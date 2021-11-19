The best feature in any Pokemon game is the Evolution mechanic. In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl there exists a plethora of evolution techniques which is unique to each Pokemon. In this Pokemon BDSP Evolutions guide learn everything that there is about evolution and different evolution techniques.

Pokemon BDSP Evolutions

Before we get into the specifics of the Evolution mechanics in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, keep in mind that there are different ways of evolving your Pokemon.

For example, you can evolve some through leveling up, using Evolution stones and trading, etc. Of course, there are many more ways than that to evolve your Pokemon but let’s start with one of the most common methods.

Leveling Evolutions

This is the most common method to Evolve the majority of Pokémon in the Sinnoh and National dex.

Basically, you battle either wild Pokémon or Trainers to gain experience level or EXP for short. When participating in battles, all your Pokemon in the party will benefit from the new EXP share system.

So, either you rotate between Pokémon that need to level up within your party or have your weakest Pokémon hold the EXP share.

A little tip, it’s best that you pit yourself against high-level enemies. But Pokémon like Chancey will give you boosted Exp upon defeat so watch out for them if you can.

Evolution Stones

Evolution Stones is one of the classic methods that spices up the evolution mechanic in Pokémon BDSP. Each evolution stone ties up to a Pokémon’s elemental type or even their gender.

But obtaining them is a feat by itself since they are supposed to be a rarity but don’t you worry! Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl introduce a fun process to dig these up through the spiraling caverns within Grand Underground.

You can also find them scattered throughout the map of Sinnoh so keep your eyes out for hidden items!

Anyways let’s list down the Pokemon that can evolve through Evolution stones in Pokemon BDSP:

Fire Stone

Eevee to Flareon

Vulpix to Ninetails

Growlithe to Arcanine

Moon Stone

Clefairy to Clefable

Nidorina to Nidoqueen

Nidorino to Nidoking

Jigglypuff to Wigglytuff

Skitty to Delcatty

Thunderstone

Pikachu to Raichu

Eevee to Jolteon

Water Stone

Eevee to Vaporeon

Poliwhirl to Poliwrath

Shellder to Cloyster

Staryu to Starmie

Lombre to Ludicolo

Dawn Stone

Male Kirlia to Gallade

Female Snorunt to Froslass

Dusk Stone

Murkrow to Honchcrow

Misdreavous to Mismagius

Shiny Stone

Roselia to Roserade

Togetic to Togekiss

Leaf Stone

Gloom to Vile

Weepinbell to Victreebell

Exeggcute to Exeggutor

Nuzleaf to Shiftry

Sun Stone

Gloom to Bellossom

Sunkern to Sunflora

Evolving Pokemon through Trading

Some Pokémon can evolve when they are traded to another player. Whilst some require an item to hold in order to trigger the evolution sequence during a trade.

Moving on, let’s list down the Pokémon that evolve through trading and which Pokémon require which item in order to evolve:

Kadabra to Alakazam

Graveler to Golem

Onix (Hold Metal Coat) to Steelix

Machoke to Machamp

Haunter to Gengar

Rhydon (Hold Protector) to Rhyperior

Dusclope (Hold Reaper Cloth) to Dusknoir

Porygron (Hold Upgrade) to Porygon 2 (Hold Dubious Disk) to Porygon-Z

Scyther (Hold Metal Coat) to Scizor

Electabuss (Hold Electrizer) to Electivire

Magmar (Hold Magmarizer) to Magmortar

Poliwhirl (Hold King’s Rock) to Politoed

Slowpoke (hold King’s Rock) to Slowking

Seadrea (hold Dragon Scale) to Kingdra

Clamperl (Hold Deep Sea tooth) for Huntail and (Deep Sea Scale) for Gorebyss

High Friendship

Some Pokemon require some extra love and care. High friendship Pokemon require for you to have high levels of affection with them which can be checked through the Friendship Checker app.

The Friendship Checker app is installed within the Poketch, just switch over to it and tap on the Pokemon that you need to check upon. The level of friendship is shown through a heart that is displayed above the Pokemon on the app.

You need, at least, 2 hearts for these Pokemon to evolve. High friendship Pokemon are listed below:

Budew (Day only) to Roselia

Golbat to Crobat

Buneary to Lopunny

Chingling (Night only) to Chimecho

Chansey to Blissey

Cleffa to Clefairy

Pichu to Pikachu

Munchlax to Snorlax

Riolu to Lucario

Azurill to Marill

Eevee to Espeon (Day only) & Umbreon (Night Only)

Togepi to Togetic

Meowth to Persian

Evolving by Learning Specific Moves

Another unique method for your Pokemon to evolve is through learning specific moves. The Pokemon listed below need to learn the following moves in order to trigger evolution after leveling up: