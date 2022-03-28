Rune Factory 5 has several events for players to participate in, including a cooking contest that will begin fairly early in the game. Make sure to save your game before the festival begins in case you need to start all over again. The following guide will tell you how to enter (and win) the cooking contest in Rune Factory 5.

How to Enter the Cooking Festival in Rune Factory 5

You must visit Palmo studio and meet a guy named Palmo. You need to speak with him and on the day of the cooking festival, he will give you a cooking table.

Check the map for his location and visit the Palmo Studio to pick the table. You must carry the table all the way back to your house. Then, all you need to do is to cook a meal for the contest.

Rune Factory 5 Cooking Contest Tips

You must have a cooking recipe good enough to compete in the contest. It is better to find higher-level grass, mushrooms, and herbs as much as possible. One example is that if you use one turnip, you will get a pickled turnip out of it.

However, this won’t be enough to win the contest as it will accumulate 103 points and the winner has to have around 350-400 points.

Another tip is to find the highest-level bamboo shoot so that you can cook bamboo rice with the best quality herbs for a dish amazing enough to win the contest.

If you are still unable to compete, you will have to raise your cooking skill.

As soon as you make the recipe, you need to approach the festival grounds with the meal physically carrying in your hand. You must find Simone and hand over the item by simply clicking the ‘give’ button. This will make you part of the cooking contest.