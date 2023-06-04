Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom An Eerie Voice Walkthrough

There is “An Eerie Voice” that has everyone scared in Tears of the Kingdom. The villagers of Highland Stable have been listening to the mysterious voice at night, but none of them are brave enough to find what is causing it.

Here is where you come in. You will have to get to the source of the Eerie Voice and solve its mystery in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start An Eerie Voice in Zelda: TotK

Head over to Lucky Clover Gazette to get the Potential Princess Sightings side adventure. Once you have started that quest, you will be eligible to start An Eerie Voice in Tears of the Kingdom.

Now, make your way to Highland Stable which is located south of Lake Hylia in the Fural Plains. Reach the location marked on the map below to come across an NPC named Penn.

Speak with him to know about the Eerie Voice that the locals have been listening to at night. You will also get to know that the voice specifically tells them to leave their weapons or be killed.

Once the conversation is over, you have to speak to Penn again but at nighttime to start the Eerie Voice quest in Zelda: TotK.

How to finish An Eerie Voice in Zelda: TotK

To complete An Eerie Voice side adventure, you need to help Penn find the source of the voice that the villagers have been listening to at night. You then need to pinpoint the location of the voice by exploring the stable ground.

After talking to him, you will find out from Penn that the voice in question can only be heard at night. For that reason, you have to wait until night falls at the campfire. At night, you need to talk to Penn again once you hear the Eerie Voice.

Doing so will allow you as well as Penn to teleport to Fural Plain located North of the Stable Ground. Once there, you need to get inside the Hakan Lakefront Well located further Northwest to examine the source of the voice.

At the well, you will find out the person behind the Eerie Voice is the woman that has no intention of scaring the villagers. The lyrics she was singing were not even spooky and the villagers were misunderstanding them.

This will solve the mystery of the Eerie Voice and will also conclude An Eerie Voice side adventure.