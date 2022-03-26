Rune Factory 5 is a simulation role-playing game in which you play as Ares or Alice. This guide covers all the Festivals and Events List in Rune Factory 5 and discusses the rewards you can get by participating in these events.

Rune Factory 5 Festivals and Events List

There are a lot of festivals coming to Rune Factory 5 in which our protagonist can participate. A couple of these events require our character to interact with the citizens.

These interactions will have different outcomes depending on your dialogue choices, so think about what you choose as you might get something really good.

Jump To:

The festivals and events available in Rune Factory 5 depend on the current season. So, we will start with Spring festivals first.

Festivals and Events in Spring

There will be 6 Festivals and Events for the players to participate during spring in RF5.

New Year’s Day on the 1 st day

day Cooking contest on day 6

Bean-tossing Festival on day 10

Variety Fish Contest on day 15

Flower Festival on day 19

Harvest Festival on day 28

New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve is unlike any other day. You celebrate the 1st day of the year with your friends, family, and all the people close to you. This special day is also Lucas’s birthday date, so celebrate with him to make his day special.

Cooking Contest

After New Year’s Eve, Cooking Contest is next on the list. To participate in the event, we have to submit a dish to Simone at the Town Plaza.

There are many ways to complete this specific event and obtain points. You can either purchase a dish, cook one yourself.

If you cook the dish, you will get 100 extra points. In addition, if you add some extra ingredients, you might be able to get a unique bonus for the dish, which will also give bonus points.

The dish will be judged by its quality, meaning if you want to score higher points, you will need a dish with a high HP and RP recovery rate. This will make you win the event fairly.

You will need 350 points in the first year. After that, it will increase gradually every year.

The rewards will be,

First Place : 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points

: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points Second Place : 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points

: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points Third Place : 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points

: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread

Bean-Tossing Festival

After the Cooking Contest, Bean-Tossing Festival is, as the name suggests, you try to get tagged by as many beans as possible. It builds up a combo, but your combo chain will break down and reset if you get hit by a failed dish.

To win the event, you will need 12000 Points. So the only possible way for you to get first place is to maintain the combo and avoid getting hit by the failed dishes.

The Points for getting hit in Bean-Tossing event are down below,

Failed Dish : 0 Points for a single hit. The combo will reset if you get hit by it

: 0 Points for a single hit. The combo will reset if you get hit by it Green Bean : 0 Points for a single hit. +2 Points in the combo chain

: 0 Points for a single hit. +2 Points in the combo chain Brown Bean : 10 Points for a single hit. +2 Points if you are in the combo chain

: 10 Points for a single hit. +2 Points if you are in the combo chain Pink Bean: 30 Points for a single hit. 2x Multiplier in the combo chain (you will get double points for the Pink Bean)

Rewards For the Bean-Tossing Festival are,

First Place : 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points

: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points Second Place : 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points

: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points Third Place : 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points

: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread

Fish Variety Contest

After Bean-Tossing Festival, the Fish Variety contest is the next one. To participate, you will have to talk to Simone, who will be at the Town Plaza.

The event will start at 11:00 AM, so you will be able to talk to him after that time.

To get 1st place in the contest, you will need 15 different types of fish.

This may prove to be difficult in the first year since you need to do some exploration to find locations for fishing, but it will get relatively easy afterward. Be sure to submit your fishes between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

Flower Festival

To participate in this event, you will need to have the Directive Function unlocked. As the name suggests, the Flower Festival is the dating event where you will have to give a flower to your partner.

You have to meet your partner at the town square from 19:00 to 21:00. The quality requirement of flowers increases as years pass by.

Harvest Festival

The final festival for this season will be the Harvest Festival. To win this event, your vegetables will be ranked by a judge. The ranking is determined by the time it took to grow and the crop level.

As the Cooking Contest had some extra points, this event will also have the same criteria.

You will present your vegetables to the locals and give the correct answers to get extra points. The correct answers will give you an additional 50 points, and your poor crop might also get a chance to win.

This is a recurring event, so this festival will come every season.

The rewards for this festival will be,

First Place : 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points

: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points Second Place : 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points

: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points Third Place : 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points

: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread

Festivals and Events in Summer

In the Summer season, there will be 5 festivals and events to take part in in Rune Factory 5,

Beach Opening on the 1st day

Buffamoos contest on day 11

Pet Contest on day 15

Firefly Festival on day 19

Harvest Festival on day 28

Beach Opening

You gather with citizens at the beach for a swimwear show at this event. You and other citizens show off their swimwear and have fun.

Buffamoos Contest

After showing off your swimwear in the previous event, you will be facing the might of Buffamoos in this one.

Buffamoos Contest is an event where you have to dodge the charging buffamoos for 60 seconds. The difficulty will increase as time passes by.

You will get 10 points per successful dodge. For extra points, you will need to dodge the colored buffamoos.

The victory conditions are 18000 Points for the first year, and it will increase every year.

The Rewards for completing this event are,

First Place : 9 Accessory Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 150 Seed Points

: 9 Accessory Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 150 Seed Points Second Place : 5 Accessory Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points

: 5 Accessory Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points Third Place : 3 Accessory Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points

: 3 Accessory Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points For Participating: Accessory Recipe Bread

Pet Contest

To participate in the tournament, you will have to go to the Town Plaza and talk to Simone.

How you raise your pet will decide whether you will win or lose the contest.

Rewards for completing this contest are,

First Place : 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points

: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points Second Place : 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points

: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points Third Place : 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points

: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random dish, 50 Seed Points For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread

Seaside Lights Festival

Your relationship with other residents will be the key factor in this event. If you have a good relationship with other people, they will join you at night to watch fireflies.

There are also few chances of getting rejected by the residents if you have low relation with them, but if they join you at night, you gain a huge chunk of friendship/love points.

You can only go at night, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, so good luck out there.

The success chances are,

Friendship/Love Points 0-4: 30 percent chance of succeeding

Friendship/Love Points 5-6: 60 percent chance of succeeding

Friendship/Love Points 7 and higher: 100 percent chance of succeeding

Festivals and Events in Fall

In the Fall season, there will be 6 festivals for the players to participate in:

Smithing and Crafting Contest on the 3rd day

Valentine’s Day on day 12

Gluttony Contest on day 15

Halloween on day 19

White Day on day 25

Harvest Contest on day 28

Smithing and Crafting Contest

In the Smithing and Crafting Contest, you have to craft an item of your choice and give it to Simone. Of course, you can give some random items you find in the world, but it would not provide any bonus points.

The crafted items will have big bonuses, which will put you at an advantage and allow you to win this event easily.

You have to score 300 points in the first year to achieve victory. After that, this will increase every year.

Rewards for this event are,

First Place : 9 Weapon Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 150 Seed Points

: 9 Weapon Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 150 Seed Points Second Place : 5 Weapon Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points

: 5 Weapon Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, 100 Seed Points Third Place : 3 Weapon Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points

: 3 Weapon Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points For Participating: Weapon Recipe Bread

Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, you have to spend time with the person you like, so good luck out there.

Eating Contest

We have to eat as much as possible to win this contest in RF5. There will be different dishes with different scores for them, so you have to be prepared for anything.

Be careful not to eat the failed dish as you will lose some points if you try to consume it.

To win, you will need 18000 points in the first year, which will increase every year.

The Dishes which will be presented to you are,

Giant Gold Turnip, which needs to be pressed 12 times, scores 1500 Points

Egg Bowl, which needs to be pressed 12 times, scores 1000 Points

Conqueror Melon which needs to be pressed 7 times, scores 500 Points

Apple, which needs to be pressed 5 times, scores 200 points

Failed dish deducts 500 Points if you even press it once

Rewards for this event are,

First Place : 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points

: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points Second Place : 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 100 Seed Points

: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 100 Seed Points Third Place : 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points

: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread

Halloween Sweets

Children judge this contest. At this event, you have to cook sweets for them. They will judge your sweets based on whatever they like, so try your best to get it right.

Your children might be the judges, so you will know what to give them, making it slightly easier to win.

Rewards for this event are,

First Place : 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points

: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points Second Place : 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 100 Seed Points

: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 100 Seed Points Third Place : 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points

: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread

Festivals and Events in Winter

In Winters, the following 5 festivals will be available for the players,

Snowman Contest 3rd day

Squid Catching Contest on day 13

Holy Night on day 25

Harvest Festival on day 28

New Year’s Eve on day 30

Snowman Contest

To win this contest, you need to create the largest snowman. To do that, you have to roll your snowball with other snowballs coming at you.

There will be different types of snowballs, and you have to be careful for Wooly and the King Wooly as they will decrease the size of your snowball.

You will need to make the snowball size at least 3.1 M to win this contest, which increases every year.

Rewards of this Contest will be,

First Place : 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points

: 9 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Medicine, 150 Seed Points Second Place : 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 100 Seed Points

: 5 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, Random Equipment, Stat Machine, 100 Seed Points Third Place : 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points

: 3 Cooking Recipe Bread, Random Dish, 50 Seed Points For Participating: Cooking Recipe Bread

Squid-fishing Contest

This contest is as similar to the Fish Variety contest. You need to talk to Simone after 11:00 AM, capture 9 squids which increase every year, and deliver him between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

The recommended place for you to go is Thief’s Hideout 3F since there is a better chance of capturing a squid.