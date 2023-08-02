Remnant 2 Weald Stalker And Gnarled Archer Boss Guide

Remnant 2 features a duo boss fight where you have to face the Weald Stalker and the Gnarled Archer at the same time. Both are aberrations of the Root Sniper, but being empowered versions, they are going to give you a lot more trouble.

The good thing is that the Weald Stalker and Gnarled Archer bosses are purely optional in Remnant 2. You, however, will still want to take them on because of the loot they drop.

Where to find Weald Stalker and Gnarled Archer in Remnant 2

You can locate the Weald Stalker and the Gnarled Archer in multiple locations of Yaesha as they spawn according to the special map fragments only associated with them in Remnant 2.

You will find such fragments appearing randomly in the areas like flying islands. These are land masses that exist in the air but are connected through roots with Yaesha.

You can move to Forgotten Fields, Imperial Gardens, or The Expanding Glade to have an encounter with these bosses.

How to defeat Weald Stalker and Gnarled Archer in Remnant 2

You can take down this duo by making use of the columns that exist in the combat area. Your battle with The Weald Stalker and The Gnarled Archer will occur in an area that allows you to hide behind the surroundings and cover against the incoming shots.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The duo will unleash two shoots from their rifles that you can dodge by perfecting your timing. You need to wait for the enemies to shoot and not dodge right away after seeing them as they take some time to release the projectiles. After they shoot, move ahead with your attack and consistently focus your shoots on a single target.

Take down one boss before focusing on the other, as it will make it easy to dodge attacks from a single enemy. Repeat the dodge and attack strategy to get rid of both bosses in quick succession. You will be able to get good loot after killing them.

Rewards for defeating Weald Stalker and Gnarled Archer

You will receive one of the best mutators by defeating The Weald Stalker and The Ganrled Archer in Remnant 2. The Bandit mutator will allow you to get 10 percent of your ammo with the use of ranged attacks. Since every weapon comes with a Mutator slot, gathering as many as possible is crucial.

The bosses also drop other items like the Corrupted Lumenite Crystal, Scrap, and Iron. So you can receive a good amount of rewards by taking down the duo.