The classic Evolution Stones make a return in Pokemon Legends Arceus. Since the game is open world and focuses on gathering materials and Pokemon, there are new and different ways to get them. In this guide, we will tell you where to find all these Evolution Stones in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Evolution Stones

The evolution of certain Pokemon species, most notably Eevee, requires evolution stones.

These stones make a return in Pokemon Legends Arceus. This time, you have some new and different ways of finding the Evolution Stones.

Where to Find All Evolution Stones in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Below you will find all the methods with which you can find the Evolution Stones in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Trading Post in Jubilife Village

The first place where you can find all these Evolution Stones is the Trading Post in Jubilife Village. Here you can buy the Evolution Stones for Merit Points.

The Trading Post can be found next to the Galaxy building in Jubilife City. The NPC sells all the Evolution Stones, but you will need the Merit Points to get these rare items.

Merit Points can be obtained by picking up the Lost Satchels on the map by using the Lost and Find feature. More on that in our guide here!

The names and costs of all Evolution Stones you are going to find in Pokemon legends Arceus are given below.

Dawn Stone: 1200 Merit Points

1200 Merit Points Dusk Stone: 1200 Merit Points

1200 Merit Points Fire Stone: 1000 Merit Points

1000 Merit Points Ice Stone: 1000 Merit Points

1000 Merit Points Leaf Stone: 1000 Merit Points

1000 Merit Points Moon Stone: 1000 Merit Points

1000 Merit Points Shiny Stone: 1200 Merit Points

1200 Merit Points Sun Stone: 1000 Merit Points

1000 Merit Points Thunder Stone: 1000 Merit Points

1000 Merit Points Water Stone: 1000 Merit Points

Ginko Cart

The other place where you can find the Evolution Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the Ginko Cart. You can get these Evolution Stones randomly in the Ginko Cart in Jubilife.

You will find the Ginko cart on the right entrance of the Galaxy Building. Here you can buy the Evolution Stones using the money. The problem you might face here is the Evolution stone is completely random and you can only get one stone a day.

Hidden in Rocks and Ore

You can also find these Evolution Stones hidden in the Rocks and Ore throughout the map. This is a free way of getting the Evolution Stones and completely depends on your luck.

What you have to do here is hurl your Pokemon at all the Rocks and Ore you see on the map and collect the resources from them. Sometimes you can get lucky and find Evolution Stones in them, as well.

Spawn in Space-Time Distortions

These Evolution Stones also spawn in Space-Time Distortions randomly. You will find Space-Time Distortion rifts randomly when you progress further in the game and you will find tons of items from this portal and some rare items as well.

However, it is not certain that you will find the Evolution Stones in them, but it is worth trying. So, whenever you see a purple dome form in the air you should go and check it out.

Ursaluna Mount

The items can also be found using the Ursaluna Mount that digs up the ground. Once you get to the Crimson Mirelands in the story you will get the second Mount Ursaluna that has the ability to sniff out the hidden items from the ground by digging up.

You will find Evolution Stones using this method rarely, but still, it is worth trying if you are spending some time in the game.

List of Pokemon that Evolve from Evolution Stones

Below you will find the complete list of Pokemon that require Evolution Stones to evolve into another form under the respective Evolution Stone Heading.

Ice Stone

Ice Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.

Moon Stone

Moon Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.

Clefairy to Clefable

Fire Stone

Fire Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.

Vulpix to Ninetails

Eevee to Flareon

Hisuian Growlithe to Hisuian Arcanine

Thunder Stone

Thunder Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.

Eevee to Jolteon:

Magneton to Magnezone

Pikachu to Raichu

Leaf Stone

Leaf Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.

Eevee to Leafeon:

Hisuian Voltorb to Hisuian Electrode

Dawn Stone

Dawn Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.

Kirlia (male) to Gallade

Snorunt (female) to Froslass

Water Stone

Water Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.

Eevee to Vaporeon

Dusk Stone

Dusk Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.

Misdreavus to Mismagius

Murkrow to Honchkrow

Sun Stone

Sun Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.

Petilil to Hisuian Lilligant

Shiny Stone

Shiny Stone is used for evolving the following Pokemon.