Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Cece’s Secret Walkthrough

“Cece’s Secret” is part of the Hateno questline that leads to the Mayoral Elections in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This side adventure is located in Hateno Village where two sisters live together and are ready to participate in the election. Sophie is suspicious about the activities of her sister, Cece.

Cece secretively leaves the shop every night. Sophie wants to reveal what her sister does when she is out in the night.

This article will help you reveal the secret, what reward will you get out of it, and its location. As you complete Cece’s Secret side adventure, you will be given a reward of 10x Ironshrooms.

How to unlock Cece’s Secret in Zelda: TotK

You can only take on “Cece’s Secret” after starting the “Team Cece or Team Reede” side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom.

Once ready, make your way to the Ventest Clothing Boutique located in the western part of Hateno Village. The coordinates are 3351 -2142, and 0120.

Here, speak with Sophie to know about the suspicious activities of Cece as of late. Sophie is afraid that Cece might be up to something that may cause her to lose the upcoming elections.

She will ask you for your help to discover Cece’s Secret by tailing her at night in Tears of the Kingdom. This begins the quest.

How to complete Cece’s Secret in Zelda: TotK

You need to hide beside the store and look for Sophie until she comes out of the store to make her way toward suspicious activity.

Sophie comes out usually at 10 pm. You have to keep waiting till 10 pm, and as she comes out and makes her way to Silo Village, follow her.

She will go across the road on the opposite side where the tower is located. Keep following her secretively and do not get caught, try to hide behind the shrooms as she looks around.

You will notice, she will go inside the tower and close its door. Climb to the wall behind the tower and there is an open window in the back wall from which you can enter into the tower.

As you moved inside, you will notice a hole in the floor through which you can see Cece. You will get to know what her secret is and go back to the store to meet Sophie again by gliding.

Tell her the secret of Cece, and in return, she will give a reward in the form of Ten Ironshrooms for completing this side adventure of Cece’s Secret in Tears of the Kingdom.