Starfield Best Heavy Weapons Ranked

Heavy weapons are small, portable weapons of mass destruction in Starfield. They make short work of enemies, allies, and some structures alike. Their massive damage output makes you the living nightmare on the battlefield. Heavy weapons are oversized guns that are a little bit difficult to operate, but the damage makes up for it.

You likely will not wield them all the time. But the situations in which you will use them will have you become a demigod of destruction.

1. MicroGun

The Microgun has the highest fire rate and mag capacity of any heavy weapon in Starfield. It also has decent damage output and an accuracy of 46%. But the high magazine capacity and the high fire rate compensate for it. Furthermore, accuracy will be the least of your worries since you will be putting so many rounds into the enemy.

Weapon type Ammo Mass Value Base DMG Mag capacity Fire rate Range Accuracy Heavy weapon 7.77mm 11.40 13519 Physical 11 300 350 40 47.2% MicroGun stat table in Starfield

2. Magstorm

The Magstorm is an advanced weapon fitting the futuristic timeline of Starfield. With its beautiful design and engineering, it has a very high fire rate. It can output 400 rounds per minute, making short work of your enemies. This gun also fires quicker than the Microgun. This is slightly more lies on the more expensive side but is a decent Heavy gun.

Weapon type Ammo Mass Value Base DMG Mag capacity Fire rate Range Accuracy Heavy .50MI 12.00 19129 Physical 11 160 400 40 50.5% Magstorm stat table in Starfield

3. Poisonstorm

The poisonstorm can shoot bullets at a high rate and randomly deals poison damage to your enemies. This is very effective against strong enemies or a horde of enemies. The poison damage will make your enemies slow, and deal additional damage to their health bar. By using this heavy weapon in Starfield, you will be dropping enemies left and right.

Weapon type Ammo Mass Value Base DMG Mag capacity Fire rate Range Accuracy Heavy .50MI 12.20 40645 Physical 10 160 400 58 56.1% Poisonstorm stat table in Starfield

4. Arc Welder

The Arc Welder is an energy-based heavy weapon in Starfield. What that means is, that instead of shooting lead and metal, it fires concentrated energy blasts. These will shoot a hole through your enemies. It is moderately lightweight compared to the other heavy weapons and is a much cheaper alternative. It performs best in the early game.

Weapon type Ammo Mass Value Base DMG Mag capacity Fire rate Range Accuracy Heavy 3KV-LZR 4.20 2450 Energy 16 100 76 20 45.60% Arc Welder Stat table

5. Reckless Bombardment

The bombardment is a relatively slow, heavy weapon in Starfield. Matter of fact, it is amongst the slowest of all weapons. But its high damage output makes up for its whimsical nature. You can easily one-shot enemies with this behemoth of a weapon, and it is fairly accurate. Although it is a tad bit on the expensive side, the damage output alone is worth a purchase.

Weapon type Ammo Mass Value Base DMG Mag capacity Fire rate Range Accuracy Heavy 40mm XPL 14.15 70461 Physical 120 8 12 40 65.5% Reckless Bombardment stat table

6. Shattered Shock

The Shattered Shock has a unique advantage in Starfield. It can break through the toughest of armor. This makes it unique in taking down heavily protected enemies. It has one of the highest accuracy in the heavy weapons category and good range.

Weapon type Ammo Mass Value Base DMG Mag capacity Fire rate Range Accuracy Heavy 40mm XPL 6.70 23177 Physical 127 6 5 48 76.3% Shattered Shock stat table

7. Ashta Tamer

The Ashta Tamer also has a unique perk in which It randomly deals incendiary damage to its targets. So, every once in a while, enemies will randomly light up in flames. It has a meager mag capacity and low fire rate. But the high damage output and the unique perk cover its slowness.

Weapon type Ammo Mass Value Base DMG Mag capacity Fire rate Range Accuracy Heavy 40mm XPL 4.90 15561 Physical 127 4 5 40 64.4% Ashta Tamer state table

8. Auto-Rivet

The Auto-Rivet is a very unique weapon. This weapon fires Bolts or Rivets, which are used in construction. It has decent base damage and good accuracy. It stands out as a unique weapon due to its silly nature. Plus, this weapon also sounds nice when you fire it.

Weapon type Ammo Mass Value Base DMG Mag capacity Fire rate Range Accuracy Heavy Rivet 4.50 7640 Physical 120 10 15 20 63.10% Auto Rivet stat table

9. Bridger Weapon

The Bridger weapon is one of the slowest heavy weapons in the game. It uses 40mm XPL as ammo, which is pretty common. It has a 127 base damage and a 63.4% accuracy. In the right hands, this weapon can easily overwhelm a group of enemies. Furthermore, this weapon will best be utilized as a secondary.

Weapon type Ammo Mass Value Base DMG Mag capacity Fire rate Range Accuracy Heavy 40mm XPL 5.50 8190 Physical 127 4 5 40 63.4% Bridger Weapon stat table

10. N67 Smart Gun

The N67 Smart gun is another unique heavy weapon in the game. It has a very high fire rate and does high damage. It can overwhelm its targets by its sheer firepower. It has a low accuracy, but the fire rate and dmg per second compensate for it. It also has the Shatter Perk, which can break through armor like a hot knife through butter.