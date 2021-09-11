Meals in Tales of Arise can provide you with some useful boons. However, to cook them, you are going to need ingredients. In this Tales of Arise Cooking Ingredients Locations guide, we will take a dig into the locations of all the usable ingredients in Tales of Arise.
Tales of Arise Cooking Ingredients Locations
In order to cook food, you first need to have the right ingredients at your disposal. These ingredients can be acquired from plants, animals, and chests. Or, they can also be purchased from the shop.
Requirements for Cooking in Tales of Arise
Apart from ingredients, you also need to be aware of some recipes to cook food. You can get these recipes in Blue Chests that are spread across the entire map.
Once you’ve got your hands on both a recipe and the ingredients required to cook it, you need to start looking for a campfire.
When you have found a campfire, you can choose to either cook or rest. For the sake of this guide, go with the cooking option.
After that, you’ll be presented with a cooking menu. From here, choose the desired recipe as well as the character you would want to cook it.
It’s worth mentioning that you can only cook one meal at one time. Although you can cook the same recipe more than once, its effect won’t stack over the already chosen one.
Furthermore, your cooking effect stays active while you rest. So, if you’ve just reached a campfire and you’re looking to replace your existing cooking effect, choose to rest before cooking anything.
Here are the locations of all the Ingredients in Tales of Arise:
Apple
Head to Menancia and navigate to the Inn at Viscint. You can buy apples from the Inn Keeper.
Arowana
It can be found at Lavtu Marshlands in Ganath Haros.
Beef
It can be obtained by growing and harvesting cows at Phariah Ranch in Menancia.
Boss Fish
Once you’ve unlocked fishing, you can catch it from fishing spots.
Carp
You can purchase it from the Inn Keeper at Ulzebek in Calaglia.
Chicken
It can be obtained by growing and harvesting Chicken at Pharia Ranch in Menancia.
Egg
You can purchase eggs from the Inn Keeper at Cysloden, Cyslodia.
Flatfish
You’ll find it at the central level of Safar Sea Cave in Cyslodia.
Horse Meat
It can be obtained by growing and harvesting horses at Pharia Ranch in Menancia.
Lavender
You can obtain it either from Iglia Wastes in Calaglia or the inner level of Gilanne Woodland in Menancia.
Lemon
It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Viscint, Menancia.
Lettuce
It can be bought from the Inn Keeper at Cysloden, Cyslodia.
Mackerel
It can be found in Adan Lake at Maga Saar.
Milk
It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Viscint, Menancia.
Mushroom
It is located at Sandinus Ravine in Calaglia.
Pepper
It can be found at Kyrd Garrison in Calaglia.
Pork
It can be obtained by growing and harvesting Pigs at Pharia Ranch in Menancia.
Potato
It can be found at Iglia Wastes in Calaglia. Pick up the Hunger Averted side quest from Calaglia before heading there.
You can easily find potatoes all over Iglia Wastes, especially the central part of the map. Simply pick 3 for the side quest while the rest you can keep for yourself.
Rappig Meat
It can be obtained by growing and harvesting Rappigs at Pharia Ranch in Menancia.
Red Chamomile
There are three locations where you can find this ingredient:
- Adan Ruins, Mahag Saar
- North Tower 1F of Del Fharis Castle in Ganath Haros
- Upper level 1F of Gegham Helgarahi in Rena
Red Jasmine
It is located at the Talka Pond Road in Menancia and the Uninhabited Island.
Red Lavender
It can be found either at the bottom level of the Razum Quarry in Menancia or at the Spiral 2 upper level of the wedge.
Red Rosemary
There are three locations where you can find this ingredient:
- Tuah Seashore, Ganath Haros
- Waterfall basin of Aureum Falls in Ganath Haros
- Center of Fogwharl Limestone Caverns in Ganath Haros
Red Saffron
It is located at Aqfotle Hills in Mahag Saar.
Red Sage
You can get it from either Lenegis or the center of Fogwharl Limestone Caverns in Ganath Haros.
Red Verbena
Again, there are three locations from where you can acquire this ingredient:
- Fortress Ruins Basement 2F of Este Luvah Forest at Mahag Saar
- Lower Level 3F of Tarfhal Helgarahi at Rena
- Dragon Slumber Mountain, The Otherworld
Rice
It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper of at Niez, Mahar Saar.
Rosemary
There are three places where you can acquire it:
- Cave of Solitude, Calaglia
- White Silver Plains, Cyslodia
- Frozen Valley, Cyslodia
Sage
You can obtain it from either the underground prison of Riville Prisoner Tower in Cyslodia or the Traslida Highway in Menancia.
Salmon
It is located at the Rudhir Forest in Cyslodia.
Scrap Meat
It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Ulzebek, Calaglia.
Sea Bream
It can be found at Thistlym, Ganath Haros.
Sheep Meat
You can obtain it by growing and harvesting Sheep in Pharia Ranch, Menancia.
Strawberry
It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Viscint, Menancia.
Tomato
It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Viscint, Menancia.
Tofu
It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Pelegion, Ganoth Haros.
Tuna
It can be caught at the fishing spot in Mahag Saar.
Verbena
It can be obtained from the following three locations:
- Overseer Hill, Menancia
- Rudhir Forest, Cyslodia
- Tietal Plain, Menancia
Wheat
It can be purchased from the Inn Keeper at Cysloden, Cyslodia.