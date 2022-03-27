Cooking is an in-game activity of Rune Factory 5 that players will often indulge in to create different kinds of food for healing and buffs. The following Rune Factory 5 Cooking Recipes guide will explain all about cooking and related cooking recipes in the game.

How to Unlock Cooking in Rune Factory 5

Cooking will not be available from the start of the game. You’ll need to unlock it by completing a series of tasks.

Start by speaking with Saint Eliza in the Rigbarth outpost and then choose a license. To take the Culinary License test, you must pay 200p.

You’ll be able to access cooking after answering basic questions. The license will also allow you to purchase a cooking table from Studio Palmo. The answers will be very straightforward, you’ll need a kitchen table, more RP to cook, and more meals to prepare.

You can also take the Pro Cooking License test after spending 500p at Saint Eliza. If you properly answer the questions, you will be able to acquire a new cooking table from Studio Palmo and add additional ingredients, veggies, and other items.

The answers are also fairly straightforward. Vegetables, edible ingredients, cooking at a higher level and cooking with a greater RP are the answers you need to give in that specific order.

How to unlock Cooking recipes in Rune Factory 5

Remember that you can create new cooking recipes by simply combining different ingredients. You can unlock new recipes and save RP points by purchasing and utilizing Bread.

Keep in mind that preparing a new dish may necessitate the purchase of additional cooking equipment or the unlocking of a license.