A new feature has been added to the series with Pokemon Legends: Arceus that allows you to ride your Pokemon and travel through the Hisui region with ease. In this guide, we’ll let you know how to ride Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus and list the Pokemon you can ride.

How to Ride Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

During your adventure in the Hisui region of Pokemon Legends, you will be given a Celestica Flute that allows you to summon Pokemon that you can ride out in the field.

How to Summon Ridable Pokemon

To use the Celestica Flute, look at the lower-right side of the screen where you will see the Pokemon that you can summon. Press the Left or Right D-Pad button to switch between the Pokemon that you can ride.

When you have decided which Pokemon to summon, click the + button to summon that Pokemon and ride them.

All Rideable Pokemon in Pokemon Legends

There have been five confirmed Pokemon that you can summon and ride in Pokemon Arceus. These are:

Basculegion (Water)

Basculegion is a Water and Ghost-type Pokemon that you can summon in water and use as a boat to cross the lake. You can find rideable Basculegion from Iscan the Warden.

Ursaluna (Ground)

Ursaluna is a Ghost and Ground-type Pokemon that can detect spots with treasure hidden under them. On the spot where it finds the treasure, press Y to start digging. Ursaluna can be used as an alternative to Item Finder or Dowsing Machine.

Sneasler (Mountains)

Sneasler can climb through the mountains with ease while carrying you. Sneasler is a Fighting and Poison-type Pokemon that can climb steep slopes and mountains.

Wyrdeer (Land)

Wyrdeer is a rideable Normal and Psychic-type Pokemon that can travel through land and jump over any obstacles in its way.

Hisuian Braviary (Air)

One of the most useful rideable Pokemon in the game is Hisuian Braviary, which allows you to fly through the sky and reach farther destinations in no time. It is a Psychic and Flying-type Pokemon that you can ride and visit places that cannot be accessed by foot.