Rune Factory 5 Weapon Recipes Guide

By Shayan Adnan

Rune Factory 5 features an intricate crafting and forging system which offers the player a multitude of recipes to craft all kinds of items. In this guide, we’ve prepared a list of all the Weapon Recipes in Rune Factory 5 which will show the required materials and stats for each weapon.

Rune Factory 5 Weapon Recipes

There are 6 types of weapons that you can forge in Rune Factory 5. Below, we’ve listed down all of the recipes of each weapon type in Rune Factory 5, including the required materials for each recipe and the stats the weapon comes with

Rune Factory 5 Sword Recipes

There are 31 different Sword Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Broad Sword

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore
  • Attack: 5
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 1

Steel Sword

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore and Any Claw/Fang
  • Attack: 29
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 3

Steel Sword+

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore and Steel Sword
  • Attack: 48
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 4

Cutlass

  • Ingredients: Bronze and Any Claw/Fang
  • Attack: 58
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 4

Aqua Sword

  • Ingredients: Silver and Aquamarine
  • Attack: 128
  • Magic Attack: 3
  • Element: Water
  • Level Required: Level 15

Buff-A-Way

  • Ingredients: Silver and Aquamarine
  • Attack: 155
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 15
  • Bonus Stats: Deals extra damage to Buffamoo enemies

Defender

  • Ingredients: Sapphire, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 188
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 19
  • Bonus Stats: Stun Res +29% and DEF +15

Back Scratcher

  • Ingredients: Glue and Any Stick or Stem
  • Attack: 69
  • Magic Attack: 20
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 20
  • Bonus Stats: Crit +5% and Stun +20

Gorgeous Sword

  • Ingredients: Gold x4
  • Attack: 232
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 23

Spoon

  • Ingredients: Silver x2
  • Attack: 92
  • Magic Attack: 16
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 25

Gala Sword

  • Ingredients: Gold, Lightning Horn and Earth Crystal
  • Attack: 307
  • Magic Attack: 20
  • Element: Earth
  • Level Required: Level 27

Veggieblade

  • Ingredients: Carrot
  • Attack: 80
  • Magic Attack: 20
  • Element: Earth
  • Level Required: Level 32
  • Bonus Stats: VIT +20

Luck Blade

  • Ingredients: Diamond, Lightning Horn, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 388
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 35
  • Bonus Stats: Crit +10%, Stun +20 and Poison/Stun /Mute/Crit Res +5%

Platinum Sword

  • Ingredients: Silver, Platinum, Stick and Stems, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 428
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 38

Wind Sword

  • Ingredients: Silver, Platinum and Wind C
  • Attack: 496
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: Wind
  • Level Required: Level 40

Chaos Blade

  • Ingredients: Platinum, Holy Spore and Gold Magic
  • Attack: 549
  • Magic Attack: 35
  • Element: Dark
  • Level Required: Level 42
  • Bonus Stats: Paralysis +20%

Sakura

  • Ingredients: Platinum, Sakura Grass, Poison Powder and Paralysis Poison
  • Attack: 590
  • Magic Attack: 5
  • Element: Dark
  • Level Required: Level 44
  • Bonus Stats: Poison +15%

Sunspot

  • Ingredients: Gold, Platinum, Ruby, Fire Crystal and Warrior’s Proof
  • Attack: 692
  • Magic Attack: 30
  • Element: Fire
  • Level Required: Level 46

Durendal

  • Ingredients: Platinum x2, Devil Horn, Malm Claw and Nine-Tailed Fox Bell
  • Attack: 800
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 50

Spring Sword

  • Ingredients: Diamond, Vicious Liquid, Oricalcum, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 920
  • Magic Attack: 20
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 53
  • Bonus Stats: During Spring, damage is boosted by 50%

Aerial Blade

  • Ingredients: Crimson Claws, Wind Crystal, Orichalcum, Emerald, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 1000
  • Magic Attack: 100
  • Element: Wind
  • Level Required: Level 54

Crystal Blade

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore, Gold Wolf Fang, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 1224
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 56

Grantale

  • Ingredients: Amethyst, Orichalcum, Hard Scale, Yellow Feather and Earth Crystal
  • Attack: 1352
  • Magic Attack: 250
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 59

Smash Blade

  • Ingredients: Pirate’s Armor, Sharp talon, Orichalcum, 4-Leaf Clover, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 1880
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 64
  • Bonus Stats: Knockback +15%, Crit +15%, Stun +15%, Poison/Seal Resist +8%, Crit Resist +5% and Dizzy Resist +5%

Icifier

  • Ingredients: Mermaid Scale, Aquamarine, Orichalcum, Water Crystal, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 2270
  • Magic Attack: 700
  • Element: Water
  • Level Required: Level 68

Soul Eater

  • Ingredients: Dangerous Scissors, Mermaid Scale, Love Crystal, Orichalcum and Dragon Golem Ashes
  • Attack: 3720
  • Magic Attack: 1500
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 70
  • Bonus Stats: Life Drain +5%

Raventine

  • Ingredients: Golem Spirit Stone, Orichalcum 2, Red Dragon Ashes and Fire Crystal
  • Attack: 4300
  • Magic Attack: 1800
  • Element: Fire
  • Level Required: Level 74

Star Saber

  • Ingredients: Golem Spirit Stone, Orichalcum, Emerald, Wind Crystal and Electro Crystal
  • Attack: 5150
  • Magic Attack: 1800
  • Element: wind
  • Level Required: Level 77

Platinum Sword+

  • Ingredients: Platinum Sword and Dragonic Stone
  • Attack: 6050
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 79

Dragon Slayer

  • Ingredients: Dragonic Stone x2 and Black Scale x3
  • Attack: 7000
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 82

Rune Blade

  • Ingredients: Dragonic Stone x2, Rune Crystal, Dragon Golem Scale, Sticks and Stems, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 8700
  • Magic Attack: 5000
  • Element: Light
  • Level Required: Level 85

Rune Factory 5 Long Sword Recipes

There are 14 different Long Sword Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Claymore

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore
  • Attack: 12
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 2

Zweihaender

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore and Any Claw/Fang
  • Attack: 42
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 6

Zweihaender+

  • Ingredients: Zweihaender and Bronze
  • Attack: 61
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 11

Great Sword

  • Ingredients: Bronze and Any kind of Liquid
  • Attack: 78
  • Magic Attack: 20
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 16
  • Bonus Stats: Knockback and Stun +24

Sea Cutter

  • Ingredients: Silver and Aquamarine
  • Attack: 184
  • Magic Attack: 3
  • Element: Water
  • Level Required: Level 21

Cyclone Blade

  • Ingredients: Emerald and Gold
  • Attack: 248
  • Magic Attack: 5
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 25

Poison Blade

  • Ingredients: Silver, Gold and Poison Powder
  • Attack: 292
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 27

Dalcone

  • Ingredients: Radish
  • Attack: 78
  • Magic Attack: 20
  • Element: Earth
  • Level Required: Level 28

Katzbalger

  • Ingredients: Silver, Gold and Lightning Horn
  • Attack: 333
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 29

Earth Shade

  • Ingredients: Silver, Gold, Earth Crystal and Black Feather Crystal
  • Attack: 378
  • Magic Attack: 5
  • Element: Earth
  • Level Required: Level 30

Big Knife

  • Ingredients: Diamond, Stick and Stems
  • Attack: 402
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 32
  • Bonus Stats: faint Attack +5%

Katana

  • Ingredients: Magic Elixir, Diamond, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 424
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 35
  • Bonus Stats: Faint Attack +5%

Flame Saber

  • Ingredients: Diamond, Fire Crystal and Gold Wolf Fang
  • Attack: 425
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: Fire
  • Level Required: Level 39

Bio Smasher

  • Ingredients: Platinum, Poison Powder, Paralysis Poison and Pom-Pom Grass
  • Attack: 470
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 40
  • Bonus Stats: Poison Attack +60%

Rune Factory 5 Spear Recipes

There are 11 different Spear Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Spear

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore
  • Attack: 14
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 3

Wood Staff

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 38
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: Earth
  • Level Required: Level 6

Lance

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 43
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 9

Lance+

  • Ingredients: Lance and Bronze
  • Attack: 52
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 12

Safety Lance

  • Ingredients: Ghost Hood, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 67
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 13

Pitchfork

  • Ingredients: Fodder, Wolf Fang, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 96
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 14

Needle Spear

  • Ingredients: Wolf Fang, Bronze, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 108
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 15

Trident

  • Ingredients: Silver, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 162
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 18

Water Spear

  • Ingredients: Silver, Aquamarine, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 170
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: Water
  • Level Required: Level 23

Spear Axe

  • Ingredients: Silver, Battle Axe, Spear and Pointed Nails
  • Attack: 193
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 13
  • Bonus Stats: DEF +12

Halberd

  • Ingredients: Gold, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 246
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 23

Rune Factory 5 Axe Recipes

There are 4 different Axe Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Battle Axe

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 38
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 6

Battle Scythe

  • Ingredients: Bronze and Any Claw/Fang
  • Attack: 70
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 13

Pole Axe

  • Ingredients: Bronze, Wolf Fang, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 116
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 16
  • Bonus Stats: Crit +7%

Pole Axe+

  • Ingredients: Pole Axe and Silver
  • Attack: 163
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 20

Rune Factory 5 Hammer Recipes

There are 13 different Hammer Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Battle Hammer

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore
  • Attack: 29
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 3

Hammer

  • Ingredients: Cheap Hammer and Any kind of Ore
  • Attack: 40
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 7
  • Bonus Stats: Crit +8%

Toy Hammer

  • Ingredients: Cloth and Skin, Sticks and Stems
  • Attack: 10
  • Magic Attack: 25
  • Element: Light
  • Level Required: Level 8
  • Bonus Stats: Dizzy +100

Great Hammer

  • Ingredients: Silver and Any kind of Shards
  • Attack: 198
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 22

Ice Hammer

  • Ingredients: Aquamarine, Gold and Any kind of Shards
  • Attack: 267
  • Magic Attack: 10
  • Element: Water
  • Level Required: Level 26

Bone Hammer

  • Ingredients: Gold, Giant’s Gloves, Shells and Bones x2
  • Attack: 400
  • Magic Attack: 20
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 31

Flame Hammer

  • Ingredients: Diamond, Ruby, Fire Crystal and Any kind of Shards
  • Attack: 472
  • Magic Attack: 35
  • Element: Fire
  • Level Required: Level 36

Gigant Hammer

  • Ingredients: Silver, Gold, Platinum and Any kind of Shards
  • Attack: 580
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 38

Sky Hammer

  • Ingredients: Emerald, Platinum, Thunderbird Feather and Wind Crystal
  • Attack: 644
  • Magic Attack: 50
  • Element: Wind
  • Level Required: Level 40

Spiked Hammer

  • Ingredients: Armored Fragment, Sticks and Stems, Claws and Fangs
  • Attack: 1320
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 50
  • Bonus Stats: During Autumn, damage is boosted 50%

Break Hammer

  • Ingredients: Palm Claw, Orichalcum, Sticks and Stems and Any kind of Shards
  • Attack: 7122
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: Wind
  • Level Required: Level 77

Mjolnir

  • Ingredients: Dragonic Stone, Small Crystal, Dragon Golem Scale and Rune Crystal
  • Attack: 10000
  • Magic Attack: 3000
  • Element: Earth
  • Level Required: Level 86

Fatal Crush

  • Ingredients: Void Symbol, General orb and Dragonic Stone x3
  • Attack: 11500
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 90
  • Bonus Stats: Crit +7% and Dizzy +40

Rune Factory 5 Dual Blade Recipes

There are 19 different Dual Blade Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Short Dagger

  • Ingredients: Any kind of Ore x2
  • Attack: 28
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 5

Steel Edge

  • Ingredients: Bronze and Iron x2
  • Attack: 58
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 9

Double Scratch

  • Ingredients: Back Scratcher x2
  • Attack: 69
  • Magic Attack: 20
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 12

Frost Edge

  • Ingredients: Aquamarine x2 and Any kind of Liquid
  • Attack: 96
  • Magic Attack: 3
  • Element: Water
  • Level Required: Level 13

Iron Edge

  • Ingredients: Silver and Iron x2
  • Attack: 132
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 21

Thief Knife

  • Ingredients: Silver x2
  • Attack: 154
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 23

Acutorimass

  • Ingredients: Iron x2 and Silver x2
  • Attack: 132
  • Magic Attack: 35
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 23

Wind Edge

  • Ingredients: Palm Claw and Emerald x2
  • Attack: 214
  • Magic Attack: 5
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 25

Gorgeous Lx

  • Ingredients: Gorgeous Sword x2
  • Attack: 232
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 28

Steel Blades

  • Ingredients: Black Feather and Gold x2
  • Attack: 276
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 30

Twin Blade

  • Ingredients: Lightning Horn x2, Gold x2 and Paralysis Poison
  • Attack: 324
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 32
  • Bonus Stats: Poison +15%

Rampage

  • Ingredients: Lightning Horn x2, Gold x2 and Paralysis Poison
  • Attack: 372
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 33
  • Bonus Stats: Crit +5%

Salamander

  • Ingredients: Diamond x2, Sharp Fang and Fire Crystal
  • Attack: 400
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: Fire
  • Level Required: Level 35

Platinum Edge

  • Ingredients: Dragon Fang x2 and Platinum x2
  • Attack: 436
  • Magic Attack: 0
  • Element: None
  • Level Required: Level 37

Sonic Dagger

  • Ingredients: Emerald x2, Platinum x2 and Thunderbird Feather
  • Attack: 505
  • Magic Attack: 30
  • Element: Wind
  • Level Required: Level 39

Chaos Edge

  • Ingredients: Holy Spore, Platinum x2 and Sharp Fang x2
  • Attack: 628
  • Magic Attack: 15
  • Element: Darkness
  • Level Required: Level 40

Desert Wind

  • Ingredients: Earth Crystal, Wind Crystal, MTGU Plate and Malm Claw
  • Attack: 710
  • Magic Attack: 45
  • Element: Wind/Earth
  • Level Required: Level 44

Broken Wall

  • Ingredients: Armor Piece and Earth Crystal
  • Attack: 888
  • Magic Attack: 50
  • Element: Earth
  • Level Required: Level 48

Force Divide

  • Ingredients: Blue Core, Red Core, Orichalcum, Water Crystal and Fire Crystal
  • Attack: 1066
  • Magic Attack: 300
  • Element: Fire/Water
  • Level Required: Level 51

