Starfield Top 10 Early Game Weapons

The are a ton of early-game weapons in Starfield that offer decent attributes in terms of damage, recoil, accuracy, etc. You can find all of these top 10 early-game weapons for sale at different vendors, including the Centaurian arsenal store on New Atlantis and the gun store at Akila City.

These guns can sometimes vary in terms of availability at different vendors as these are dependent on your current level and also require a bit of luck. Nevertheless, if you are in search of any of the top 10 early guns that I mentioned below, then you can always wait out for 48 hours and try the vendors again in Starfield.

This way, the vendors may have restocked the weapon that you are looking for to make your gameplay experience more enticing. You can also find various versions of these early top 10 guns ranging from basic to calibrated to refined, advanced, and superior. The following are the top 10 early-game weapons:

10. Coachman

The Coachman is a double-barrel shotgun that packs a big punch, and what makes this weapon unique is the fact that you can find it early in Starfield. Moreover, the cases this particular gun uses for ammunition are also very common and easy to obtain.

You will come across this specific weapon during side missions such as The Old Neighborhood. Apart from that, you can check the gun vendors and purchase them as well.

In terms of close-range fights, the Coachman is highly effective in dealing massive damage to nearby enemies. The common version of the Coachman delivers a Phys damage of (71), whereas the Refined version delivers a Phys damage of (197) in Starfield.

The attributes of the Coachman include:

Weapon ID: 0026D96B

0026D96B Mass: 3.0

3.0 Price:

Fire Rate: 47

47 Range: 20

20 Accuracy: 38.4%

38.4% Mag: 2

2 Mods: 7

7 Perks: Bashing, Lacerate, Concussive

9. Magshot

If you are looking for the best early-game weapon, then the Magshot should be among your top choices in Starfield. In short, it is considered to be a high-damage single-shot pistol. To acquire the Magshot, you will need to undergo missions like the Echoes of the Past in Starfield.

Moving on, the Magshot has a slow rate of fire, but it delivers nice chunks of damage even at basic tiers, and it also looks very cool. The ammo used by this particular gun is not common, but it can be purchased from various gun vendors in Starfield.

The attributes of the Magshot include:

Weapon ID: 002EB42

002EB42 Mass: 2.0

2.0 Price: 11380 Credits

11380 Credits Ammo: .43 MI Array

.43 MI Array Fire Rate: 25

25 Range: 20

20 Accuracy: 62.8%

62.8% Mag: 6

6 Mods: 6

6 Perks: Staggering, Berserker

Staggering, Berserker Versions: Common Phys dmg (72), Calibrated Phys dmg (108)

8. Bridger

The Bridger is a heavy weapon and acts pretty much like a grenade launcher in Starfield. It delivers huge damage and also has a nice AoE effect along with a good rate of fire. Moreover, the Bridger weapon is also an ideal weapon for taking out enemy bosses with loads of health.

You can acquire this specific weapon early in the game by purchasing it through vendors such as Centaurian Arsenal, which is located in New Atlantis in Starfield. However, you will need to be lucky and on a higher level to obtain the Bridger weapon as well.

Once you have this weapon in your possession, you will be able to kill enemies extremely quickly and also escape challenging fight situations.

The attributes of the Bridger include:

Weapon ID: 0026D96A

0026D96A Mass: 5.50

5.50 Price: 8190 Credits

8190 Credits Ammo: 40MM XPL

40MM XPL Fire Rate: 5

5 Range: 40

40 Accuracy: 63.4%

63.4% Mag: 4

4 Mods: 6

6 Versions: Common Phys dmg (127), Calibrated Phys dmg (181)

7. Old Earth Hunting Rifle

The Old Earth Hunting Rifle is a replica of the real-world VSS rifle. It offers excellent accuracy, fantastic range, and a nice amount of damage to your enemies during your fights.

The best part about the Old Hunting Rifle weapon is that it comes with a very high rate of fire and has a decent mag size. If you are a long-range fighter, then you will enjoy delivering loads of quick shots from quite a distance in Starfield. You can purchase it from different vendors in New Atlantis and Akila City.

Weapon ID: 0021BBCD

0021BBCD Mass: 3.15

3.15 Price: 5264 Credits

5264 Credits Ammo: 9×39 MM

9×39 MM Fire Rate: 40

40 Range: 100

100 Accuracy: 86.8%

86.8% Mag: 20

20 Mods: 3

3 Perks: Bashing

Bashing Versions: Common Phys dmg (41), Refined Phys dmg (97), Calibrated Phys dmg (67)

6. Boom Boom

The best thing about this shotgun is that it can randomly switch to explosive rounds and also has a laser sight to get those targeted shots effectively.

