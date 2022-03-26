Rune Factory 5 is a simulation role-playing game in which you play as Ares or Alice. This guide covers all the Festivals and Events List in Rune Factory 5 and discusses the rewards you can get by participating in these events.
Rune Factory 5 Festivals and Events List
There are a lot of festivals coming to Rune Factory 5 in which our protagonist can participate. A couple of these events require our character to interact with the citizens.
These interactions will have different outcomes depending on your dialogue choices, so think about what you choose as you might get something really good.
Jump To:
The festivals and events available in Rune Factory 5 depend on the current season. So, we will start with Spring festivals first.
Festivals and Events in Spring
There will be 6 Festivals and Events for the players to participate during spring in RF5.
- New Year’s Day on the 1st day
- Cooking contest on day 6
- Bean-tossing Festival on day 10
- Variety Fish Contest on day 15
- Flower Festival on day 19
- Harvest Festival on day 28
New Year’s Day
New Year’s Eve is unlike any other day. You celebrate the 1st day of the year with your friends, family, and all the people close to you. This special day is also Lucas’s birthday date, so celebrate with him to make his day special.
Cooking Contest
After New Year’s Eve, Cooking Contest is next on the list. To participate in the event, we have to submit a dish to Simone at the Town Plaza.
There are many ways to complete this specific event and obtain points. You can either purchase a dish, cook one yourself.
If you cook the dish, you will get 100 extra points. In addition, if you add some extra ingredients, you might be able to get a unique bonus for the dish, which will also give bonus points.
The dish will be judged by its quality, meaning if you want to score higher points, you will need a dish with a high HP and RP recovery rate. This will make you win the event fairly.
You will need 350 points in the first year. After that, it will increase gradually every year.
The rewards will be,
- First Place: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points
- Second Place: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points
- Third Place: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points
- For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread
Bean-Tossing Festival
After the Cooking Contest, Bean-Tossing Festival is, as the name suggests, you try to get tagged by as many beans as possible. It builds up a combo, but your combo chain will break down and reset if you get hit by a failed dish.
To win the event, you will need 12000 Points. So the only possible way for you to get first place is to maintain the combo and avoid getting hit by the failed dishes.
The Points for getting hit in Bean-Tossing event are down below,
- Failed Dish: 0 Points for a single hit. The combo will reset if you get hit by it
- Green Bean: 0 Points for a single hit. +2 Points in the combo chain
- Brown Bean: 10 Points for a single hit. +2 Points if you are in the combo chain
- Pink Bean: 30 Points for a single hit. 2x Multiplier in the combo chain (you will get double points for the Pink Bean)
Rewards For the Bean-Tossing Festival are,
- First Place: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points
- Second Place: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points
- Third Place: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points
- For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread
Fish Variety Contest
After Bean-Tossing Festival, the Fish Variety contest is the next one. To participate, you will have to talk to Simone, who will be at the Town Plaza.
The event will start at 11:00 AM, so you will be able to talk to him after that time.
To get 1st place in the contest, you will need 15 different types of fish.
This may prove to be difficult in the first year since you need to do some exploration to find locations for fishing, but it will get relatively easy afterward. Be sure to submit your fishes between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM.
Flower Festival
To participate in this event, you will need to have the Directive Function unlocked. As the name suggests, the Flower Festival is the dating event where you will have to give a flower to your partner.
You have to meet your partner at the town square from 19:00 to 21:00. The quality requirement of flowers increases as years pass by.
Harvest Festival
The final festival for this season will be the Harvest Festival. To win this event, your vegetables will be ranked by a judge. The ranking is determined by the time it took to grow and the crop level.
As the Cooking Contest had some extra points, this event will also have the same criteria.
You will present your vegetables to the locals and give the correct answers to get extra points. The correct answers will give you an additional 50 points, and your poor crop might also get a chance to win.
This is a recurring event, so this festival will come every season.
The rewards for this festival will be,
- First Place: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points
- Second Place: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points
- Third Place: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points
- For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread
Festivals and Events in Summer
In the Summer season, there will be 5 festivals and events to take part in in Rune Factory 5,
- Beach Opening on the 1st day
- Buffamoos contest on day 11
- Pet Contest on day 15
- Firefly Festival on day 19
- Harvest Festival on day 28
Beach Opening
You gather with citizens at the beach for a swimwear show at this event. You and other citizens show off their swimwear and have fun.
