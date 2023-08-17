Remnant 2 Crimson King Coins: How To Get And Use

Remnant 2 offers incredible depth that immerses the players simply by adding a purpose and lore behind every single item you come across. Oftentimes, these items are crucial to advance in some particular quest. In Remnant 2, we call them Quest Items an example of which is the Crimson King Coin.

As we all know that the devil is in the details, let’s jump right into it and explore the Crimson King Coin further.

Crimson King Coins location in Remnant 2

The Crimson King Coin is found as a drop by defeating the Teleport Fae. You are going to come across this elite boss on your visit to Losom, specifically to The Gilded Chambers or The Great Hall.

While you are exploring the dungeons at either of the two locations, they will be all over the place at random locations. Defeat them for a chance to get a Crimson King Coin.

How to defeat Teleport Fae in Remnant 2

Taking down the sword-wielding floating knight – The Teleport Fae will be a piece of cake after you learn about them. They can be pretty annoying because they are constantly teleporting from place to place. Teleport Fae does not have an incredibly big health pool but it surely is substantial.

The moveset of Teleport Fae consists of normal slashes and generating a force field by swinging their swords. Both of them are easy to dodge once you get the hang of them. They take reasonable damage when shot below their neck, but since their head is weak, always aim at the top.

If you look closely, every time they teleport, they will leave a trail of dull light behind them when they are traveling through the air. Pay close attention and you will be able to pinpoint their destination.

How to farm Crimson King Coins in Remnant 2

While you are on the hunt for Crimson King Coin in Remnant 2, you might not find all three of them on your first visit to the dungeons or you might want some extra to exchange them for Relic Fragments, later. In either case, you are going to have to Farm the Crimson King Coins.

You can farm them simply by visiting the dungeon, over and over again. Visit the dungeon. Look around and if you come across some Teleport Fae, take it down and collect your reward. If you can’t find any more of them, go back to the checkpoint, rest, and it will reset the Dungeon.

You can keep doing this until you have all the coins you could want.

How to use Crimson King Coins in Remnant 2

Crimson King Coins serve a dual purpose in Remnant 2. Let’s talk about their primary use first.

At the end of your adventure in the Gilded Chambers, you will face the Red Prince. It is a powerful boss, though optional, but is worth visiting.

When you first enter the room where the Prince is sitting on the throne, he will initiate a dialogue with you. During the conversation, you will be given three options. To pay the tribute in the form of Crimson King Coins, ask what the tribute is, and lastly, refuse to pay the tribute.

Should you pay the tribute or refuse, that is a choice that remains in your hand. Choosing to pay the tribute leads to paying the prince a hefty amount of three Crimson King Coins.

Spoiler Alert, if you have less than three, there is going to be a fight. If you pay him the tribute, you are going die anyways, but with a slight twist. In this instance, you will receive the Bloody Steel Splinter. You can use it to craft a weapon mod.

Regardless of the outcome of the situation, now you know what purpose the Crimson King Coins serve in Remnant 2.

We did mention earlier that it serves another purpose as well. If you have excess coins left in your wallet after your interaction with the Red Prince, you can take them to the Nightweaver’s Web in Tormented Ayslum, Morrow Parish, Losom. Offer it to the web and in return you will receive Relic Fragment.