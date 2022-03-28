Rune Factory 5 Weapon Recipes Guide

Rune Factory 5 features an intricate crafting and forging system which offers the player a multitude of recipes to craft all kinds of items. In this guide, we’ve prepared a list of all the Weapon Recipes in Rune Factory 5 which will show the required materials and stats for each weapon.

Rune Factory 5 Weapon Recipes

There are 6 types of weapons that you can forge in Rune Factory 5. Below, we’ve listed down all of the recipes of each weapon type in Rune Factory 5, including the required materials for each recipe and the stats the weapon comes with

Jump to:

Rune Factory 5 Sword Recipes

There are 31 different Sword Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Broad Sword

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore

Attack: 5

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 1

Steel Sword

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore and Any Claw/Fang

Attack: 29

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 3

Steel Sword+

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore and Steel Sword

Attack: 48

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 4

Cutlass

Ingredients: Bronze and Any Claw/Fang

Attack: 58

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 4

Aqua Sword

Ingredients: Silver and Aquamarine

Attack: 128

Magic Attack: 3

Element: Water

Level Required: Level 15

Buff-A-Way

Ingredients: Silver and Aquamarine

Attack: 155

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 15

Bonus Stats: Deals extra damage to Buffamoo enemies

Defender

Ingredients: Sapphire, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 188

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 19

Bonus Stats: Stun Res +29% and DEF +15

Back Scratcher

Ingredients: Glue and Any Stick or Stem

Attack: 69

Magic Attack: 20

Element: None

Level Required: Level 20

Bonus Stats: Crit +5% and Stun +20

Gorgeous Sword

Ingredients: Gold x4

Attack: 232

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 23

Spoon

Ingredients: Silver x2

Attack: 92

Magic Attack: 16

Element: None

Level Required: Level 25

Gala Sword

Ingredients: Gold, Lightning Horn and Earth Crystal

Attack: 307

Magic Attack: 20

Element: Earth

Level Required: Level 27

Veggieblade

Ingredients: Carrot

Attack: 80

Magic Attack: 20

Element: Earth

Level Required: Level 32

Bonus Stats: VIT +20

Luck Blade

Ingredients: Diamond, Lightning Horn, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 388

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 35

Bonus Stats: Crit +10%, Stun +20 and Poison/Stun /Mute/Crit Res +5%

Platinum Sword

Ingredients: Silver, Platinum, Stick and Stems, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 428

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 38

Wind Sword

Ingredients: Silver, Platinum and Wind C

Attack: 496

Magic Attack: 0

Element: Wind

Level Required: Level 40

Chaos Blade

Ingredients: Platinum, Holy Spore and Gold Magic

Attack: 549

Magic Attack: 35

Element: Dark

Level Required: Level 42

Bonus Stats: Paralysis +20%

Sakura

Ingredients: Platinum, Sakura Grass, Poison Powder and Paralysis Poison

Attack: 590

Magic Attack: 5

Element: Dark

Level Required: Level 44

Bonus Stats: Poison +15%

Sunspot

Ingredients: Gold, Platinum, Ruby, Fire Crystal and Warrior’s Proof

Attack: 692

Magic Attack: 30

Element: Fire

Level Required: Level 46

Durendal

Ingredients: Platinum x2, Devil Horn, Malm Claw and Nine-Tailed Fox Bell

Attack: 800

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 50

Spring Sword

Ingredients: Diamond, Vicious Liquid, Oricalcum, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 920

Magic Attack: 20

Element: None

Level Required: Level 53

Bonus Stats: During Spring, damage is boosted by 50%

Aerial Blade

Ingredients: Crimson Claws, Wind Crystal, Orichalcum, Emerald, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 1000

Magic Attack: 100

Element: Wind

Level Required: Level 54

Crystal Blade

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore, Gold Wolf Fang, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 1224

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 56

Grantale

Ingredients: Amethyst, Orichalcum, Hard Scale, Yellow Feather and Earth Crystal

Attack: 1352

Magic Attack: 250

Element: None

Level Required: Level 59

Smash Blade

Ingredients: Pirate’s Armor, Sharp talon, Orichalcum, 4-Leaf Clover, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 1880

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 64

Bonus Stats: Knockback +15%, Crit +15%, Stun +15%, Poison/Seal Resist +8%, Crit Resist +5% and Dizzy Resist +5%

Icifier

Ingredients: Mermaid Scale, Aquamarine, Orichalcum, Water Crystal, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 2270

Magic Attack: 700

Element: Water

Level Required: Level 68

Soul Eater

Ingredients: Dangerous Scissors, Mermaid Scale, Love Crystal, Orichalcum and Dragon Golem Ashes

