How To Get Shattered Shock In Starfield

A unique variant of the heavy weapon Bridger, the Shattered Shock in Starfield is an incredibly deadly weapon that can only be found during a particular mission. Whether you are collecting unique weapons for collection’s sake or would like to use Shattered Shock in Starfield, this guide will help you find it and explain why it is so useful.

Starfield Shattered Shock location

Shattered Shock is a rare heavy weapon in Starfield that can only be found during the UC Vanguard questline. Just like the X-989 Microgun, you can get your hands on Shattered Shock in the Hostile Intelligence quest.

As part of the quest, you will need to talk to Commander Hatoum and then prepare for your journey to Londinion. Once you are ready, talk to Hadrian and Kaiser to head to Londinion and make your way to the Abandoned Processing Plant.

Inside the building, you will have to open three containers to collect Aceles Gene Samples to fight against the Terrormorphs. One of those containers in Starfield contains the Shattered Shock unique weapon in it. Once you have found all the samples and the unique gun, go back to Kaiser to proceed with the mission. He will take the samples from you but Shattered Shock is yours to keep.

Shattered Shock stats

Type: Ranged

Ranged Class: Ballistic Heavy Weapon

Ballistic Heavy Weapon Damage Type: Physical

Physical Damage: 127

127 Ammo Type: 40mm XPL

40mm XPL BPS/FR: 5

5 Range: 48m

48m Weight: 6.7kg

6.7kg Value: 23177 credits

23177 credits Mod Slots: 3

3 Accuracy: 76%

Shattered Shock already comes equipped with 3 weapon mods; Long Barrel, Tactical Stock, and Short Scope. The remaining 3 mod slots are empty and you can add any weapon mod in those or replace the current ones. Since Starfield Shattered Shock is a variant of Bridger, it can use any of the mods that can be equipped on Bridger by taking it to a weapon workbench.

Like most unique weapons in the game, Shattered Shock comes with the Shattering weapon perk effect. This is one of the major reasons why it is so deadly as it negates pretty much all enemy armor.