Starfield A New Narrative Walkthrough

A New Narrative is classified as a Faction Mission under Ryujin Industries in Starfield. Among the settles systems, Ryujin Industries established its hold on all of Volii Systems. Its headquarters, Ryujin Tower, can be found on Neon at Volii Alpha, the only moonless planet apart from Volii Chi in this star system.

Like other faction missions in Starfield, A New Narrative is pretty simplified without any fighting involved, if you manage to keep yourself out of trouble. Let’s look into how you can take on Imogene’s tasks.

How to unlock A New Narrative mission

To unlock the A New Narrative mission in Starfield, you need to complete two missions – Back to the Grind and One Step Ahead. Your Missions HUD will automatically be updated and add A New Narrative quest under the Faction tab.

The first mission will enable you to join Ryujin Industries and take up Faction Missions. On the other hand, “One Step Ahead” will help establish trust between you and Imogene, who will assign you your next set of missions. These missions will be available to you from Chapter 1 so you can access them pretty early on in Starfield.

How to complete A New Narrative in Starfield

A New Narrative is a pretty simple mission without any fighting involved in Starfield. You will be able to complete it within a few minutes or longer depending on how skilled you are at lock picking in Starfield.

Talk to Imogene Salzo

The first step is to actually obtain the mission from Imogene Salzo, the Operations Specialist at Rjujin Industries. Travel to Neon at Volii Alpha and take the elevator up to the Operations Floor in Ryujin Tower.

Take right from the reception and head up to Imogene in her office. She will task you with planting incriminating evidence against their competitor, Laredo, to remove competition and streamline negotiations for a contract they want to achieve.

She will hand over the slate with confidential files along with 2 Digipicks that will help you with the mission.

Plant Confidential Files at Laredo Firearms

Use the Starfield’s star map to head over to Akila City in the Cheyenne System, a mission pin for “A New Narrative” will already be marking the location on the planet.

Turn right from the main city entrance to find Laredo Firearms building up ahead. If this is your first time in the area, the gatekeeper will warn you about the ongoing battle within the city. You can pick up Job Gone Wrong mission by offering to help the Marshal.

Once inside Laredo’s establishment, go up to the first floor using the door beside the bar. You’ll see a few Laredo employees conversing but you can ignore them as they are not hostile.

Using one of the two Digipicks from Imogene, unlock the door to the small office where you will find a yellow chest. Unlock the chest using the other Digipick and transfer the confidential files into it. Report back to Imogene in Neon to complete the faction mission A New Narrative in Starfield.

Starfield – A New Narrative mission rewards

Imogene at Ryujin Tower will award you with 100 XP and 2500 Credits for the successful completion of a New Narrative in Starfield.