Attack: 3720

Magic Attack: 1500

Element: None

Level Required: Level 70

Bonus Stats: Life Drain +5%

Raventine

Ingredients: Golem Spirit Stone, Orichalcum 2, Red Dragon Ashes and Fire Crystal

Attack: 4300

Magic Attack: 1800

Element: Fire

Level Required: Level 74

Star Saber

Ingredients: Golem Spirit Stone, Orichalcum, Emerald, Wind Crystal and Electro Crystal

Attack: 5150

Magic Attack: 1800

Element: wind

Level Required: Level 77

Platinum Sword+

Ingredients: Platinum Sword and Dragonic Stone

Attack: 6050

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 79

Dragon Slayer

Ingredients: Dragonic Stone x2 and Black Scale x3

Attack: 7000

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 82

Rune Blade

Ingredients: Dragonic Stone x2, Rune Crystal, Dragon Golem Scale, Sticks and Stems, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 8700

Magic Attack: 5000

Element: Light

Level Required: Level 85

Rune Factory 5 Long Sword Recipes

There are 14 different Long Sword Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Claymore

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore

Attack: 12

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 2

Zweihaender

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore and Any Claw/Fang

Attack: 42

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 6

Zweihaender+

Ingredients: Zweihaender and Bronze

Attack: 61

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 11

Great Sword

Ingredients: Bronze and Any kind of Liquid

Attack: 78

Magic Attack: 20

Element: None

Level Required: Level 16

Bonus Stats: Knockback and Stun +24

Sea Cutter

Ingredients: Silver and Aquamarine

Attack: 184

Magic Attack: 3

Element: Water

Level Required: Level 21

Cyclone Blade

Ingredients: Emerald and Gold

Attack: 248

Magic Attack: 5

Element: None

Level Required: Level 25

Poison Blade

Ingredients: Silver, Gold and Poison Powder

Attack: 292

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 27

Dalcone

Ingredients: Radish

Attack: 78

Magic Attack: 20

Element: Earth

Level Required: Level 28

Katzbalger

Ingredients: Silver, Gold and Lightning Horn

Attack: 333

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 29

Earth Shade

Ingredients: Silver, Gold, Earth Crystal and Black Feather Crystal

Attack: 378

Magic Attack: 5

Element: Earth

Level Required: Level 30

Big Knife

Ingredients: Diamond, Stick and Stems

Attack: 402

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 32

Bonus Stats: faint Attack +5%

Katana

Ingredients: Magic Elixir, Diamond, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 424

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 35

Bonus Stats: Faint Attack +5%

Flame Saber

Ingredients: Diamond, Fire Crystal and Gold Wolf Fang

Attack: 425

Magic Attack: 0

Element: Fire

Level Required: Level 39

Bio Smasher

Ingredients: Platinum, Poison Powder, Paralysis Poison and Pom-Pom Grass

Attack: 470

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 40

Bonus Stats: Poison Attack +60%

Rune Factory 5 Spear Recipes

There are 11 different Spear Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Spear

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore

Attack: 14

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 3

Wood Staff

Ingredients: Any kind of Sticks and Stems

Attack: 38

Magic Attack: 0

Element: Earth

Level Required: Level 6

Lance

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 43

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 9

Lance+

Ingredients: Lance and Bronze

Attack: 52

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 12

Safety Lance

Ingredients: Ghost Hood, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 67

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 13

Pitchfork

Ingredients: Fodder, Wolf Fang, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 96

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 14

Needle Spear

Ingredients: Wolf Fang, Bronze, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 108

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 15

Trident

Ingredients: Silver, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 162

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 18

Water Spear

Ingredients: Silver, Aquamarine, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 170

Magic Attack: 0

Element: Water

Level Required: Level 23

Spear Axe

Ingredients: Silver, Battle Axe, Spear and Pointed Nails

Attack: 193

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 13

Bonus Stats: DEF +12

Halberd

Ingredients: Gold, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 246

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 23

Rune Factory 5 Axe Recipes

There are 4 different Axe Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Battle Axe

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 38

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 6

Battle Scythe

Ingredients: Bronze and Any Claw/Fang

Attack: 70

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 13

Pole Axe

Ingredients: Bronze, Wolf Fang, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 116

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 16

Bonus Stats: Crit +7%

Pole Axe+

Ingredients: Pole Axe and Silver

Attack: 163

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 20

Rune Factory 5 Hammer Recipes

There are 13 different Hammer Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Battle Hammer

