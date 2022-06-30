Raft is all about survival and your survival depends heavily on fulfilling your hunger and Thirst. Especially the final chapters of Raft consume a fair amount of your energy. The juicer can help you when you’re thirsty. In this Raft guide, we will explain everything about Juicer in Raft and the different recipes of drinks that you can make through it.

How to Get the Juicer

Juices are the latest item in Raft that can help you fulfill your hunger and thirst. Juices can further be used to make smoothies. Smoothies can help you satisfy your hunger as well as give you a buff.

A juicer can be made in your base using the following resources, after having researched it:

Provide the juicer with power using a battery and you are good to go.

To make a smoothie, you must acquire other ingredients as well. There are several ways of getting ingredients for your recipes in Raft.

You can get ingredients by growing seeds of a particular ingredient. For example, if you want a mango smoothie, you can grow mango seeds. Another way to get ingredients is to go to the islands and gather ingredients from the islands. Lastly, you can also get ingredients by trading different items for a particular ingredient you need.

Raft Juicer Recipes

There are eight different Recipes for Juices in Raft.

Simple Smoothie Recipe

This smoothie can be made very easily. All you need is to blend the following

One mango

Pineapple

Beetroot Shots Recipe

The Beetroot shots recipe for juice will help you boost your health. This recipe can be made by blending:

Two beetroots

One coconut

One turmeric

Spicy Pineberry Recipe

Spicy Pineberry Recipe will help you increase your speed while swimming. Simply blend:

One pineapple

One chilly

Two strawberries

Red Melon Recipe

The Read Melon recipe is a very effective recipe for Juicer in Raft. For this recipe, blend:

One berry

One strawberry

One watermelon

One coconut

Mangonana Recipe

As the name suggests, for this recipe you need to blend the following with milk:

One mango

One banana

Strawberry Colada Recipe

Strawberry Colada can be made by blending:

One pineapple

One strawberry

Two coconuts

Coconut Beat Recipe

This delicious drink can be made by mixing the following ingredients:

Three coconuts

One beetroot

Silver Smoothie Recipe

You can easily make Silver Smoothie by mixing the following ingredients: