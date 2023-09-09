Starfield Centurion Arsenal Shop Location

Many shops and vendors are located throughout space on different planets, selling all kinds of stuff. One such store in Starfield is the Centurion Arsenal Store, situated on the Jemison planet of the Alpha Centauri System.

As the name suggests, the Centurion Arsenal is a weapon store where you can buy and sell all sorts of ammunition and weapons. As you progress, relying on your looted ammo and weapons is not enough. You must make your way to the Centurion Arsenal to upgrade your tools of destruction.

Where to find the Centurion Arsenal Store in Starfield

The New Atlantis city, capital of the United Colonies faction, is beaming with 16 shops, and Centurion Arsenal is one of them located in its Residential District.

Once you get to the New Atlantis on the Jemison Planet, you will enter it through the spaceport where your spaceship will be parked. After exiting it, you must pass through the UC Security Checkpoint in Starfield. After going through the checkpoint, you can visit the Trade Authority Kiosk or find a nearby transit car.

If you choose a kiosk, you can use it to get the New Atlantis map, look for the Residential District, or select the location on the transit car. The Residential District in Starfield is north of New Atlantis, and you must go there.

After getting to the Residential District, locating the Centurion Arsenal in Starfield is pretty easy as it is next to the Dawn’s Roost building. The Centurion Arsenal Store has its name written above it in big yellow alphabets, so it is hard to miss.

After spotting the store, you can head inside to find Anya Griffon, the vendor at the store. You can ask her to show her stock to you or sell her any weapons you want.

What can you find at the Centurion Arsenal

The Centurion Arsenal store is filled with ammo and weapons with a credit of 12500. The store’s inventory in Starfield also reloads after 24 in-game hours, so you can get many weapon options from here. In addition to that, you can also buy suits, helmets, and shields from here. Items that I find at the Centurion Arsenal store in Starfield include: