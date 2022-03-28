Rune Factory 5 Weapon Recipes Guide

Rune Factory 5 features an intricate crafting and forging system which offers the player a multitude of recipes to craft all kinds of items. In this guide, we’ve prepared a list of all the Weapon Recipes in Rune Factory 5 which will show the required materials and stats for each weapon.
Rune Factory 5 Weapon Recipes
There are 6 types of weapons that you can forge in Rune Factory 5. Below, we’ve listed down all of the recipes of each weapon type in Rune Factory 5, including the required materials for each recipe and the stats the weapon comes with
Jump to:
Rune Factory 5 Sword Recipes
There are 31 different Sword Recipes in Rune Factory 5.
Broad Sword
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore
- Attack: 5
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 1
Steel Sword
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore and Any Claw/Fang
- Attack: 29
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 3
Steel Sword+
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore and Steel Sword
- Attack: 48
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 4
Cutlass
- Ingredients: Bronze and Any Claw/Fang
- Attack: 58
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 4
Aqua Sword
- Ingredients: Silver and Aquamarine
- Attack: 128
- Magic Attack: 3
- Element: Water
- Level Required: Level 15
Buff-A-Way
- Ingredients: Silver and Aquamarine
- Attack: 155
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 15
- Bonus Stats: Deals extra damage to Buffamoo enemies
Defender
- Ingredients: Sapphire, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 188
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 19
- Bonus Stats: Stun Res +29% and DEF +15
Back Scratcher
- Ingredients: Glue and Any Stick or Stem
- Attack: 69
- Magic Attack: 20
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 20
- Bonus Stats: Crit +5% and Stun +20
Gorgeous Sword
- Ingredients: Gold x4
- Attack: 232
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 23
Spoon
- Ingredients: Silver x2
- Attack: 92
- Magic Attack: 16
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 25
Gala Sword
- Ingredients: Gold, Lightning Horn and Earth Crystal
- Attack: 307
- Magic Attack: 20
- Element: Earth
- Level Required: Level 27
Veggieblade
- Ingredients: Carrot
- Attack: 80
- Magic Attack: 20
- Element: Earth
- Level Required: Level 32
- Bonus Stats: VIT +20
Luck Blade
- Ingredients: Diamond, Lightning Horn, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 388
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 35
- Bonus Stats: Crit +10%, Stun +20 and Poison/Stun /Mute/Crit Res +5%
Platinum Sword
- Ingredients: Silver, Platinum, Stick and Stems, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 428
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 38
Wind Sword
- Ingredients: Silver, Platinum and Wind C
- Attack: 496
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: Wind
- Level Required: Level 40
Chaos Blade
- Ingredients: Platinum, Holy Spore and Gold Magic
- Attack: 549
- Magic Attack: 35
- Element: Dark
- Level Required: Level 42
- Bonus Stats: Paralysis +20%
Sakura
- Ingredients: Platinum, Sakura Grass, Poison Powder and Paralysis Poison
- Attack: 590
- Magic Attack: 5
- Element: Dark
- Level Required: Level 44
- Bonus Stats: Poison +15%
Sunspot
- Ingredients: Gold, Platinum, Ruby, Fire Crystal and Warrior’s Proof
- Attack: 692
- Magic Attack: 30
- Element: Fire
- Level Required: Level 46
Durendal
- Ingredients: Platinum x2, Devil Horn, Malm Claw and Nine-Tailed Fox Bell
- Attack: 800
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 50
Spring Sword
- Ingredients: Diamond, Vicious Liquid, Oricalcum, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 920
- Magic Attack: 20
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 53
- Bonus Stats: During Spring, damage is boosted by 50%
Aerial Blade
- Ingredients: Crimson Claws, Wind Crystal, Orichalcum, Emerald, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 1000
- Magic Attack: 100
- Element: Wind
- Level Required: Level 54
Crystal Blade
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore, Gold Wolf Fang, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 1224
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 56
Grantale
- Ingredients: Amethyst, Orichalcum, Hard Scale, Yellow Feather and Earth Crystal
- Attack: 1352
- Magic Attack: 250
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 59
Smash Blade
- Ingredients: Pirate’s Armor, Sharp talon, Orichalcum, 4-Leaf Clover, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 1880
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 64
- Bonus Stats: Knockback +15%, Crit +15%, Stun +15%, Poison/Seal Resist +8%, Crit Resist +5% and Dizzy Resist +5%
Icifier
- Ingredients: Mermaid Scale, Aquamarine, Orichalcum, Water Crystal, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 2270
- Magic Attack: 700
- Element: Water
- Level Required: Level 68
Soul Eater
- Ingredients: Dangerous Scissors, Mermaid Scale, Love Crystal, Orichalcum and Dragon Golem Ashes
- Attack: 3720
- Magic Attack: 1500
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 70
- Bonus Stats: Life Drain +5%
Raventine
- Ingredients: Golem Spirit Stone, Orichalcum 2, Red Dragon Ashes and Fire Crystal
- Attack: 4300
- Magic Attack: 1800
- Element: Fire
- Level Required: Level 74
Star Saber
- Ingredients: Golem Spirit Stone, Orichalcum, Emerald, Wind Crystal and Electro Crystal
- Attack: 5150
- Magic Attack: 1800
- Element: wind
- Level Required: Level 77
Platinum Sword+
- Ingredients: Platinum Sword and Dragonic Stone
- Attack: 6050
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 79
Dragon Slayer
- Ingredients: Dragonic Stone x2 and Black Scale x3
- Attack: 7000
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 82
Rune Blade
- Ingredients: Dragonic Stone x2, Rune Crystal, Dragon Golem Scale, Sticks and Stems, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 8700
- Magic Attack: 5000
- Element: Light
- Level Required: Level 85
Rune Factory 5 Long Sword Recipes
There are 14 different Long Sword Recipes in Rune Factory 5.
