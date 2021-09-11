Tales of Arise consist of 6 protagonists possessing their own skill panels. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to unlock All Skill Panels in Tales of Arise.
How to Unlock All Skill Panels in Tales of Arise
Skill Panels basically act as branches of the skill tree in Tales of Arise. Each character has 15 skill panels with each one providing new attacks and spells as well as buffs for the character.
Unlocking 400 skills from these skills panels, across all characters, will earn you the Myriad Monikers achievement.
Below we’ve broken down how to unlock all skill panels in Tales of Arise.
Alphen Skills
Blazing Blow
Use Alphen’s boost attack to take down 35 enemies for this skill. Do it by pressing the directional button once your character has their icon charged to the max.
Undefeated Swordsman
Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest that leads you to the training grounds.
Another Day, Another Wall
This skill is available at the campfire while talking to your companion.
Once you’re done cooking at the campfire, a dialogue prompt will appear which gives you an option to spend time with a companion.
Arms Collector
Forge 10 Weapons for this skill. You can easily forge any weapon at any campfire with a merchant standing next to it.
Keep in mind to craft 10 different types. You won’t lose track as it also helps in counting down the total weapon crafted.
Infernal Tongue
The Roasted Chicken Recipe is acquired through the City Renewal sub-quest at the Mahag Saar (Niez). You’ll find a character at the exit of Aqfotle Hills who asks for x3 Demihuman Muscles.
Visit Mount Dhiara and Esta Luvah Forest and defeat Rioter Claws to get the Demihuman Muscles. Once acquired, cook the meal to unlock the skill.
Vanquisher of the Four Lights
For this skill, you should focus on defeating Meneiys, Grand Gnome, Procella Sylph, Luo Undine which requires you to complete the following sub quests:
The Phantom Flower of Nevira, Spirit Temple Farewell Mage, Untamable Rage.
Enlightening Bond
This skill is available after reaching the maximum bond level with a fellow character.
In most cases that’ll be Shionne. Sit at the campfire and exchange dialogues with the character to strengthen your bond with them thus unlocking the skill.
Shionne Skills
Sniper
This skill is available after you’ve downed 20 Ariel enemies using Shionne’s Bomb Attack.
Bombshell
To get this skill, you must blast 50 explosives using special ammunition.
Shionne possesses three bombs throwing Artes such as: Ignis Celestra, Tonitus Celestra, and Luke Celestra. Throw the bombs and shoot them.
Bottomless Stomach
This skill is available after constantly cooking 8 meals at the campfire.
Chic
For this skill, craft 4 accessories at the campfire where you’ll find a merchant standing next to it.
Healer
Complete “A Healer and her Patients” sub quest to get the Healer skill.
Fashionista
Unlocking this skill may take time since it requires few additional objectives to complete.
Like acquiring the Mystic Crest from the Shionne’s Solo Battle Advanced Challenge; level 40 is required. Afterward, you can forge the Mystic Crest at any merchant.
Insect Deposer
This skill is available after completing “Her Place” sub quest.
Love Chef
To get this skill, you’ll have to unlock the Shionne Pancakes Recipe and head straight to any campfire to unlock the ultimate ingredient; Love.
Explosive Gunslinger
This skill is available after completing “Skybound Swarm” sub quest.
Rinwell
Item Scholar
Collect at least 75/500 items in Tales of Arise to get the Item Scholar skill.
Unbeatable Mage
Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest that leads you to the training grounds.
Birdie Bestie
This skill is available after completing “The Owl Forest” sub quest.
Spell Canceller
This skill is available after you’ve finished using Rinwell’s Boost Attack on multiple enemies 6 times in total.
Lightning Princess
This skill is available after completing “Master of Nature” sub quest.
Feathered Friend
Find 80% owls in Tales of Arise, meaning 31/38 in total to attain the Feathered Friend skill.
Torrential Mage
This skill is available after completing “Untamable Rage” sub quest.
Item Professor
Collect at least 250/500 items in Tales of Arise to get the Item Professor skill.
Bibliophile
This skill is available after completing “Bibliophile” sub quest.
Sugar Connoisseur
Successfully cook the Ice cream meal to get the Sugar Connoisseur skill.
Gusty Girl
This skill is available after completing “Seaside Tornadoes” sub quest.
Law
Growing Boy
Cook 7 meals at any campfire to acquire this skill.
Silver Wolf Reawakened
This skill is available after completing “Refreshing Roughhousing” sub quest.
Calves of Steel
For this skill, you must reach a total of 700 Leg Strike Proficiency.
Prince of Iron Fists
In order to attain this skill, simply execute 3 Bomb Attacks.
Caretaker
This skill is available after completing “Pharia Ranch” sub quest.
Unbreakable Fists
Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest which leads you to the training grounds.
Bounty Hunter
This skill is available after completing “Claiming a Bounty” sub quest.
Friend to the Animals
This is a long one. Start off by completing the “Pharia Ranch” sub quest which leads you to the Pharia Farm. Raise every type of animal there to acquire this skill.
Torch Bearer
This skill is available after completing “Mixed Feelings” sub quest.
Space Champion
This skill is available after completing “An Ambition Fulfilled” sub quest.
Kisara
Chief Chef
This skill is available after cooking 5 meals at the campfire.
Unblemished Fighter
Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest which leads you to the training grounds.
Indomitable Golden Lion
Complete the Advanced solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest that leads you to the training grounds.
All-Pulverizing Hammer
For this skill you must reach a total of 600 Power Strike Proficiency.
Rock Buster Shield
This skill is available after completing “Walking Crag” sub quest.
Migalpedia
This skill is available after completing “An Eternal Rivalry” sub quest.
Queen Angler
Catch a Boss Fish Specie to acquire this skill. Boss Fish are rare type of fish with 2 stamina bars.
Stupidly Strong Fisherman
Catch a Boss Fish Silver Marlin in the Mahag Saar Hidden Wharf fishing spot. Talk to the sailor called Mahavar > Go to fishing spot dialogue > press Square and X to lure the fish.
Catch and Fillet
This skill is available after completing “Sashimi” sub quest.
Dohalim
Dark Sorcerer
For this skill you must reach a total of 600 Demon Strike Proficiency.
Eternal Protector
This skill is available after completing “Dohalim, Big Game Hunter” sub quest.
Undefeated Lord
Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest which leads you to the training grounds.
Ivy Master
Nullify 10 Fleet-footed enemies by Boost Attacks to earn this skill.
Antique Collector
Collect 8 Artifacts Types to acquire this skill.
Patron Lord
This skill is available after completing “Owl Sanctuary” sub quest.
Fateful Matchmaker
This skill is available after completing “Missing Lover” sub quest.
Transcendent Matchmaker
This skill is available after completing “Their Future” sub quest.
Rare Food Connoisseur
Successfully cook Grilled Rappig meal to get this skill
Drinking Buddy
This skill is available after reaching the maximum bond level with a fellow character. Sit at the campfire and exchange dialogues with the character to strengthen your bond with them thus unlocking the skill.