Apart from that, the Boom Boom also comes with a large magazine and offers high velocity in Starfield. If you are looking to purchase this specific weapon, then be sure to check the Neon Tactical vendor to find this gun listed among other options.

The Boom Boom offers the following traits:

Weapon ID: 002E0735

002E0735 Mass: 20

20 Price: 18113 Credits

18113 Credits Ammo: Caseless Shell

Caseless Shell Fire Rate: 60

60 Range: 24

24 Accuracy: 43.3%

43.3% Mag: 20

20 Mods: 8

8 Perks: Explosive

Explosive Versions: Base Shotty -Phys dmg (68)

5. AA-99

If you are looking for a hard-hitting rifle early on during your playthrough, then the AA-99 can fit that role quite easily in Starfield. In terms of size and dimensions, it is a smaller mag-sized LMG and is also a solid full-auto option that has a good fire rate to deliver loads of damage to your enemies.

Compared to the rest of the Automatic Rifles, the AA-99 rifle is significantly much easier to handle. Overall, this weapon is a good allrounder for you to use in your playthrough. You can purchase it from the gun vendors present at Akila City and New Atlantis City in Starfield.

As for the weapon attribute, the AA-99 has the following stats

Weapon ID: 002BF65B

002BF65B Mass: 3.20

3.20 Price: 7865 Credits

7865 Credits Ammo: 11MM Caseless

11MM Caseless Fire Rate: 112

112 Range: 40

40 Accuracy: 65.7%

65.7% Mag: 25

25 Mods: 8

8 Perks: Hitman

Hitman Versions: Common Phys dmg (23), Calibrated Phys dmg (34)

4. Elegance

You can find a perfect pistol known as the Elegance early on in Starfield by meeting with an NPC vendor called Belle Rowland. This weapon has a shattering perk, allowing you to break even the strongest armor.

Apart from that, adding the Receiver Mod allows you to increase its fire rate even further, making you more dominant in your battles. It is also good for medium and short-range combat scenarios. If you are interested in purchasing the Elegance weapon, then make sure to visit the gun vendor present in Akila City.

Weapon ID: 002E0725

002E0725 Mass: 1.50

1.50 Price: 16091

16091 Ammo: .43 Ultramag

.43 Ultramag Fire Rate: 109

109 Range: 13

13 Accuracy: 73.7%

73.7% Mag: 8

8 Mods: 7

7 Perks: Shattering

Shattering Versions: Common Phys dmg (66)

3. Keelhauler

The Keelhauler is another excellent option for early-game pistols and is considered a Calibrated Magshot weapon in Starfield. This specific weapon can be found during the mission called Echoes of the Past and is most effective in taking out higher-health enemies during your battles.

Apart from that, its perks are also equally important as you can get a small chance to stagger enemies and can also frenzy an enemy target. You will observe the following attributes when you obtain the Keelhauler:

Weapon ID: 002E0735

002E0735 Mass: 3.50

3.50 Price: 43244 Credits

43244 Credits Ammo: .43 MI

.43 MI Fire Rate: 140

140 Range: 24

24 Accuracy: 70.1 %

70.1 % Mag: 6

6 Mods: 6

6 Perks: Staggering, Berserker, Explosive

2. N67 Smartgun

The N67 is an armor-piercing unique mini-gun that has an excellent damage output. It has common rounds and acts like a mini machine gun, allowing you to shred through multiple enemies during your fights.

To buy this particular weapon, you can visit the gun vendor at the UC Distribution Center located in New Atlantis. This early-game weapon has the following attributes in Starfield:

Weapon ID: 001AC6BB

001AC6BB Mass: 15.10

15.10 Price: 38713

38713 Ammo: 7.77MM Caseless

7.77MM Caseless Fire Rate: 360

360 Range: 40

40 Accuracy: 49.3%

49.3% Mag: 300

300 Mods: 6

6 Perks: Shattering

Shattering Versions: Common Phys dmg (14)

1. Revenant

There is a legendary rifle that you should get your hands on early during your playthrough, and it is going to be the Revenant rifle. This gun is a must if you prefer mid-ranged fights, and it can be acquired during one of the missions for the Crimson Fleet faction in Starfield.

That mission is going to be the Eye of the Storm, and once you get a hold of the Revenant, you will be able to take out those higher-health enemies with relative ease. Some valuable perks come with this weapon and make it even cooler during your fights.

The Revenant has the following stats: