How To Get And Use Mutators In Remnant 2

Mutators are a crucial aspect of the gameplay in Remnant 2 as they boost your weapon abilities. They also provide them with unique effects which range from boosts in passive skills and other weapon stats. These boosts can make you much more deadly and allow you to shred any opposition you face.

You can easily use the mutators on each weapon, as every gun in Remnant 2 comes with a mutator slot. This provides you with the opportunity to customize your weapons according to the opposition you face. You can outplay the enemies by choosing mutators that will help you in benefitting from the enemy’s weakness.

Since you can use these with all kinds of weapons, it becomes essential to understand how to get them in Remnant 2.

How to get the Mutators in Remnant 2

You can get your hands on mutators in Remnant 2 in two different ways. The first method involves paying scrap or relic dust to Dwell. You can find this merchant in Ward 13 and spend the mentioned currency to purchase the required mutators. Additionally, if you are out of cash, follow the other way.

Additionally, you can battle against the bosses to gain mutators as a reward. Every boss will drop some items, and sometimes those will include mutators. You can equip them right after you defeat them.

How to use Mutators in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 Mutators allows players to customize their weapons to enjoy a significant boost in their required stats.

Every single weapon contains a mutator slot, making it possible to customize ranged and melee weapons. You can select the weapons according to the situation and use the mutators according to the boosts required.

You can use mutators without worrying about energy, as this equipment is free in Remnant 2. Moreover, you have the option to remove and change mutators freely as many times as you want. This makes it possible to test new combinations and come up with a more suitable build.

Mutators become more powerful as you level them up in Remnant 2. The upgradation requires Corrupted Lumenite and Scrap. However, the investment will significantly improve the special effects making you much more deadly.

List of all available Mutators in Remnant 2

There are several mutators present as an option for melee and ranged weapons in Remnant 2. You can equip any according to your needs and situation.