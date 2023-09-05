Starfield Access Is Key Walkthrough

“Access is Key” is another faction mission that you need to do for the Ryujin Industries that reign over the Volii Star Systems in Starfield.

They are one of the oldest-running corporations that have major control of everything and everyone around. Their base of operations is the Ryujin Tower in Neon City at Alpha Volii planet, a place you will find yourself frequently visiting if you join their faction.

Access is Key is a unique mission that will test your ability to use unique methods of your own choice. Let’s look into how that choice will affect your mission.

How to unlock the “Access is Key” mission

“A New Narrative” is a faction mission that you need to first complete to unlock Access is Key in Starfield.

To access these jobs, you need to first become part of the Ryujin Industries faction by completing the Back to the Grind mission.

Build your trust with the faction to get more assignments which can be done by accomplishing assigned objectives. Take up One Step Ahead to unlock A New Narrative, which will grant access to Access is Key.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to complete Access is Key in Starfield

To complete Access is Key in Starfield, you need to first take up the mission from Imogene Salzo, Ryujin Industries’ Operations Specialist, and your employer. Head to Ryujin Tower in Neon at Volii Alpha and take the elevator up to Operation’s Floor.

Head right up from the reception desk and you will find her in the room with a glass wall looking over the base. She will task you with retrieving the Security Key Card from the Security Chief. She emphasizes using a creative method as opposed to a weapon suggesting pickpocketing or dressing as a Security Personnel.

Wearing a suit or guard uniform is an optional objective so whichever route you take will not impact the completion of the quest. However, using weapons or violence will cost you 250 credits which are deducted from your final pay.

There are multiple Security Chiefs you will be able to find around but here we have mentioned the two easiest ones you can access to.

Creative Method Route (optional objective)

The first thing you will need is to get a disguise which fortunately can be purchased nearby. Head back down to the Ryujin Tower’s entrance using the same elevator. On your left, you will find Aito Suzuki, running the Ryujin Industries Product Store.

There will be multiple apparel to choose from but you need a Corpo Boardroom Suit that will cost 641 Vendor Credits. It will also provide you a bonus 5% Persuasion Chance when equipped.

Equip the suit and head out straight, past the Spaceport Terminal you will find Neon Security. Head inside and you will find Neon Security Head on the right. Talk to her, she will refuse at first but you will have to Persuade her to get the security key off her hands.

We have experienced that choosing the safest options for all questions will get the job done before the turns run out. It may be different for you so make sure you understand the mechanics of Persuasion in Starfield or save before the conversation in case things turn out poorly.

Using Weapons Route

The other method to complete Access is Key in Starfield is to en route to Polvo in Valo System using the star map. After clearing the Contraband Scan, you can go ahead and head down Hope Town on Polvo.

After landing, you need to find the Hope Town Security Base where the Security Officer resides. The shortest route is past the white container on the left through the landing base. You will find a camp before entering the grassy terrain where some useful items can be looted.

At the end of the grassy terrain, you will discover a security base at the end highlighted by 3 giant radio satellites. The Security Chief of Hope Town will be standing on the porch outside one of the camps. Take her down and loot the Security Key Card from her body.

Starfield – Access is Key mission rewards

Bring the Security Key Card back to Imogene at Ryujin Tower in Neon to complete Access is Key Faction Mission in Starfield. She will take it off your hands and reward you with 100 XP and 2500 or 2250 Credits depending on the route you chose.