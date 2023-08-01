Remnant 2 Relic Fragments Guide

Relic Fragments in Remnant 2 are a type of item that can be slotted into your Relics. Doing so grants powerful buffs and further enhances your power and that of your relics. Each relic comes with 3 slots in which you can insert these fragments.

For newcomers who are picking up Remnant 2 for the first time, this mechanic can be a bit confusing. Especially since they won’t understand how they work, how to get them, how to use them, among many things.

As such, today we’ll be teaching you all there is to know about Relic Fragments in the game.

What are Relic Fragments in Remnant 2?

Relic Fragments are slottable items that can be equipped for your relics in Remnant 2. They can grant you passive stat buffs in a number of ways, including defense and damage. They can’t be used directly but their effects are tied to whatever relic you have equipped at any given time.

Relic Fragments in Remnant 2 are closely tied to the type of build you are trying to create and are often equipped to better suit your playstyle or role in a party.

How to use Relic Fragments in Remnant 2

To use the Relic Fragments in Remnant 2, simply open your menu and tab over to the character screen. Towards the bottom left, you’ll find the relic you currently have equipped. Once you select your relic, you’ll be brought over to its function screen. On the bottom left, you’ll see three slots where you can equip Relic Fragments.

Select the slot you want to equip your relic fragment to and a screen pops up that shows all the relic fragments you have in your inventory. Here, select the fragment you wish to use with your Relic and press the button to confirm. The relic fragment will be equipped with the chosen relic.

How to get Relic Fragments in Remnant 2

There are a number of ways through which you can acquire Relic Fragments in the game. You can get them by defeating bosses and elites, opening chests littered throughout the game, or purchasing them from Dwell in Ward 13. Relic Fragments have a completely randomized drop rate so it will take you some time if you want a particular kind of fragment.

Bosses and Elites

There is a chance that you can relic fragments in Remnant 2 simply by defeating bosses or elite enemies in the game. Late-game bosses have a tendency to drop rarer and stronger relic fragments so it’s a good idea to seek them out and defeat them. There are a number of optional bosses in the game so you can go out and try to farm relic fragments from them. However, it isn’t an ideal way to farm them due to their difficulty.

Chests

You’ll find many chests littered around the Remnant 2 world which can have a chance to contain a relic fragment. Simply keep an eye out for them and you’ll have chance to get these fragments.

Dwell (Ward 13)

Dwell is a merchant in Ward 13 that sells relic fragments. Simply walk up to him and interact with him to see if he has any in stock. Check back with Dwell every time you return to Ward 13 to see all the new fragments up for sale.

Relic Fragment Rarity and Colors Explained

Relic fragments are available in different rarities and colors. The rarity can determine the quality of a relic fragment in Remnant 2 and how powerful it will be. The colors can determine which kind of fragment it is and how it can be used.

Rarity

Relic Fragments come in three rarities:

Cracked fragments are among the most easily found relic fragments in the game. As such, they are the least powerful.

fragments are among the most easily found relic fragments in the game. As such, they are the least powerful. Ordinary fragments are slightly harder to find than their Cracked counterparts. Accordingly, these are more powerful.

fragments are slightly harder to find than their Cracked counterparts. Accordingly, these are more powerful. Solid relic fragments are the rarest and hardest to find in Remnant 2. As such, you’ll find them to be the most powerful.

Color

Relic Fragments are also classified according to their nature. i.e, whether a relic fragment is offensive, defensive, or supportive in nature.

Red fragments enhance or increase your damage capabilities including ranged, melee, and critical DPS.

enhance or increase your damage capabilities including ranged, melee, and critical DPS. Blue fragments enhance your defensive capabilities including how quickly you heal, the amount of damage you take, revive speed, and more.

enhance your defensive capabilities including how quickly you heal, the amount of damage you take, revive speed, and more. Lastly, yellow fragments are support based and include stat buffs related to increased ammo pick-up, reload speeds, mod effectiveness, weapon swap speed, and more.

How to upgrade Relic Fragments in Remnant 2

Upgrades for Relic Fragments in Remnant 2 work differently from other upgrades in the game. You can’t simply upgrade your relics by exchanging resources or currency. Instead, you need to find the same fragment type again.

For example, if you wish to upgrade the Mythic Stagger Damage Relic Fragment, you will need to find it once more. Once you do, both these relic fragments roll into one forming one stronger fragment. Due to the randomized nature of Relic Fragment drops, it may take you quite a bit of time and work to upgrade a specific fragment.