Claymore
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore
- Attack: 12
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 2
Zweihaender
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore and Any Claw/Fang
- Attack: 42
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 6
Zweihaender+
- Ingredients: Zweihaender and Bronze
- Attack: 61
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 11
Great Sword
- Ingredients: Bronze and Any kind of Liquid
- Attack: 78
- Magic Attack: 20
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 16
- Bonus Stats: Knockback and Stun +24
Sea Cutter
- Ingredients: Silver and Aquamarine
- Attack: 184
- Magic Attack: 3
- Element: Water
- Level Required: Level 21
Cyclone Blade
- Ingredients: Emerald and Gold
- Attack: 248
- Magic Attack: 5
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 25
Poison Blade
- Ingredients: Silver, Gold and Poison Powder
- Attack: 292
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 27
Dalcone
- Ingredients: Radish
- Attack: 78
- Magic Attack: 20
- Element: Earth
- Level Required: Level 28
Katzbalger
- Ingredients: Silver, Gold and Lightning Horn
- Attack: 333
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 29
Earth Shade
- Ingredients: Silver, Gold, Earth Crystal and Black Feather Crystal
- Attack: 378
- Magic Attack: 5
- Element: Earth
- Level Required: Level 30
Big Knife
- Ingredients: Diamond, Stick and Stems
- Attack: 402
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 32
- Bonus Stats: faint Attack +5%
Katana
- Ingredients: Magic Elixir, Diamond, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 424
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 35
- Bonus Stats: Faint Attack +5%
Flame Saber
- Ingredients: Diamond, Fire Crystal and Gold Wolf Fang
- Attack: 425
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: Fire
- Level Required: Level 39
Bio Smasher
- Ingredients: Platinum, Poison Powder, Paralysis Poison and Pom-Pom Grass
- Attack: 470
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 40
- Bonus Stats: Poison Attack +60%
Rune Factory 5 Spear Recipes
There are 11 different Spear Recipes in Rune Factory 5.
Spear
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore
- Attack: 14
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 3
Wood Staff
- Ingredients: Any kind of Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 38
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: Earth
- Level Required: Level 6
Lance
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 43
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 9
Lance+
- Ingredients: Lance and Bronze
- Attack: 52
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 12
Safety Lance
- Ingredients: Ghost Hood, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 67
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 13
Pitchfork
- Ingredients: Fodder, Wolf Fang, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 96
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 14
Needle Spear
- Ingredients: Wolf Fang, Bronze, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 108
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 15
Trident
- Ingredients: Silver, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 162
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 18
Water Spear
- Ingredients: Silver, Aquamarine, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 170
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: Water
- Level Required: Level 23
Spear Axe
- Ingredients: Silver, Battle Axe, Spear and Pointed Nails
- Attack: 193
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 13
- Bonus Stats: DEF +12
Halberd
- Ingredients: Gold, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 246
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 23
Rune Factory 5 Axe Recipes
There are 4 different Axe Recipes in Rune Factory 5.
Battle Axe
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 38
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 6
Battle Scythe
- Ingredients: Bronze and Any Claw/Fang
- Attack: 70
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 13
Pole Axe
- Ingredients: Bronze, Wolf Fang, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 116
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 16
- Bonus Stats: Crit +7%
Pole Axe+
- Ingredients: Pole Axe and Silver
- Attack: 163
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 20
Rune Factory 5 Hammer Recipes
There are 13 different Hammer Recipes in Rune Factory 5.
