How To Use Simple Collection Net In Raft

You will need a Simple Collection Net to catch debris floating on the seas when sailing in Raft. This debris can contain important resources or items to help your crafting needs.

The net works automatically to catch floating items when placed on your raft. You just have to make sure to empty it once its capture capacity has been reached.

A Simple Collection Net can be used to acquire Flotsam and can be used as a Foundation Piece and you can walk on it and place things over it.

How To Craft Simple Collection Net In Raft

You’ll need to craft a Simple Collection Net with 6x Planks, 8x Rope, and 2x Nails.

Raft Collection Net Placement Tips

Once you are done with crafting, you’ll need to learn how to place a Simple Collection Net. Note that you can both remove and adjust your net. For example, if you see a change in the direction of the Raft, remove and replace the net in a position to use it more effectively.

The best and most efficient way to use a Simple Collection Net is to place the net along the longest edge of the raft and not specifically in front of it. Items that flow under the raft can be caught in nets placed at the back of the raft.

Something else of importance when it comes to placement is not placing multiple nets side by side. You should leave some space between them to capture a wider area. Items don’t usually float between Simple Collection Nets without being caught.

Another important tip is to protect your Simple Collection Net with Foundation Armor. If you don’t have enough Foundation Armor, you can make one with 1x Metal Ingot and 2x Nail to strengthen your foundation.

How To Remove Collection Net In Raft

Removing a Simple Collection Net is a fairly easy thing to do. All you need to do is to hover your mouse over it and hold the X key. This will remove the net and put it into your inventory.

Raft Simple Collection Net Capacity

A Simple Collection Net can hold 10x individual items at max. You’ll need to empty it once the capacity has been reached. Make sure to do it on a regular basis to catch as much debris as possible.