How To Get The Bandit Mutator In Remnant 2

The Bandit Mutator is one of the many mutators in Remnant 2 that enhance the player’s weapon by providing them with a boost while encountering enemies. The boost can be in the form of increasing stats or replenishing ammunition.

Mutators can be found all around the world of Remnant 2 and equip with your weapons at any time through the mutator slot. This helps you improve your weapon stats and create better builds.

The Bandit Mutator is no different as it allows for the replenishment of ammo that has been fired, directly into the magazine. Here is how you can get it.

The Bandit mutator location in Remnant 2

To get your hands on the Bandit mutator, you will have to go through the tedious task of finding and defeating the boss duo, The Weald Stalker and The Gnarled Archer, in Remnant 2.

They are located in a small sub-area beneath the surface of the Yaesha region. The hidden sub-area can be found at the very end of the map. A good indicator to spot the secret area is a broken ledge that leads to another platform below as shown in the image.

Due to the random generation of the maps, the broken ledge can be found in the end parts of Forgotten Field, the Expanding Glade, Imperial Gardens, or the Nameless Nest in Yaesha.

If you cannot locate the Broken Ledge reroll the game in Adventure Mode until you come across it.

Once you’ve found the ledge jump down and follow the path that leads to the smaller sub-area. The dual bosses ‘The Weald Stalker’ and ‘The Gnarled Archer’ will spawn. Defeat them and you’ll get the Bandit Mutator.

If you explore the sub-area after acquiring the Bandit Mutator you’ll come across a ring known as the Hardened Coil ring. The ring provides a damage resistance of 3% when 10% of your health is down.

Is the Bandit mutator good in Remnant 2?

Mutators play a huge role in enhancing player stats through the weapons they use. They can be equipped with both long guns and handguns as each of the classes has a mutator slot available.

The Bandit Mutator provides a 10% chance of getting your ammo back when 75% or more of your ammo has been fired. The replenished ammo will directly stack up in your current magazine.

If you decide to equip the mutator and bring it to level 10, it’ll provide a 30% increase in ammo replenishment and a 10% increase in your fire rate for a duration of 3 seconds.

Players who run weapons with a high fire rate or low magazine capacity can benefit from equipping this mutator as it’ll significantly improve their ammo consumption.