Since Starfield is a vast RPG game with over 1,000 universes it shows a great deal of futuristic weaponry that might be used in the real world in the distant future. As much as the new weapons in the game are great, there is no substitute for good ol’ fashioned gunpowder. While ballistic weapons do exist, Starfield also kicks up the nostalgia with a collection of Old Earth Weapons that represent real-life weapons.

What are Starfield Old Earth Weapons

After visiting Paradiso, the resort planet, in the Poriima system, you might have gotten a quest to investigate a ship in the planet’s orbit. This ship, the ECS Constant, isn’t answering to any hails, and that worries the planet dwellers that it might be a sentient alien species or an abandoned ship that is ruining the view of the planet.

Once you investigate the ship, you find out that it is actually an old Earth colony ship that left the planet over 200 years ago. This means the tech aboard it is old and outdated. Lucky for you, this also brings you to the Old Earth weapon collection which contains 4 different guns

Old Earth Assault Rifle – AK-47

Old Earth Pistol – M1911

Old Earth Hunting Rifle – VSS

Old Earth Shotgun – Pump Shotgun

How to get all Old Earth Weapons in Starfield

There are only two ways to get these Old Earth guns in Starfield. All 4 weapons are acquired in the same way so when you are ready to pick one, why not collect them all?

How to get Old Earth Assault Rifle

Ak-47 has been an all-time favorite weaponry of all gamers throughout the world. The reason for its fame is its reliability and mid-range damage. Now that this gun has made its presence in the Old Earth Weapons collection it can be obtained by users. You can get this weapon through the following methods:

Buy from Gun Store

You need to be at level 10 in the game.

Can be bought from the majority of firearm dealers throughout the galaxy.

Consider going to Akila City in the Cheyenne System.

Go to Rowland Arms or Laredo Firearms.

Steal

Head to Poriima System.

Board ECS Constant.

Go to the ship’s armory.

Take the AK-47 from the weaponry rack.

How to get Old Earth M1911 Pistol

As pistols have often been the priority for side arms by gamers M1911 is no exception. This pistol is handy and the finest handguns in weaponry that are available. You can obtain this weapon by following methods:

Buy from Gun Store

Available at the start of the game at level 1.

Can be bought from the majority of firearm dealers throughout the galaxy.

Travel to New Atlantis on Jemison.

Go to Centaurian Arsenal.

Steal

Head to Poriima System.

Board ECS Constant.

Go to the ship’s armory.

Take the M1911 from the weaponry rack.

How to get Old Earth Hunting Rifle

VSS is a renowned long-range rifle that is mostly used for hunting as it makes little to no sound while firing and doesn’t scare away your target. You can take this weapon into your weaponry arsenal by doing the following:

Buy from Gun Store

Available at the start of the game at level 5.

Can be bought from the trade authority branches throughout the galaxy.

Consider going to Akila City in the Cheyenne System.

Go to Rowland Arms or Laredo Firearms (Available with pre-installed modifications).

Steal

Head to Poriima System.

Board ECS Constant.

Go to the ship’s armory.

Take the VSS from the weaponry rack.

How to get Old Earth Pump Shotgun

The pump shotgun has obtained its fan base from CS: GO and is a very effective close-range gun that can deal a great amount of damage to enemies in a single-timed hit. It can be obtained through the following ways:

Buy from Gun Store

Can be purchased from the trade authority branches throughout the galaxy.

Buy from Neon Tactical on Neon or Centauran Arsenal on New Atlantis.

Steal