Starfield Further Into The Unknown Walkthrough

Furthermore Into the Unknown is the eighth mission in the Starfield campaign that adds two new planets for you to explore. You need to head over there and bring back a couple of mysterious artifacts.

However, be warned, you will also have to deal with your old friend, the Starborn.

How to unlock the “Further Into the Unknown” mission

After finishing Starborn, speak with Vladimir in the Lodge. He will give you your next assignment: Further Into the Unknown in Starfield.

How to complete “Further Into the Unkown” in Starfield

Further Into the Unknown is going to add two new planets for you to explore in Starfield. It is also going to reveal more lore and details about the mysterious Artifacts you need to bring back as well as the mysterious stranger.

Head to Tau Centi VI

Tau Centi VI will be your first planet for Further Into the Unknown in Starfield. The artifact will be located at the bottom of the cave.

However, to reach the cave, you need to make your way to the Abandoned Cryo Laboratory. From there, make your way to the bottom of the Lab and you’ll find the artifact located inside the Cave

Now, as soon as you Interact with the Artifact, Our good friend “Starborn” will appear. He will intervene and prevent you from taking the Artifact. Kill him, collect the artifact, and move on to the next planet

Head to Indum IV-D

Indium IV-D will be the second planet where the other artifact will be located. Here you will land at the Forgotten Mech Graveyard. From there head to an area known as the scavengers borrow. This will be a large cave. Explore the cave and the Artifact will be located in the back.

Here, once again the Starborn will appear. As soon as you interact with the Artifact the stranger will come and urge you not to take the Artifact. Kill him once again and collect the Artifact.

Head back to the Lodge

Go to Jemison and then add the Artifacts to your collection to complete the Further Into the Unknown mission in Starfield. You will then have access to a couple of of dialogue choices.

Dialog Options:

If you Talk to Matteo, he will ask you whether or not the constellation is doing the right thing with the Artifacts. During this, you can take his side, the side of Noel, or you can give a neutral answer.

After that, Vladimir will come up to you and interrupt you during the conversation. He will then tell you that some equipment is needed for The Eye. This will officially end your mission.

Starfield – Further Into the Unknown mission rewards