountain where you’ll encounter enemies in an enemy base and find the Cobble Crusher in a chest. The image above shows the exact location of the enemy base.

The Coordinates for the location are 2704,2208, 0522.

Location 4: Underneath a cliff northeast of Jiotak Shrine

This location for the Cobble Crusher is quite unique and players tend to ignore it as it is found in a chest hidden behind some breakable rocks in the northeast of the Jiotak Shrine.

To get to the breakable rocks spawn at the Jiotak Shrine and head North East towards the pinned location on the map in the image shown above. A good indicator to find the place would be to look out for a small lake that has been formed in the shape of a lizard right next to Lake Darman.

The coordinates for the location are: 1943, 3320, 0326.

Location 5: Underneath the Death Mountain West Tunnel

The Death Mountain West Tunnel is the cave that can be explored in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It is found on the west of Death Mountain with the Cobble Crusher buried underneath the cave’s second chamber. To access it you will have to explore the whole area where with the weapon you’ll also collect a whole bunch of loot.

The coordinates for the cave’s location are: 2250, 2680, 0523.

Location 6: Death Mountain Chasm

One of the final locations where you can get your hands on the Cobble Crusher is the Death Mountain Chasm located in the depths of Tears of the Kingdom.

The weapon will be held by a ghost who provides the player will powerful weapons. There is a chance that you may or may not find the Cobble Crusher weapon but instead get a better weapon: the Boulder Breaker which features much better stats and abilities.

The coordinates for the location are: 2697, 2264, -0952.