Raft is all about survival and your survival depends heavily on fulfilling your hunger and Thirst. Especially the final chapters of Raft consume a fair amount of your energy. The juicer can help you when you’re thirsty. In this Raft guide, we will explain everything about Juicer in Raft and the different recipes of drinks that you can make through it.
How to Get the Juicer
Juices are the latest item in Raft that can help you fulfill your hunger and thirst. Juices can further be used to make smoothies. Smoothies can help you satisfy your hunger as well as give you a buff.
A juicer can be made in your base using the following resources, after having researched it:
- 6x Plank
- 6x Plastic
- 1x Bolt
- 4x Vine Goo
- 1x Circuit Board
Provide the juicer with power using a battery and you are good to go.
To make a smoothie, you must acquire other ingredients as well. There are several ways of getting ingredients for your recipes in Raft.
You can get ingredients by growing seeds of a particular ingredient. For example, if you want a mango smoothie, you can grow mango seeds. Another way to get ingredients is to go to the islands and gather ingredients from the islands. Lastly, you can also get ingredients by trading different items for a particular ingredient you need.
Raft Juicer Recipes
There are eight different Recipes for Juices in Raft.
Simple Smoothie Recipe
This smoothie can be made very easily. All you need is to blend the following
- One mango
- Pineapple
Beetroot Shots Recipe
The Beetroot shots recipe for juice will help you boost your health. This recipe can be made by blending:
- Two beetroots
- One coconut
- One turmeric
Spicy Pineberry Recipe
Spicy Pineberry Recipe will help you increase your speed while swimming. Simply blend:
- One pineapple
- One chilly
- Two strawberries
Red Melon Recipe
The Read Melon recipe is a very effective recipe for Juicer in Raft. For this recipe, blend:
- One berry
- One strawberry
- One watermelon
- One coconut
Mangonana Recipe
As the name suggests, for this recipe you need to blend the following with milk:
- One mango
- One banana
Strawberry Colada Recipe
Strawberry Colada can be made by blending:
- One pineapple
- One strawberry
- Two coconuts
Coconut Beat Recipe
This delicious drink can be made by mixing the following ingredients:
- Three coconuts
- One beetroot
Silver Smoothie Recipe
You can easily make Silver Smoothie by mixing the following ingredients:
- One mango
- One banana
- One bucket of milk
- One silver algae