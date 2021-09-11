In this Tales of Arise Weapon Crafting Material Locations guide, we have listed the locations of different Weapon Crafting Materials that are present in Tales of Arise and what enemies drop those materials.

Tales of Arise Weapon Crafting Material Locations

In Tales of Arise, different crafting materials are dropped by different enemies. Crafting materials are required to craft new and better weapons.

Crafting materials can be farmed repeatedly as well, meaning that if you require a certain material in a greater amount, you can kill the enemy again and again to obtain it.

Adamantine Tendon

This material is dropped by Astral Fury and Astral Hatred enemies found in Tarfhal Helgarahi area.

Astral Crystal

Astral Crystals can be found in multiple locations. They are dropped by Mahag Saar Armored Swordsmen and Marksmen in Mobile Fortress, Gradia.

It is also dropped by Mahag Saar Chief Marksman located in the Astral Crystal region. Also present in the form of blue crystals in Tuah Seashore, Ganath Haros region.

Astral Crystal Grain

This crafting material is located on the fourth floor of Glanymede Castle. It is not dropped by an enemy. Rather, it is found in a treasure chest on the fourth floor of the castle.

Astral Crystal Fragment

This is dropped by Cysloda Armored Marksmen, Spearmen, and Chief Spearman in Cysloden Riville Prisoner Tower. Also present in the form of blue crystals in the Central level of Safar Sea Cave, Cyslodia region.

Astral Mass

Astral Mass is dropped by Menancia Armored Swordsmen, Marksmen, and Heavy Spearmen, who are located in Autelina Palace. Also present in form of blue crystals in Mount Dhiara, Menancia region.

Beast Mane

This crafting material is dropped by Alppha Withered Wolf found in Aqfotle Hills, Adan Ruins area.

Bizarre Megacore

This material is dropped by multiple enemies in multiple different locations.

It is dropped by Forest Roper in Gilanne Woodland, by Granilem in Traslida Highway, Razum Quarry. By Creepzilla in Adan Lake, Mobile Fortress Gradia, by Earthern Mass in Traslida Highway, Tietal Plain, and by Ooze in Frozen Valley, Underground Waterway.

Blistering Fang

This crafting material is dropped by Furious Boar, who is located in the Otherworld area.

Chameleon Hide

Dropped by Chrome Gazer in Gegham Helgarahi and Astral Agony in Tarfhal Helgarahi.

Clam Tentacle

This is dropped by Shellshocker enemy located in Safar Sea Cave, Traslida Highway area.

Clay Fragment

This material is located in Traslida Highway, Razum Quarry, and is dropped by Granilem and Flamewrecker Gigant.

Cursed Claw

It is located in Tarfhl Helgarahi and is dropped by Astral Doubt.

Dark Mane

This crafting material is dropped by Force Wolf and Alpha Force Wolf in Lenegis, Livid Wold and Alpha Livid Wolf in Gegham Helgarahi, and by Hunter Wold, Hail Wolf, and Alpha Hunter Wolf in the Otherworld.

Dark Tree Blood

It is located in the Otherworld and is dropped by Treant Roper.

Demihuman Muscle

It is dropped by Rioter Claw, who is located in Este Luvah Forest, Mount Dhiara.

Demihuman Talon

It is dropped by Berserker in White Silver Plains, Rudhir Forest.

Dragon Blood

It is located in Tarfhal Helgarahi and is dropped by Astral Isolation.

Dragon Flame Sac

It is located in Adan Lake, Mobile Fortress Gradia, and is dropped by Vandal dragon.

Dragon Scale

It is dropped by Ignite Dragon in the Otherworld.

Earth Seed

It is dropped by Roper and Boisterous Roper Gigant in Ulvhan Grotto, Rudhir Forest, also dropped by Forest Roper in Gilanne Woodland.

You can also find Ropers in White Silver Plains of Cyslodia and kill them to get Earth Seed.

Earth Stone

It is located on Traslida Highway in Tietal Plain and is dropped by Earthern Mass.

Flame Stone

It is dropped by Flaming Mass located in Berg Volcano.

Frosty Vambrace

Located in Shinefall Woods, Aureum Falls, it is dropped by Terrapin Fists.

Gloaming Crystal

This weapon crafting material is dropped by Punisher in the Otherworld.

Granite Fang

It is dropped by Boar and Relentless Charger Giant in Traslida Highway, Tietal Plain. Relentless Charger Giant spawns only once, though.

Granite Fragment

This is dropped by Magmalem in Berg Volcano and Lavalem in the Otherworld.

Hard Bone

It is dropped by Armadillo in Sandinus Ravine Fagan Ruins, Ice Wolf and Alpha Ice Wolf in White Silver Plains in Rudhir Forest, and Deceptive Effigy in Ulvhan Grotto, Rivelle Prison Tower.

Hard Spherical Shell

This crafting material is dropped by Crystamadillo in Adan Ruins; Este Luvah Forest, by Rokmadillo in Berg Volcano, and Jewelmadillo in the Otherworld.

Ice Stone

This material is located in Aureum Falls, Del Fharis Castle, and is dropped by Viscous Mass.

Icicle Fang

It is dropped by Wild Board located in Shinefall Woods, Latvu Marshlands.

Incendiary Scale

It is dropped by Blast Bee in Gegham Helgarahi and Bee Prisma in the Otherworld.

Indomitable Gagantubone

It is located in several different locations. It is dropped by Rokmadillio in Berg Volcano, Armored Ape and Agate Shell in the Otherworld, Force Mantis in Lenegis, Rending Mantis in Gegham Helgarai.

Also dropped in the Wedge by Chaotic Figure, Armatus Bos, and Armatus Equus. It is also found in Tarfhal Helgarahi and is dropped by Astral Fury and Astral Hatred.

Inferno Fang

It is a guaranteed drop by Polycephus Gigant during the ‘Survey Says’ side quest and is located in Riville Prison Tower.

Infused Statue Fragment

It is dropped by Killer Effigy located in Del Fharis Forland and Chaotic Figure in the Wedge.

Iron Pipe

It is found during the side quest The Mysterious Pair.

Keen Gigafang

It is dropped by multiple enemies around the map, including Assault Bee in Shinefall Woods, Withered Wolf in Aqfotle Hills, Scaled Wolf and Alpha Scale Wolf in Latvu Marshlands, Archer Hawk, and Rioter Claw in Mount Dhiara, and Wild Boomy.

Large Demihuman Talon

It is dropped by Dual Blades located in the Wedge, Mount Dhiara, Force Duster in Lenegis, and Executor in the Otherworld.

Lizard Fin

It is dropped by Creepzilla in Adan Lake, Mobile Fortress Gradia.

Lustrous Astral Crystal

This crafting material is dropped by Helganquil in Gegham Helgarahi, Lenegis Fortified Swordsman, and Marksman in Lenegis. Also present in the form of blue crystals in the Uninhabited Island.

Majestic Feather

These are Dropped by Astral Famine in Tarfhal Helgarahi, Sylph Feather in the tower of the Wind Spirit, and Glasruda and Rayhawk in the Otherworld.

Mantid Claw

It is dropped by Force Mantis in Lenegis and Rending Mantis in Gegham Helgarahi.

Megafauna Bone

It is located in the Wedge dropped by Armatus Bos and Armatus Equus.

Mucus Sac

This crafting material is dropped by Agate Shell in the Otherworld.

Mystical Luminacore

This weapon crafting material is dropped by Blooming Roper in the Wedge, Treant Roper, Lavelem and the Punisher in the Otherworld, Magamalem in Berg Volcano, Gnome Guarder in Earth Spirit Temple, Chrome Gazer in Gegham Helgarahi, Astral Agony, Doubt and Lament in Tarfhal Helgarahi and Helhanquil in Gegham Helgarahi.

Ominous Eyeball

This weapon is dropped by Astral Sloth in Tarfhal Helgarahi and Mash Boomy in the Otherworld.

Ossified Stem

It is located in the Wedge, dropped by the Blooming Roper.

Paralysis Stinger

This weapon crafting material is dropped by Assault Bee and Regent Bee Gigant in Shinefall Woods, Fogwharl Limestone caverns.

Penumbra Stone

It is located in Tarfhal Helgarahi and is dropped by Astral Lament.

Phantom Fang

It is dropped by Polycontrus in Gegham Helgarahi

Punisher’s Vambrace

Located in the Otherworld, it is dropped by the Armored Ape.

Raging Storm Beak

It is dropped by Archer Hawk in Mount Dhiara, Aqfotle Hills.

Razor Tipped Feather

It is dropped by Hawk in White Silver Plains, Nevira Snow plains.

Rending Titanfang

It is dropped by Blast Bee, Livid Wolf, Livid, Alpha Livid Wolf, and Polycontrus in Gegham Helgarahi, Bee Prisma, Hunter Wolf, Alpha Hunter Wolf, Hail Wolf, Glasruda, Rayhawk, Executor, Furious Boar and Ignite Dragon in the Otherworld.

Sharp Fang

It is dropped by Bees in Iglia Wastes, Wolfs in Sandinus Ravine and Ice Wolf, Alpha Ice Wolf, Hawk, and Berserkerin White Silver Plains.

Spherical Shell

It is dropped by Armadillo in Sandinus Ravive and Toxidillo Gigant in Glanymede Castle.

Spirit Tail

This crafting material is located in Shinefall Woods and is dropped by Wild Boomy, and in the Wedge by Void Boomy.

Statue Heart

It is dropped by Immortal Figure in the Otherworld.

Sticky Tentacle

It is dropped by Mossel in Tuah Seashore.

Stone Fragment

This material is dropped by Golem in Sandinus Ravine, Iglia Wastes.

Tempest Fang

It is dropped by Polymentus in Del Fharis Castle.

Tempest Stone

It is found in Mount Dhiara and is dropped by Tempestuous Mass.

Titanium Vambrace

It is dropped by Ape in Gilanne Woodland and Alpha Reaper Gigant in Traslida Highway.

Wind-Swept Mane

This material is located in Aqfotle Hills Adan Ruins and is dropped by Withered Wolf and Alpha Withered Wolf.

It is also dropped by Scaled Wolf and Alpha Scaled Wolf in Latvu Marshlands.