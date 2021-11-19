The best feature in any Pokemon game is the Evolution mechanic. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl there exists a plethora of evolution techniques which is unique to each Pokemon. In this Pokemon BDSP Evolutions guide learn everything that there is about evolution and different evolution techniques.
Pokemon BDSP Evolutions
Before we get into the specifics of the Evolution mechanics in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, keep in mind that there are different ways of evolving your Pokemon.
For example, you can evolve some through leveling up, using Evolution stones and trading, etc. Of course, there are many more ways than that to evolve your Pokemon but let’s start with one of the most common methods.
Leveling Evolutions
This is the most common method to Evolve the majority of Pokémon in the Sinnoh and National dex.
Basically, you battle either wild Pokémon or Trainers to gain experience level or EXP for short. When participating in battles, all your Pokemon in the party will benefit from the new EXP share system.
So, either you rotate between Pokémon that need to level up within your party or have your weakest Pokémon hold the EXP share.
A little tip, it’s best that you pit yourself against high-level enemies. But Pokémon like Chancey will give you boosted Exp upon defeat so watch out for them if you can.
Evolution Stones
Evolution Stones is one of the classic methods that spices up the evolution mechanic in Pokémon BDSP. Each evolution stone ties up to a Pokémon’s elemental type or even their gender.
But obtaining them is a feat by itself since they are supposed to be a rarity but don’t you worry! Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl introduce a fun process to dig these up through the spiraling caverns within Grand Underground.
You can also find them scattered throughout the map of Sinnoh so keep your eyes out for hidden items!
Anyways let’s list down the Pokemon that can evolve through Evolution stones in Pokemon BDSP:
Fire Stone
- Eevee to Flareon
- Vulpix to Ninetails
- Growlithe to Arcanine
Moon Stone
- Clefairy to Clefable
- Nidorina to Nidoqueen
- Nidorino to Nidoking
- Jigglypuff to Wigglytuff
- Skitty to Delcatty
Thunderstone
- Pikachu to Raichu
- Eevee to Jolteon
Water Stone
- Eevee to Vaporeon
- Poliwhirl to Poliwrath
- Shellder to Cloyster
- Staryu to Starmie
- Lombre to Ludicolo
Dawn Stone
- Male Kirlia to Gallade
- Female Snorunt to Froslass
Dusk Stone
- Murkrow to Honchcrow
- Misdreavous to Mismagius
Shiny Stone
- Roselia to Roserade
- Togetic to Togekiss
Leaf Stone
- Gloom to Vile
- Weepinbell to Victreebell
- Exeggcute to Exeggutor
- Nuzleaf to Shiftry
Sun Stone
- Gloom to Bellossom
- Sunkern to Sunflora
Evolving Pokemon through Trading
Some Pokémon can evolve when they are traded to another player. Whilst some require an item to hold in order to trigger the evolution sequence during a trade.
Moving on, let’s list down the Pokémon that evolve through trading and which Pokémon require which item in order to evolve:
- Kadabra to Alakazam
- Graveler to Golem
- Onix (Hold Metal Coat) to Steelix
- Machoke to Machamp
- Haunter to Gengar
- Rhydon (Hold Protector) to Rhyperior
- Dusclope (Hold Reaper Cloth) to Dusknoir
- Porygron (Hold Upgrade) to Porygon 2 (Hold Dubious Disk) to Porygon-Z
- Scyther (Hold Metal Coat) to Scizor
- Electabuss (Hold Electrizer) to Electivire
- Magmar (Hold Magmarizer) to Magmortar
- Poliwhirl (Hold King’s Rock) to Politoed
- Slowpoke (hold King’s Rock) to Slowking
- Seadrea (hold Dragon Scale) to Kingdra
- Clamperl (Hold Deep Sea tooth) for Huntail and (Deep Sea Scale) for Gorebyss
High Friendship
Some Pokemon require some extra love and care. High friendship Pokemon require for you to have high levels of affection with them which can be checked through the Friendship Checker app.
The Friendship Checker app is installed within the Poketch, just switch over to it and tap on the Pokemon that you need to check upon. The level of friendship is shown through a heart that is displayed above the Pokemon on the app.
You need, at least, 2 hearts for these Pokemon to evolve. High friendship Pokemon are listed below:
- Budew (Day only) to Roselia
- Golbat to Crobat
- Buneary to Lopunny
- Chingling (Night only) to Chimecho
- Chansey to Blissey
- Cleffa to Clefairy
- Pichu to Pikachu
- Munchlax to Snorlax
- Riolu to Lucario
- Azurill to Marill
- Eevee to Espeon (Day only) & Umbreon (Night Only)
- Togepi to Togetic
- Meowth to Persian
Evolving by Learning Specific Moves
Another unique method for your Pokemon to evolve is through learning specific moves. The Pokemon listed below need to learn the following moves in order to trigger evolution after leveling up:
- Aipom (Learn Double-hit) to Ambipom
- Bonsly (Learn Mimic) to Sudowoodo
- Mime Jr. (Learn Mimic) to Mr. Mime
- Lickitung (Learn Rollout) to Lickilicky
- Tangela (Learn Ancient Power) to Tangrowth
- Yanma (Learn Ancient Power) to Yanmega
- Piloswine (Learn Ancient Power) to Mamoswine