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore

Attack: 29

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 3

Hammer

Ingredients: Cheap Hammer and Any kind of Ore

Attack: 40

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 7

Bonus Stats: Crit +8%

Toy Hammer

Ingredients: Cloth and Skin, Sticks and Stems

Attack: 10

Magic Attack: 25

Element: Light

Level Required: Level 8

Bonus Stats: Dizzy +100

Great Hammer

Ingredients: Silver and Any kind of Shards

Attack: 198

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 22

Ice Hammer

Ingredients: Aquamarine, Gold and Any kind of Shards

Attack: 267

Magic Attack: 10

Element: Water

Level Required: Level 26

Bone Hammer

Ingredients: Gold, Giant’s Gloves, Shells and Bones x2

Attack: 400

Magic Attack: 20

Element: None

Level Required: Level 31

Flame Hammer

Ingredients: Diamond, Ruby, Fire Crystal and Any kind of Shards

Attack: 472

Magic Attack: 35

Element: Fire

Level Required: Level 36

Gigant Hammer

Ingredients: Silver, Gold, Platinum and Any kind of Shards

Attack: 580

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 38

Sky Hammer

Ingredients: Emerald, Platinum, Thunderbird Feather and Wind Crystal

Attack: 644

Magic Attack: 50

Element: Wind

Level Required: Level 40

Spiked Hammer

Ingredients: Armored Fragment, Sticks and Stems, Claws and Fangs

Attack: 1320

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 50

Bonus Stats: During Autumn, damage is boosted 50%

Break Hammer

Ingredients: Palm Claw, Orichalcum, Sticks and Stems and Any kind of Shards

Attack: 7122

Magic Attack: 0

Element: Wind

Level Required: Level 77

Mjolnir

Ingredients: Dragonic Stone, Small Crystal, Dragon Golem Scale and Rune Crystal

Attack: 10000

Magic Attack: 3000

Element: Earth

Level Required: Level 86

Fatal Crush

Ingredients: Void Symbol, General orb and Dragonic Stone x3

Attack: 11500

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 90

Bonus Stats: Crit +7% and Dizzy +40

Rune Factory 5 Dual Blade Recipes

There are 19 different Dual Blade Recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Short Dagger

Ingredients: Any kind of Ore x2

Attack: 28

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 5

Steel Edge

Ingredients: Bronze and Iron x2

Attack: 58

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 9

Double Scratch

Ingredients: Back Scratcher x2

Attack: 69

Magic Attack: 20

Element: None

Level Required: Level 12

Frost Edge

Ingredients: Aquamarine x2 and Any kind of Liquid

Attack: 96

Magic Attack: 3

Element: Water

Level Required: Level 13

Iron Edge

Ingredients: Silver and Iron x2

Attack: 132

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 21

Thief Knife

Ingredients: Silver x2

Attack: 154

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 23

Acutorimass

Ingredients: Iron x2 and Silver x2

Attack: 132

Magic Attack: 35

Element: None

Level Required: Level 23

Wind Edge

Ingredients: Palm Claw and Emerald x2

Attack: 214

Magic Attack: 5

Element: None

Level Required: Level 25

Gorgeous Lx

Ingredients: Gorgeous Sword x2

Attack: 232

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 28

Steel Blades

Ingredients: Black Feather and Gold x2

Attack: 276

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 30

Twin Blade

Ingredients: Lightning Horn x2, Gold x2 and Paralysis Poison

Attack: 324

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 32

Bonus Stats: Poison +15%

Rampage

Ingredients: Lightning Horn x2, Gold x2 and Paralysis Poison

Attack: 372

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 33

Bonus Stats: Crit +5%

Salamander

Ingredients: Diamond x2, Sharp Fang and Fire Crystal

Attack: 400

Magic Attack: 0

Element: Fire

Level Required: Level 35

Platinum Edge

Ingredients: Dragon Fang x2 and Platinum x2

Attack: 436

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Level Required: Level 37

Sonic Dagger

Ingredients: Emerald x2, Platinum x2 and Thunderbird Feather

Attack: 505

Magic Attack: 30

Element: Wind

Level Required: Level 39

Chaos Edge

Ingredients: Holy Spore, Platinum x2 and Sharp Fang x2

Attack: 628

Magic Attack: 15

Element: Darkness

Level Required: Level 40

Desert Wind

Ingredients: Earth Crystal, Wind Crystal, MTGU Plate and Malm Claw

Attack: 710

Magic Attack: 45

Element: Wind/Earth

Level Required: Level 44

Broken Wall

Ingredients: Armor Piece and Earth Crystal

Attack: 888

Magic Attack: 50

Element: Earth

Level Required: Level 48

Force Divide