Meals in Tales of Arise can provide you with some useful boons. However, to cook them, you are going to need ingredients. In this Tales of Arise Cooking Ingredients Locations guide, we will take a dig into the locations of all the usable ingredients in Tales of Arise.

Tales of Arise Cooking Ingredients Locations

In order to cook food, you first need to have the right ingredients at your disposal. These ingredients can be acquired from plants, animals, and chests. Or, they can also be purchased from the shop.

Requirements for Cooking in Tales of Arise

Apart from ingredients, you also need to be aware of some recipes to cook food. You can get these recipes in Blue Chests that are spread across the entire map.

Once you’ve got your hands on both a recipe and the ingredients required to cook it, you need to start looking for a campfire.

When you have found a campfire, you can choose to either cook or rest. For the sake of this guide, go with the cooking option.

After that, you’ll be presented with a cooking menu. From here, choose the desired recipe as well as the character you would want to cook it.

It’s worth mentioning that you can only cook one meal at one time. Although you can cook the same recipe more than once, its effect won’t stack over the already chosen one.

Furthermore, your cooking effect stays active while you rest. So, if you’ve just reached a campfire and you’re looking to replace your existing cooking effect, choose to rest before cooking anything.

Here are the locations of all the Ingredients in Tales of Arise:

Apple

Head to Menancia and navigate to the Inn at Viscint. You can buy apples from the Inn Keeper.

Arowana

It can be found at Lavtu Marshlands in Ganath Haros.

Beef

It can be obtained by growing and harvesting cows at Phariah Ranch in Menancia.

Boss Fish

Once you’ve unlocked fishing, you can catch it from fishing spots.

Carp

You can purchase it from the Inn Keeper at Ulzebek in Calaglia.

Chicken

It can be obtained by growing and harvesting Chicken at Pharia Ranch in Menancia.

Egg

You can purchase eggs from the Inn Keeper at Cysloden, Cyslodia.

Flatfish

You’ll find it at the central level of Safar Sea Cave in Cyslodia.

Horse Meat

It can be obtained by growing and harvesting horses at Pharia Ranch in Menancia.

Lavender

You can obtain it either from Iglia Wastes in Calaglia or the inner level of Gilanne Woodland in Menancia.

Lemon

It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Viscint, Menancia.

Lettuce

It can be bought from the Inn Keeper at Cysloden, Cyslodia.

Mackerel

It can be found in Adan Lake at Maga Saar.

Milk

It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Viscint, Menancia.

Mushroom

It is located at Sandinus Ravine in Calaglia.

Pepper

It can be found at Kyrd Garrison in Calaglia.

Pork

It can be obtained by growing and harvesting Pigs at Pharia Ranch in Menancia.

Potato

It can be found at Iglia Wastes in Calaglia. Pick up the Hunger Averted side quest from Calaglia before heading there.

You can easily find potatoes all over Iglia Wastes, especially the central part of the map. Simply pick 3 for the side quest while the rest you can keep for yourself.

Rappig Meat

It can be obtained by growing and harvesting Rappigs at Pharia Ranch in Menancia.

Red Chamomile

There are three locations where you can find this ingredient:

Adan Ruins, Mahag Saar

North Tower 1F of Del Fharis Castle in Ganath Haros

Upper level 1F of Gegham Helgarahi in Rena

Red Jasmine

It is located at the Talka Pond Road in Menancia and the Uninhabited Island.

Red Lavender

It can be found either at the bottom level of the Razum Quarry in Menancia or at the Spiral 2 upper level of the wedge.

Red Rosemary

There are three locations where you can find this ingredient:

Tuah Seashore, Ganath Haros

Waterfall basin of Aureum Falls in Ganath Haros

Center of Fogwharl Limestone Caverns in Ganath Haros

Red Saffron

It is located at Aqfotle Hills in Mahag Saar.

Red Sage

You can get it from either Lenegis or the center of Fogwharl Limestone Caverns in Ganath Haros.

Red Verbena

Again, there are three locations from where you can acquire this ingredient:

Fortress Ruins Basement 2F of Este Luvah Forest at Mahag Saar

Lower Level 3F of Tarfhal Helgarahi at Rena

Dragon Slumber Mountain, The Otherworld

Rice

It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper of at Niez, Mahar Saar.

Rosemary

There are three places where you can acquire it:

Cave of Solitude, Calaglia

White Silver Plains, Cyslodia

Frozen Valley, Cyslodia

Sage

You can obtain it from either the underground prison of Riville Prisoner Tower in Cyslodia or the Traslida Highway in Menancia.

Salmon

It is located at the Rudhir Forest in Cyslodia.

Scrap Meat

It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Ulzebek, Calaglia.

Sea Bream

It can be found at Thistlym, Ganath Haros.

Sheep Meat

You can obtain it by growing and harvesting Sheep in Pharia Ranch, Menancia.

Strawberry

It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Viscint, Menancia.

Tomato

It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Viscint, Menancia.

Tofu

It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Pelegion, Ganoth Haros.

Tuna

It can be caught at the fishing spot in Mahag Saar.

Verbena

It can be obtained from the following three locations:

Overseer Hill, Menancia

Rudhir Forest, Cyslodia

Tietal Plain, Menancia

Wheat

It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Cysloden, Cyslodia.