Where To Find Bokoblin Mask In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Bokoblin Mask in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom prevents you from being attacked by the Bokoblin beasts. This mask makes you look funny, but the benefit you get is significant, especially when you have fewer hearts in Zelda TotK.

This mask is unavailable in shops, and getting it will require you to complete a side quest. This guide will help you get the Bokoblin Mask in Zelda TotK without any trouble, so you don’t waste your time.

How to get the Bokoblin Mask in Zelda TotK

As mentioned above, you must complete a side quest to get the Bokoblin mask. The quest you must complete is “The Hunt For Bubbul Gems!.” This quest requires you to find the Bubbul gem. The Koltin wants to become a Staori and needs a Bubbul Gem to fulfill his dream.

To get the Bubbul Gem, you must kill a Bubbulfrog in Zelda TotK. But you first need to know how to get the quest. You can start this quest in The Pico Pond Cave north of Pico Pond and east of Woodland Stable in the Eldin Canyon Region.

Talk to Koltin outside the cave, and he will give you the quest. Head inside the Pico Pond Cave in Zelda TotK and continue straight. You can break a crystal on the right to obtain a Luminous Stone.

On the cave’s ceiling, you can see a giant white frog. This is the Bubbulfrog. If you try to approach him, he will just slip away. So, you have to shoot an arrow to kill him quietly. This will help you get Bubbul Gem in Zelda TotK.

Head back outside the cave and talk to Koltin. Give Koltin his Bubbul Gem to get the Bokoblin Mask. This is how you can get the Bokoblin Mask in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.