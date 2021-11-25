Pokemon BDSP Mewtwo Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Mewtwo is a Psychic-Type Genetic Pokemon, that can be found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with how you can catch the Pokemon BDSP Mewtwo.

Pokemon BDSP Mewtwo Location

Mewtwo is basically a Psychic-Type Genetic Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. With a regular Pokeball, you’ll have a 0.4% chance to successfully catch it.

With a 3 Special Attack EV Yield, it has a pretty slow growth rate.

Our guide below takes a dig into everything that you need to know about the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo in Pokemon BDSP. So, let’s begin!

How to Catch Mewtwo

Mewtwo spawns once you have beaten the main game. However, even then, you’ll have to complete certain steps to add Mewtwo to your collection.

First, you need to overcome Elite Four and Sinnoh Champion, and complete your Pokedex.

After that, you need to head to Sandgem Town, where you’ll acquire the National Pokedex from Professor Rowan, once he verifies that you’ve seen 150 Pokemon.

Next, you need to make your way to the Ramanas Park at the end of Route 221, where you’ll find Mewtwo in the Genome Room cave.

However, for Mewtwo to spawn, you will be needing the Genome Slate. You will also have had to capture specific legendaries in this order exclusively (Not because you’re supposed to, but this is the only way you can do this).

The list goes as Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Raikou, Suicune, Entei, Latios, and Latias.

Catching Mewtwo requires you to battle the said Pokemon, after which you can finally buy the Genome Slate.

To get these Legendaries, you require 27 Mystery Shards / 9 Mystery Shards (L).

To earn Mysterious Shards, you need to first head to Eterna City and acquire the Explorer Kit from the Old Man.

Next, go to Grand Underground and start mining, as a result of which, you’ll have a rare chance to mine a Mysterious Shard.

After acquiring Mysterious Shards, buy 3 Discovery Slates for Regirock, Regice, Registeel, 3 Johto Slates for Raikou, Suicune, Entei (Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres for Shining Pearl users), and 2 Soul Slates for Latios and Latia.

Now, you need the Genome Slate; for that, you’ll require 3 Mysterious Shards or 1 Mysterious Shard L.

Next, travel to Ramanas Park, located on Route 221, and buy the Genome Slate from one of the Vendors there.

Take this Genome Slate to the corresponding room and put it on the pedestal to prompt the Mewtwo encounter.

Base Stats

HP: 106

Attack: 110

Defense: 90

Special Attack: 154

Special Defense: 90

Speed: 130

Mewtwo Abilities

Pressure: Any attack, targeted towards you, uses 2 PP instead of 1.

Unnerve: It’s the hidden ability of Mewtwo, that makes your enemy nervous and they arenot able to eat Berries.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Similar to other Psychic-Type Pokemon, Mewtwo has certain strengths and weaknesses.

It is strong against Fighting and Psychic Type Moves. Here are the Pokemon that Mewtwo performs well against:

Mewtwo (Psychic Type)

Lugia (Psychic and Flying Type)

Celebi (Psychic and Grass Type)

Metagross (Steel and Psychic Type)

Latias (Dragon and Psychic Type)

On the other hand, Mewtwo is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost Type Moves. Here are the Pokemon, Mewtwo performs poorly against: