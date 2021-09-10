Tales of Arise Owl Locations Guide

We will be briefly looking at all of the Owl Locations in Tales of Arise throughout this guide. If you want to unlock all of the trophies in Tales of Arise, then you’d have to collect all of these owls from their locations, and that’s what we are here to help you with.

Tales of Arise Owl Locations

There are 38 Owls that you can collect in Tales of Arise, and we will be helping you find each one of the owls.

By the time you collect them all, three different achievements, “Owl Spotter”, “Owl Scouter”, and “Owl Homecoming” will unlock for you.

These owls can be tracked down after you finish the first lord and unlock an owl tracking skill for Rinwell’s Owl.

As you explore the world of Tales of Arise, whenever there’s an owl nearby, Hootle will sense something and let you know. You can also gain outfit pieces from each owl and then equip them later on.

Owl #1 – Dogtail

The first owl can be located in Sandinus, at the very end of the bridge, which marks the entrance to Ulzebek.

Owl #2 – Rabbit Ears

The next owl is also in Ulzebek. You can find this owl on the balcony of the right-most house.

Owl #3– Spotted Car Ears

You need to visit Iglia Wastes and look around the bottom left of the area for a climbable wall. The owl is on top of that wall.

Owl #4 – Cat Tail

Head for the Kyrd Garrison and start moving left from the Mosgul entrance. The 4th owl is at the end of the path.

Owl #5 – Monocle

The next owl is near Mosgul as well. It is chilling on a brick wall behind Mosgul.

Owl #6 – Dog Ears

Go to the Trench of Flames and look inside the house near the castle gates to find this owl.

Owl #7 – Left Bandage

In the same area, you can find the 7th owl just ahead of the Gates of Fire, on the left side.

Owl #8 – Rabbit Tail

Your next stop is Glanymede Castle. Search on the right side of the 3rd floor to locate the owl.

Owl #9 – Frame Glasses

Go to the Lacerda Cliffs, and you can locate this owl near the merchant near Ulvhan Grotto.

Owl #10 – Left Eyepatch

The 10th owl can be located near the Entrance of Messia 224 in the White Silver Plains.

Owl #11 – Wolf Ears

Now enter Messia 224 and head left until you come across an Oxen Cart. There is a bucket behind that cart with the owl inside it.

Owl #12 – Wolf Tail

The 12th owl can be found in the middle of the lake in Nevira Snowplains. He is sitting on top of a rock.

Owl #13 – Sunglasses

Go to the Cysloden Alley and look for the owl near the river area. This owl is also sitting on top of a rock.

Owl #14 – Devil Horns

Head to the Riville Prison Tower and go to the 2nd floor. The owl is sitting on top of a bookshelf in the lower right corner of the floor.

Owl #15 – Half Frames

This owl will have you traveling to the Frozen Valley. You need to look for the owl around the bridge that leads to the next section of the river.

Owl #16 – Red Tropical Corsage

Go to the fishing spot in the Overseer Hill region and look around the bottom area to locate the owl.

Owl #17 – Devil Wings

The owl is sitting near a horse stable on Traslida Highway.

Owl #18 – Giggle Glasses

To locate the 18th owl, go to the lower right corner of Tietal Plains and look for it in that area.

Owl #19 – Halo

Travel to the market area in Viscint, and you should be able to spot the owl near the fast travel area.

Owl #20 – Crown

Go to the Autelina Palace and look around the kitchen on the 1st floor to locate the owl.

Owl #21 – Devil Tail

This owl is sitting near the edge of the map on Talka Pond Road. You can get to this road by going through Viscint. There are some boars in the area as well.

Owl #22 – Red Rose Corsage

The 22nd owl is inside a bucket on the eastern side of Niez.

Owl #23 – Retro Sunglasses

Venture to the Aqfotle hills and search for a destroyed house. The owl can be seen sitting on top of the destroyed house.

Owl #24 – Angry Glasses

Go to Adan Lake and search for the Big stone gates in the middle area. The owl is near that gate.

Owl #25 – Angel Wings

The next one is also close by, in the Adan Ruins. Drop down and fight off the enemies to go right and locate the owl.

Owl #26 – Butterfly Wings

This owl can only be located before you defeat the 4th lord as the Mobile Gradia Fortress sinks after the battle.

So, make sure you collect it before dealing with the 4th lord. Go to the interior of the ship and head to the 2nd level. The owl can be found in one of the cabins on this level.

Owl #27 – Right Eye Patch

Go to the upper section of the Tuah Seashore to find the 27th owl.

Owl #28 – Star Hair Clip

The Star Hairclip owl is located in Thistlym, sitting under the brazier on the lower left side.

Owl #29 – Right Bandage

Travel to the Shinefall woods and climb the hill in the middle to reach the owl’s location.

Owl #30 – Swirly Glasses

Your owl hunt will take you to the Lavtu Marshlands. You have to look around the southwestern area to locate the owl.

Owl #31 – Sad Glasses

Go to the Pelegion and head towards the elevator on level 2 to locate the owl nearby.

Owl #32 – Hootle Doll

Now, you need to go to the Del Fharis Castle and go to the 4th floor of the Central Plaza. The owl is sitting on the ceiling near the Health restoring fountains.

After collecting the 32nd owl, you need to finish the campaign and then visit the Owl king in The Owl Forest. Talking to him will trigger the final 6 owls to spawn, and then you can collect them.

Owl #33 – Battle Maiden’s Shield

You can find this special owl sitting on the lord’s chamber in Glanymede Castle, which is located in the Calaglia region.

Owl #34 – Vivid Sphere

Now go to the Iglia Wastes and travel to the map action icon. Then ask Dohalim to grow leaves and branches on the wall, allowing you to scale it and reach the owl.

Owl #35 – Broken Machine Gun

Go to the Hidden Chamber in the Riville Prison Tower, which is located in the Cyslodia region. You need a secret key to open the door, which can be obtained by completing the following side quests

Survey Says…

Culling the Snowplain Herds

Completing these quests will grant you the key to open the hidden chamber and reach the owl.

Owl #36 – Ancient Excavator

Go to the Guardroom on the 2nd floor of the Autelina palace in Menancia to locate the 36th owl.

Owl #37 – Metal Miner’s Cap

You need to complete the “ beyond the graves” side quest to obtain a bottle that you need to take to Mahag Saar, and he will offer you to go to the Uninhabited island. Go to the island and defeat the boss to find the owl in the same area.

Owl #38 – Trident

The final owl in Tales of Arise can be found sitting on the throne in the lord’s chamber of Del Fharis Castle in Ganath Haros.