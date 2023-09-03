Starfield High Price To Pay Walkthrough

High Price to Pay is one of the main missions in Starfield. During this mission, Starborn has raided the Eye. Vladimir informs you that they are in search of the Artifact and are seeking to collect it from the Lodge. It is now your mission to acquire the artifact from your collection and place it somewhere safe. You must shift it to a location safe from the hands of Starborn.

How to unlock the High Price to Pay mission

You will unlock the High Price to Pay main mission in Starfield after stealing an Artifact from Captain Petrov as per Vladimir’s demands during the No Sudden Moves mission.

Once you have stolen the rock, you will place it in your collection at the Lodge. However, soon you learn from Noel that the Eye has been invaded by the Hunter. Therefore, each life on the Eye is at risk.

Furthermore, he explains how Starborn is eager to steal the Artifact from you. The time is ticking as he is on his way to the Lodge to take what he believes is his property.

You can either choose to defend the Lodge or save the lives of the people at the Eye including Vladimir and Sarah.

How to complete “High Price to Pay” in Starfield

Below we have arranged the objectives you must complete during the High Price to Pay mission in Starfield.

Talk to Noel

After collecting the Artifact from Captain Petrov, head over to the Lodge and talk to Noel. You will find her across your collection at the table near the bookshelf.

She can’t seem to contact anyone at the Eye and instead, Vladimir contacts the Lodge to inform her about Starborn and the Hunter. I recommend saving Vladimir instead of defending the Lodge.

You can choose the following dialogue options during this conversation with Noel:

Sounds like trouble. I’m heading over there.

Hold on, Vladimir. We’re coming for you!

Stop this. We don’t mean any harm.

I’m not leaving anyone. I’m going to the Eye to rescue our friends.

While you are going out to save the Eye from the Hunter, Noel, and Sam along with their team will be focusing on defending the Lodge from Starborn. Therefore, as you leave the Lodge, Sam informs you that once you leave the Lodge, there is no way to come back in.

Go to the Eye

After heading over to the Eye during the High Price to Pay main mission in Starfield, you must search for all the crew members to gain information about the activities that took place at the Eye. Each crew member is found in a different Quarter and you must find them all.

Find everyone in the Eye

You must go straight and into Crew Quarters 801. Here you will find Andreja leaning on the wall ahead. Talk to her as she explains the activities that occurred during your absence from the Eye. convince her that everything is under control.

After talking to Andreja, head to the eastern quarter to find Battern lying down on the floor. He explains how he couldn’t help anyone in this situation.

Once your conversation with Barret has ended, head over to the Scanning Control and find Sarah Morgan on the ground of the control room. Talk to her and find Vladimir resting on the scanning section just west of Sarah.

Go to the Lodge

After rescuing everyone in the Eye, you must return to the Lodge. However, your team couldn’t keep the barricades shut resulting in the Starborn getting inside and killing a few crew members. Hence, the remaining members are now scattered around the Lodge.

Find everyone in the Lodge

You will find Cora Coe and Sarah at the eastern part of the Lodge with a dead corpse with them. Cora will be saddened over the death of her father, Sam Coe, and how he couldn’t survive the damage.

Furthermore, in the book section, you will find Vasco, and west of the robot, you will find Matteo in the garden area.

Walter is found on the upper level on the ground of the bar. Talk to him and he will guide you to the basement area that leads to the Well District. You must take the route to find the missing Noel.

Find Noel

You will find the basement entrance below the main staircase. Follow the path to the Well and find Noel on the eastern side of the area near the staircase. She informs you about hiding the Artifact.

However, during her explanation, you will get a glimpse of the Hunter on the staircase above. He is after the Artifact and will kill Noel to acquire it. This is your queue to flee the scene.

Escape to your ship

Escaping the Well during the High Price to Pay in Starfield can be a bit challenging. The Hunters are multiple in number and can deal tons of damage using their elite weapons. You must keep them busy while Noel and Srah escape to the ship.

Once they have exited the area, you must head to the eastern part of the Well district to find an Exit. However, you must make your way through the Hunters and reach the Exit to take you to the Spaceport.

Initiate take-off

After exiting the Well, you must reach the Ship. You will find both Sarah and Noel inside the ship waiting for your arrival. However, make sure to not get caught in the crossfire of the Hunter who has raided the Spaceport as well. Reach the easter part of the spaceport hop onto the pilot start and initiate the takeoff.

Go to the Eye

Your next stop will be the Eye. This is the best place to keep the Artifact safe since there are several Constellation members prepared to face the danger.

However, if a Hunter follows you to the Eye, then he can easily acquire the Artifact by killing all the Constellation crew members. Therefore, you must ensure the safety of your team as well.

Talk to Vladimir

You will find Vladimir in the Scanning Control Room. Talk to him and mention the death of Sam. This is where Vladimir insists that you keep the Artifact away from the hands of the Hunter. You must place it in a safe place since the Hunters will return once you have all the required pieces.

Build the Armillary on your ship/outpost

Since the Artifact is now labeled as unsafe, you can either build an armillary on the ship or head over to a planet to make an outpost to place the armillary there. I chose to build an armillary on the ship as it was easier than finding a planet and building an outpost for it.

Therefore, if you are choosing to build it on your ship then head over to your ship interact with the Armillary screen in your cockpit, and select “Build Armillary”

Return to the Lodge

After you have built the Armillary, head over to the Lodge and talk to Matteo. He is anxious about what Hunter said about the Unity. Therefore, he is eager to visit the Sanctrum to gain more knowledge about what it truly means. Thus, ending the High Price to Pay main mission in Starfield.

Starfield – High Price to Pay rewards

After completing High Price to Pay in Starfield, you will be rewarded with 800 EXP and will unlock the Unity Mission. This will be your next mission where you will find what Unity really means in Starfield.