Buffamoos Contest
After showing off your swimwear in the previous event, you will be facing the might of Buffamoos in this one.
Buffamoos Contest is an event where you have to dodge the charging buffamoos for 60 seconds. The difficulty will increase as time passes by.
You will get 10 points per successful dodge. For extra points, you will need to dodge the colored buffamoos.
The victory conditions are 18000 Points for the first year, and it will increase every year.
The Rewards for completing this event are,
- First Place: 9 Accessory Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 150 Seed Points
- Second Place: 5 Accessory Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points
- Third Place: 3 Accessory Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points
- For Participating: Accessory Recipe Bread
Pet Contest
To participate in the tournament, you will have to go to the Town Plaza and talk to Simone.
How you raise your pet will decide whether you will win or lose the contest.
Rewards for completing this contest are,
- First Place: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points
- Second Place: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points
- Third Place: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points
- For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread
Seaside Lights Festival
Your relationship with other residents will be the key factor in this event. If you have a good relationship with other people, they will join you at night to watch fireflies.
There are also few chances of getting rejected by the residents if you have low relation with them, but if they join you at night, you gain a huge chunk of friendship/love points.
You can only go at night, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, so good luck out there.
The success chances are,
- Friendship/Love Points 0-4: 30 percent chance of succeeding
- Friendship/Love Points 5-6: 60 percent chance of succeeding
- Friendship/Love Points 7 and higher: 100 percent chance of succeeding
Festivals and Events in Fall
In the Fall season, there will be 6 festivals for the players to participate in:
- Smithing and Crafting Contest on the 3rd day
- Valentine’s Day on day 12
- Gluttony Contest on day 15
- Halloween on day 19
- White Day on day 25
- Harvest Contest on day 28
Smithing and Crafting Contest
In the Smithing and Crafting Contest, you have to craft an item of your choice and give it to Simone. Of course, you can give some random items you find in the world, but it would not provide any bonus points.
The crafted items will have big bonuses, which will put you at an advantage and allow you to win this event easily.
You have to score 300 points in the first year to achieve victory. After that, this will increase every year.
Rewards for this event are,
- First Place: 9 Weapon Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 150 Seed Points
- Second Place: 5 Weapon Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points
- Third Place: 3 Weapon Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points
- For Participating: Weapon Recipe Bread
Valentine’s Day
On Valentine’s Day, you have to spend time with the person you like, so good luck out there.
Eating Contest
We have to eat as much as possible to win this contest in RF5. There will be different dishes with different scores for them, so you have to be prepared for anything.
Be careful not to eat the failed dish as you will lose some points if you try to consume it.
To win, you will need 18000 points in the first year, which will increase every year.
The Dishes which will be presented to you are,
- Giant Gold Turnip, which needs to be pressed 12 times, scores 1500 Points
- Egg Bowl, which needs to be pressed 12 times, scores 1000 Points
- Conqueror Melon which needs to be pressed 7 times, scores 500 Points
- Apple, which needs to be pressed 5 times, scores 200 points
- Failed dish deducts 500 Points if you even press it once
Rewards for this event are,
- First Place: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points
- Second Place: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 100 Seed Points
- Third Place: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points
- For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread
Halloween Sweets
Children judge this contest. At this event, you have to cook sweets for them. They will judge your sweets based on whatever they like, so try your best to get it right.
Your children might be the judges, so you will know what to give them, making it slightly easier to win.
Rewards for this event are,
- First Place: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points
- Second Place: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 100 Seed Points
- Third Place: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points
- For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread
Festivals and Events in Winter
In Winters, the following 5 festivals will be available for the players,
- Snowman Contest 3rd day
- Squid Catching Contest on day 13
- Holy Night on day 25
- Harvest Festival on day 28
- New Year’s Eve on day 30
Snowman Contest
To win this contest, you need to create the largest snowman. To do that, you have to roll your snowball with other snowballs coming at you.
There will be different types of snowballs, and you have to be careful for Wooly and the King Wooly as they will decrease the size of your snowball.
You will need to make the snowball size at least 3.1 M to win this contest, which increases every year.
Rewards of this Contest will be,
- First Place: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points
- Second Place: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 100 Seed Points
- Third Place: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points
- For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread
Squid-fishing Contest
This contest is as similar to the Fish Variety contest. You need to talk to Simone after 11:00 AM, capture 9 squids which increase every year, and deliver him between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM.
The recommended place for you to go is Thief’s Hideout 3F since there is a better chance of capturing a squid.