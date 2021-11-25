Pokemon BDSP Entei Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Entei is a Fire-Type Volcano Pokemon. In this guide, we’ll explain How to catch Entei in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon BDSP Entei Location

Entei is a Legendary Fire Type Volcano Pokemon with a slow growth rate. The question is, how does one capture this Legendary Pokemon? Well, in this guide, we’ll go over exactly that, so keep reading.

Unfortunately, the Legendary Pokemon Entei is a Brilliant Diamond exclusive, which means you’ll have to trade for it if you own the Shining Pearl version.

How to Catch Entei

Pokemon BDSP Entei can only be found in one location in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. Entei has a 0.4 percent encounter rate. To obtain an Entei, travel to Ramanas Park.

You can’t get the Entei in Pearl unless you’ve fought and defeated the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion, as well as obtained the National Pokedex.

Once you have the National Pokedex, the Ramanas Park will be unlocked and you can use the Surf ability to get to it at the end of Route 221. When done, follow these steps to unlock Entei.

Get the Explorer Kit from the Old Man in Eterna City.

Go to Grand Underground and mine. When mining in the Grand Underground, you have a rare opportunity to find a Mysterious Shard.

After beating the game (Battle and Champion), you’ll need 3 Mysterious Shards or 1 Mysterious Shard L to get the Johto Slate.

Travel to Ramanas Park on Route 221, where you may buy the Johto Slate from one of the vendors. However, you must purchase the existing slates available before new slates appear in the shop.

Place the Johto Slate on the pedestal in the correct chamber to be transferred for the Entei encounter to begin. 1 Johto Slate for every encounter.

Base Stats

HP: 115

Attack: 115

Defense: 85

Special Attack: 90

Special Defense: 75

Speed: 100

Abilities

Entei has the following abilities:

Pressure: Pressure causes every attack aimed at the Pokemon, regardless of whether it hits, to use two points of power instead of one.

Inner Focus: Inner Focus is a hidden ability possessed by Entei that keeps it from flinching when assaulted by a move like Headbutt.

How to Evolve Entei

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, there is no evolution for the Legendary Pokemon Entei.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Entei, a Fire-type Pokemon, is vulnerable to Ground, Rock, and Water-type Pokemon. It, on the other hand, has an advantage over the Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Fairy types due to the fact that it is a Fire-type itself.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Entei performs very well against:

Ho-Oh (Fire and Flying)

Dialga (Steel and Dragon)

Celebi (Psychic and Grass)

Metagross (Steel and Psychic)

Heatran (Fire and Steel)

Entei, on the other hand, struggles against the following Pokemon: