How To Get The Hardened Coil Ring In Remnant 2

Hate getting killed by enemies over and over again? Look no further than the Hardened Coil Ring in Remnant 2. The ability to withstand enemy attacks by not getting any damage for every 10% of the health you lose makes it the ring to equip in one of the four slots available to you

Getting your hands on this ring has the same process as unlocking the Bandit Mutator which can be found in the secret room underneath the map of Yaesha.

The Hardened Coil ring location in Remnant 2

The Hardened Coil Ring can be obtained in a secret room located under one of the four areas of the Yaesha region in Remnant 2. In this room, you’ll encounter a duo boss battle with The Weald Stalker and Gnarled Archer.

To get access to the room head over to the end of the map in Yaesha and look for a ledge that leads to a platform. Due to the procedural generation of the maps, the location of the ledge may vary but there are 4 confirmed locations where it’ll spawn.

Forgotten Fields

Imperial Gardens

The Nameless Nest

The Expanding Glade

Note: If you’re unable to find the ledge in none of these locations try to reroll the game in Adventure Mode until it spawns for you.

The next task is to fight with the dual bosses. Upon killing them you’ll be rewarded with the Bandit mutator. Head to the opposite side of the room from where you entered and you’ll find the Hardened Coil Ring on a table.

Is the Hardened Coil Ring good in Remnant 2?

The Hardened Coil Ring provides protection of 3% for every 10% loss of health in Remnant 2. At first glance, it may seem as if it’s not good enough however the ability to stack it up to 5 times makes a major difference when your health goes down by 10% as it’ll up the damage resistance to 15%

In close-quarter encounters or facing a boss the Hardened Coil Ring can come in and protect you from a major blowout.