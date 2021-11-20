Pokemon BDSP EV Training Guide

Trainers can utilize EV Training in Pokemon BDSP to boost their Pokemon’s stats. In this guide, we will be taking an in-depth look at EV Training in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You will learn what EVs are, how the mechanic works, the best locations for EV training, and how to Reset EVs.

Pokemon BDSP EV Training

EV also known as Effort Values can be used to boost your Pokemon’s level in Pokemon BDSP. Normally when you level up a Pokemon, one of six main stats will rank up, making your Pokemon stronger.

EV is a hidden stat each Pokemon can level up and further increase the 6 main stats. A Pokemon can gather a total of 510 EV points which can go to their main stats however, each main stat can only gain a maximum of 252 EV points.

How to Check Your Current EVs

You cannot see the exact number of Effort Values your Pokemon has gathered but there is a way to get a rough estimate of EVs. To check it out, you need to do the following steps:

Go to the Pokemon Menu by Pressing X on the controller.

Choose the desired Pokemon

Check its Summary Page & navigate to the Hexagon tab.

Now press X again to see a yellow graph that indicates how many EVs are being accumulated by which main stat.

This is how you can keep track of your EV training gains in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Methods of EV Training

There are a few different ways of doing EV Training in Pokemon BDSP and we will be looking into each method. You can use Vitamins and Held Items to train your Pokemon or do it the old-fashioned way; through Battles!

Using Vitamins

Go to Sinnoh and purchase Vitamins at different shops to feed your Pokemon. Each vitamin will boost EV for a certain main skill by 10 points. Here are all the vitamins and the skills they boost:

HP Up: Increases HP

Increases HP Protein: Increases Attack

Increases Attack Iron: Increases Defense

Increases Defense Calcium: Increases Special Attack

Increases Special Attack Zinc: Increases Special Defense

Increases Special Defense Carbos: Increases Speed

Using Held Items

You can also buy Held items to do EV training in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Different held items will provide different EV boosts whenever you defeat a Pokemon.

Here is a list of all the held EV items and the stat they boost:

Power Weight: Gain +8 HP EVs Gain

Power Bracer: Gain +8 Attack EVs

Power Belt: Gain +8 Defense EVs

Power Lens: Gain +8 Special Attack EVs

Power Band: Gain +8 Special Defense EVs

Power Anklet: Gain +8 Speed EVs

Macho Brace: Gain Double EVs

The Macho Brace is the only held item that cannot be purchased from the store and to acquire it, you need to obtain all three types of Burmy and then go to Pastoria City to speak to the Bug Catcher. He is located near the Poke Mart, on the northern side of town.

Train through Battles

If EV training through items is not your thing then you can simply rely on Pokemon Battles to level up your Pokemon.

Each Pokemon you defeat will drop 0-3 EV points of random stats but some Pokemon drop 2 EV points for specific stats as well. So, if you want to level up a certain stat, you need to go after the Pokemon that offers said stat as its EV Drop.

Pokemon Training Locations

We will be providing a table that lists all the Pokemon EV training locations in the game and also tells you which Pokemon drops EV points for which stat so, grinding for your specific needs becomes much easier for you.

Defeating these particular Pokemon in these spots will grant you their respective EV points.

EV Stat Location Pokemon HP Route 218 Gastrodon Attack Route 209 & 212 Bibarel Attack Route 201 & 212 Kricketune Defense Eterna Forest Silcoon Defense Eterna Forest Cascoon Defense Iron Island, Mt. Coronet Graveler Special Attack Northern Route 212 Roselia Special Attack Sendoff Spring (post-game) Golduck Special Defense Valor Lakefront Girafarig Special Defense Route 223 Tentacruel Speed Route 218 Floatzel

How to Reset EV Points

You can only gather a maximum of 510 EV points for each Pokemon, you might want to make changes to how you’ve assigned these points later on, and luckily, the game allows you to do so by eating berries.

Different berries reset different stats for your Pokemon. Whenever your Pokemon consumes a berry in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, it will lower 10 EV points from the respective stat.

Here is a list of all the berries and the stat they reset: