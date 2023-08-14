What Items To Offer To The Strange Web In Remnant 2

While venturing across the worlds of Remnant 2, you will come across a strange pulsating web. This strange web is found in the Losomn world. This strange web is part of an in-game event known as the ‘Nightweaver Web’.

This fascinating thing gives you rewards in exchange for certain objects. But the game doesn’t specify what those things are and what you’ll get in return. So there’s a layer of mystery to this web.

Remnant Strange Web Location

This creepy-looking Strange Web is located in Losomn. It is part of the main storyline quest for the area. You will find it in the Asylum region. It will be covering an entire room and will have an unknown entity inside it. Unfortunately, we never get to find out who or what is inside.

You’ll need to head into the basement of the Asylum to find the strange web in a prison cell.

What to give to the Strange Web in Remnant 2

The Strange Web will be in the basement area of the Asylum. Approach it and offer it certain items to get some rewards. You get

Interacting with the strange web here will reward you with a lot of different items. But be cautious. Whatever you put to use will disintegrate and you; ‘ll lose it forever. But you’ll also get a reward for it so not much lost. Here is a list of rewards that you can get from the Strange Web in Remnant 2

Items Rewards Nightweavers Doll Dreamcatcher Weapon Override Pin Tormented Heart Dria’s Anklet Ring of Retribution Kolket’s Razor Nightweaver’s Grudge Ravenous Medallion Decrypt Rune Aery Glyph Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Clockwork Pinion Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Crimson King Coin Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust High Councilor Neyle’s Key Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust High Councilor Key Onirii’s Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust High Councilor Key Savana’s Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Plain Ribbon Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Prison Cell Key Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Supply Room Key Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Stasis Pod Glyph Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Tarnished Key Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Thean Seed Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Wooden Box Rune Upgrade or Relic Dust Strange Web item exchange solution table

Keep in mind that once you exchange these items with the web, they will be lost. Most of these items are related to different quests in one way or another so be aware you won’t get them back.