Battle Hammer
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore
- Attack: 29
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 3
Hammer
- Ingredients: Cheap Hammer and Any kind of Ore
- Attack: 40
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 7
- Bonus Stats: Crit +8%
Toy Hammer
- Ingredients: Cloth and Skin, Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 10
- Magic Attack: 25
- Element: Light
- Level Required: Level 8
- Bonus Stats: Dizzy +100
Great Hammer
- Ingredients: Silver and Any kind of Shards
- Attack: 198
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 22
Ice Hammer
- Ingredients: Aquamarine, Gold and Any kind of Shards
- Attack: 267
- Magic Attack: 10
- Element: Water
- Level Required: Level 26
Bone Hammer
- Ingredients: Gold, Giant’s Gloves, Shells and Bones x2
- Attack: 400
- Magic Attack: 20
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 31
Flame Hammer
- Ingredients: Diamond, Ruby, Fire Crystal and Any kind of Shards
- Attack: 472
- Magic Attack: 35
- Element: Fire
- Level Required: Level 36
Gigant Hammer
- Ingredients: Silver, Gold, Platinum and Any kind of Shards
- Attack: 580
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 38
Sky Hammer
- Ingredients: Emerald, Platinum, Thunderbird Feather and Wind Crystal
- Attack: 644
- Magic Attack: 50
- Element: Wind
- Level Required: Level 40
Spiked Hammer
- Ingredients: Armored Fragment, Sticks and Stems, Claws and Fangs
- Attack: 1320
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 50
- Bonus Stats: During Autumn, damage is boosted 50%
Break Hammer
- Ingredients: Palm Claw, Orichalcum, Sticks and Stems and Any kind of Shards
- Attack: 7122
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: Wind
- Level Required: Level 77
Mjolnir
- Ingredients: Dragonic Stone, Small Crystal, Dragon Golem Scale and Rune Crystal
- Attack: 10000
- Magic Attack: 3000
- Element: Earth
- Level Required: Level 86
Fatal Crush
- Ingredients: Void Symbol, General orb and Dragonic Stone x3
- Attack: 11500
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 90
- Bonus Stats: Crit +7% and Dizzy +40
Rune Factory 5 Dual Blade Recipes
There are 19 different Dual Blade Recipes in Rune Factory 5.
Short Dagger
- Ingredients: Any kind of Ore x2
- Attack: 28
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 5
Steel Edge
- Ingredients: Bronze and Iron x2
- Attack: 58
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 9
Double Scratch
- Ingredients: Back Scratcher x2
- Attack: 69
- Magic Attack: 20
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 12
Frost Edge
- Ingredients: Aquamarine x2 and Any kind of Liquid
- Attack: 96
- Magic Attack: 3
- Element: Water
- Level Required: Level 13
Iron Edge
- Ingredients: Silver and Iron x2
- Attack: 132
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 21
Thief Knife
- Ingredients: Silver x2
- Attack: 154
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 23
Acutorimass
- Ingredients: Iron x2 and Silver x2
- Attack: 132
- Magic Attack: 35
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 23
Wind Edge
- Ingredients: Palm Claw and Emerald x2
- Attack: 214
- Magic Attack: 5
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 25
Gorgeous Lx
- Ingredients: Gorgeous Sword x2
- Attack: 232
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 28
Steel Blades
- Ingredients: Black Feather and Gold x2
- Attack: 276
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 30
Twin Blade
- Ingredients: Lightning Horn x2, Gold x2 and Paralysis Poison
- Attack: 324
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 32
- Bonus Stats: Poison +15%
Rampage
- Ingredients: Lightning Horn x2, Gold x2 and Paralysis Poison
- Attack: 372
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 33
- Bonus Stats: Crit +5%
Salamander
- Ingredients: Diamond x2, Sharp Fang and Fire Crystal
- Attack: 400
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: Fire
- Level Required: Level 35
Platinum Edge
- Ingredients: Dragon Fang x2 and Platinum x2
- Attack: 436
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Level Required: Level 37
Sonic Dagger
- Ingredients: Emerald x2, Platinum x2 and Thunderbird Feather
- Attack: 505
- Magic Attack: 30
- Element: Wind
- Level Required: Level 39
Chaos Edge
- Ingredients: Holy Spore, Platinum x2 and Sharp Fang x2
- Attack: 628
- Magic Attack: 15
- Element: Darkness
- Level Required: Level 40
Desert Wind
- Ingredients: Earth Crystal, Wind Crystal, MTGU Plate and Malm Claw
- Attack: 710
- Magic Attack: 45
- Element: Wind/Earth
- Level Required: Level 44
Broken Wall
- Ingredients: Armor Piece and Earth Crystal
- Attack: 888
- Magic Attack: 50
- Element: Earth
- Level Required: Level 48
Force Divide
- Ingredients: Blue Core, Red Core, Orichalcum, Water Crystal and Fire Crystal
- Attack: 1066
- Magic Attack: 300
- Element: Fire/Water
- Level Required: Level 51