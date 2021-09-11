Tales of Arise consist of 6 protagonists possessing their own skill panels. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to unlock All Skill Panels in Tales of Arise.

How to Unlock All Skill Panels in Tales of Arise

Skill Panels basically act as branches of the skill tree in Tales of Arise. Each character has 15 skill panels with each one providing new attacks and spells as well as buffs for the character.

Unlocking 400 skills from these skills panels, across all characters, will earn you the Myriad Monikers achievement.

Below we’ve broken down how to unlock all skill panels in Tales of Arise.

Alphen Skills

Blazing Blow

Use Alphen’s boost attack to take down 35 enemies for this skill. Do it by pressing the directional button once your character has their icon charged to the max.

Undefeated Swordsman

Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest that leads you to the training grounds.

Another Day, Another Wall

This skill is available at the campfire while talking to your companion.

Once you’re done cooking at the campfire, a dialogue prompt will appear which gives you an option to spend time with a companion.

Arms Collector

Forge 10 Weapons for this skill. You can easily forge any weapon at any campfire with a merchant standing next to it.

Keep in mind to craft 10 different types. You won’t lose track as it also helps in counting down the total weapon crafted.

Infernal Tongue

The Roasted Chicken Recipe is acquired through the City Renewal sub-quest at the Mahag Saar (Niez). You’ll find a character at the exit of Aqfotle Hills who asks for x3 Demihuman Muscles.

Visit Mount Dhiara and Esta Luvah Forest and defeat Rioter Claws to get the Demihuman Muscles. Once acquired, cook the meal to unlock the skill.

Vanquisher of the Four Lights

For this skill, you should focus on defeating Meneiys, Grand Gnome, Procella Sylph, Luo Undine which requires you to complete the following sub quests:

The Phantom Flower of Nevira, Spirit Temple Farewell Mage, Untamable Rage.

Enlightening Bond

This skill is available after reaching the maximum bond level with a fellow character.

In most cases that’ll be Shionne. Sit at the campfire and exchange dialogues with the character to strengthen your bond with them thus unlocking the skill.

Shionne Skills

Sniper

This skill is available after you’ve downed 20 Ariel enemies using Shionne’s Bomb Attack.

Bombshell

To get this skill, you must blast 50 explosives using special ammunition.

Shionne possesses three bombs throwing Artes such as: Ignis Celestra, Tonitus Celestra, and Luke Celestra. Throw the bombs and shoot them.

Bottomless Stomach

This skill is available after constantly cooking 8 meals at the campfire.

Chic

For this skill, craft 4 accessories at the campfire where you’ll find a merchant standing next to it.

Healer

Complete “A Healer and her Patients” sub quest to get the Healer skill.

Fashionista

Unlocking this skill may take time since it requires few additional objectives to complete.

Like acquiring the Mystic Crest from the Shionne’s Solo Battle Advanced Challenge; level 40 is required. Afterward, you can forge the Mystic Crest at any merchant.

Insect Deposer

This skill is available after completing “Her Place” sub quest.

Love Chef

To get this skill, you’ll have to unlock the Shionne Pancakes Recipe and head straight to any campfire to unlock the ultimate ingredient; Love.

Explosive Gunslinger

This skill is available after completing “Skybound Swarm” sub quest.

Rinwell

Item Scholar

Collect at least 75/500 items in Tales of Arise to get the Item Scholar skill.

Unbeatable Mage

Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest that leads you to the training grounds.

Birdie Bestie

This skill is available after completing “The Owl Forest” sub quest.

Spell Canceller

This skill is available after you’ve finished using Rinwell’s Boost Attack on multiple enemies 6 times in total.

Lightning Princess

This skill is available after completing “Master of Nature” sub quest.

Feathered Friend

Find 80% owls in Tales of Arise, meaning 31/38 in total to attain the Feathered Friend skill.

Torrential Mage

This skill is available after completing “Untamable Rage” sub quest.

Item Professor

Collect at least 250/500 items in Tales of Arise to get the Item Professor skill.

Bibliophile

This skill is available after completing “Bibliophile” sub quest.

Sugar Connoisseur

Successfully cook the Ice cream meal to get the Sugar Connoisseur skill.

Gusty Girl

This skill is available after completing “Seaside Tornadoes” sub quest.

Law

Growing Boy

Cook 7 meals at any campfire to acquire this skill.

Silver Wolf Reawakened

This skill is available after completing “Refreshing Roughhousing” sub quest.

Calves of Steel

For this skill, you must reach a total of 700 Leg Strike Proficiency.

Prince of Iron Fists

In order to attain this skill, simply execute 3 Bomb Attacks.

Caretaker

This skill is available after completing “Pharia Ranch” sub quest.

Unbreakable Fists

Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest which leads you to the training grounds.

Bounty Hunter

This skill is available after completing “Claiming a Bounty” sub quest.

Friend to the Animals

This is a long one. Start off by completing the “Pharia Ranch” sub quest which leads you to the Pharia Farm. Raise every type of animal there to acquire this skill.

Torch Bearer

This skill is available after completing “Mixed Feelings” sub quest.

Space Champion

This skill is available after completing “An Ambition Fulfilled” sub quest.

Kisara

Chief Chef

This skill is available after cooking 5 meals at the campfire.

Unblemished Fighter

Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest which leads you to the training grounds.

Indomitable Golden Lion

Complete the Advanced solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest that leads you to the training grounds.

All-Pulverizing Hammer

For this skill you must reach a total of 600 Power Strike Proficiency.

Rock Buster Shield

This skill is available after completing “Walking Crag” sub quest.

Migalpedia

This skill is available after completing “An Eternal Rivalry” sub quest.

Queen Angler

Catch a Boss Fish Specie to acquire this skill. Boss Fish are rare type of fish with 2 stamina bars.

Stupidly Strong Fisherman

Catch a Boss Fish Silver Marlin in the Mahag Saar Hidden Wharf fishing spot. Talk to the sailor called Mahavar > Go to fishing spot dialogue > press Square and X to lure the fish.

Catch and Fillet

This skill is available after completing “Sashimi” sub quest.

Dohalim

Dark Sorcerer

For this skill you must reach a total of 600 Demon Strike Proficiency.

Eternal Protector

This skill is available after completing “Dohalim, Big Game Hunter” sub quest.

Undefeated Lord

Complete the Novice solo training grounds to unlock this skill. During your journey through the town for the first time, you’ll be welcomed by a tour guide who then triggers a side quest which leads you to the training grounds.

Ivy Master

Nullify 10 Fleet-footed enemies by Boost Attacks to earn this skill.

Antique Collector

Collect 8 Artifacts Types to acquire this skill.

Patron Lord

This skill is available after completing “Owl Sanctuary” sub quest.

Fateful Matchmaker

This skill is available after completing “Missing Lover” sub quest.

Transcendent Matchmaker

This skill is available after completing “Their Future” sub quest.

Rare Food Connoisseur

Successfully cook Grilled Rappig meal to get this skill

Drinking Buddy

This skill is available after reaching the maximum bond level with a fellow character. Sit at the campfire and exchange dialogues with the character to strengthen your bond with them thus unlocking the skill.