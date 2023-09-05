Starfield Outpost Power Sources Explained

While exploring different areas on the interplanetary journey in Starfield, you can also build your permanent bases on different plants. These bases are known as Outposts and you can build infrastructure there that helps you mine resources along with storage facilities and running manufacturing operations.

Unfortunately, setting up this remote outpost on any planet in Starfield requires a Power Source to make it operational. The games provide us with different power sources with each having its own specifications.

How to power up Starfield Outposts

Knowing the best planet to build your outpost is well and all but that outpost is useless until you can generate power to run its modules. To generate power for the outpost, Starfield has three different types of Power Sources. These include Solar Array, Wind Turbine, and Fueled Generators.

Depending on the environment and power requirement, you can adopt any of the aforementioned power sources for your Outpost. In certain cases, you will have to use a specific power source as any other would not be viable.

For example, a planet with a thick atmosphere that doesn’t allow for too much sun will not be a good place to put down a Solar Array to power up your outpost.

Below we have mentioned every power source for your outpost in Starfield.

Solar Array

As evident by its name, this power source needs sunlight for power generation. So it is in your best interest to use this type of source if your plant has excess to plenty of sunlight.

Power Generated: 4

Resources Required

Beryllium: 2

Aluminum: 4

Copper: 3

Wind Turbine

The next power source is the Wind Turbine and like the Solar Array, it also explains the generation process with its name as well. It is recommended to use this source for the planets having a comparatively thicker atmosphere and high wind speeds. It requires wind as fuel for its proper operation. It provides the least amount of power compared to the other Power sources.

Power Generated: 3

Resources Required

Cobalt: 2

Aluminum: 5

Nickel: 3

Fueled Generator

The third power source in Starfield is the Fueled Generator, Unlike the previous two sources, which depend on the planet’s atmosphere and environment to work properly, this source only requires Helium-3 as its fuel. It is the most powerful source to facilitate an outpost. However, it is also pretty expensive to run due to Helium-3 consumption.

Power Generated: 20

Resources Required