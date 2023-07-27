Relics in Remnant 2 play a role similar to what potions play in other RPG games. They are consumable items that can heal you or boost particular attributes of your character, upgrading relics becomes important.

There are 18 different types of Relics in total in the game. Each has a unique effect ranging from simply healing health to reducing the damage taken from certain attacks.

Needless to say, relics are an important part of Remnant 2’s gameplay loop. And as such, it is crucial to know how to upgrade these relics in the game.

How to upgrade Relics in Remnant 2

There are two ways in which you can upgrade your Relics in Remnant 2. You can increase their capacity or their effectiveness.

Increasing your Relic capacity

In order to upgrade your Relics, you need access to the Ward 13 hub area. This area is unlocked after beating the first boss Root Mantis. In Ward 13, find a character named Wallace. You’ll need to collect and hand over certain items in exchange for upgrading your Relics:

10x Lumenite Crystals

1x Simulacrum

1000x Scrap

Once done, Wallace will upgrade your Relic capacity and you will be able to hold more relics. This will add survivability and you can take out more enemies without worrying about running out of Relics.

Increasing your Relic effectiveness

To upgrade the effectiveness of each relic itself, Remnant 2 introduces Relic Fragment Slots. These slots can be fitted with Relic Fragment which provides additional bonuses once the Relic is used. The bonuses range from increasing the potency of the Relic to a slight reduction in cooldowns.

You can also change or swap a relic shard later on once you find a better alternative. You can find Relic Fragments littered around the world. Make sure to keep an eye out for them as they are very useful in enhancing the effectiveness of your Relics.

As your character increases in level and your start going through more difficult worlds, you will find stronger Relic Fragments that can buff your relics a considerable margin. You can also buy Relic Fragments from merchants.