In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl you can introduce a mysterious, evolutionary stone to one of your Pokemon. Whoever is compatible with it, will evolve. It is a pleasant surprise to see a Pokemon evolve in such a way and in this guide, we will go through all the Evolution Stones available in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Evolution Stones List

The best and the most famous example of stone evolutions is Eevee. Eevee is known to be a Pokemon with many faces. It can evolve in so many ways that it’s expected for the little creature to hold many more secrets for future titles. Half of the stones available in the game will probably trigger an evolution in Eevee.

But first of all, how do you evolve a Pokemon with Evolution stones in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

How to Evolve Using Evolution Stones

Triggering a Stone Evolution in BDSP is easy. Select a desired Evolutionary stone from your bag. When you select it, note that there will be a ‘Use this Item’ Option available. Press on it and you will be sent to the Pokemon party screen where you will see which Pokemon is compatible with which stone.

Instead of playing the guessing game, just read on to see which evolution stone resonates with which Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP.

Evolution Stone Locations

The best way to find multiple evolution stones in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is to go digging in the Grand Underground. Apart from that, there are rare instances or one-off locations where you can find these evolution stones above ground as well at specific locations. However, these will only grant you one stone and to find more of the same type, you will have to go digging again in Grand Underground.

Dawn Stone

The Dawn stone is a glittering blue stone that resembles an eye therefore is vastly different from the Water stone. You can find a Dawn Stone on Route 225 but one of your Pokemon needs to learn Rock Climb in order to reach it.

In Pokemon BDSP it can be used on two Pokemon only with a specific gender so plan out which Pokemon you need most. The following Pokemon can evolve through the Dawn stone:

Male Kirlia to Gallade

Female Snorunt to Frosslass

Dusk Stone

Like the Dawn Stone, Dusk Stone is a relatively new stone introduced to the game. It’s a dark stone, deep purple in color, which makes it distinct from all the other stones.

You will find a Dusk Stone within the Galactic Warehouse and Victory Road. If you go through with the game’s storyline, you will happen upon it.

Right now, you can evolve two Pokemon with the Dusk stone:

Murkrow to Honchkrow

Misdreavus to Mismagius

Shiny Stone

A rare and lustrous Stone, the Shiny stone is one of the newer stones introduced in the later generations of Pokemon. You can find the Shiny Stone at Route 228 within the Sandstorm. You will need a bike to navigate the area in order to find it.

The following Pokemon evolve with the Shiny Stone in Pokemon BDSP:

Roselia will evolve into Roserade.

Togetic will evolve into Togekiss.

Moon Stone

The Moon Stone is known as a mysterious stone that appears black as the night sky. You can find this stone in Mt.Coronet as an item held by a wild Clefairy.

Celfairy to Clefable

Nidorina to Nidoqueen

Nidorino to Nidoking

Jigglypuff to Wigglytuff

Skitty to Delcatty

Sun Stone

The polar opposite of the Moon Stone, the Sun Stone can be described as red as the evening sun.

You can evolve the following Pokemon with a Sun Stone:

Gloom to Bellosom

Sunkern to Sunflora

Fire Stone

The Fire Stone, like its name and color suggests, is specifically compatible with certain Fire Type Pokemon. You will find a Fire Stone in Fuego Ironwork.

The following Pokemon can evolve through the Fire Stone:

Eevee to Flareon

Growlithe to Arcanine

Vulpix to Ninetails

Leaf Stone

Another Evolution Stone that can be used on 3 distinct Pokemon. The Leaf stone is one of the classic trio stones that has been available in the game since Generation 1.

You can find this stone in Floaroma Meadow in the form of a Poke ball lying on the floor.

The following Pokemon can evolve when exposed to the Leaf Stone:

Eevee to Leafeon

Gloom to Vileplume

Nuzleaf to Shiftry

Weepinbell to Victreebel

Thunder Stone

The Thunder Stone is known for the distinct thunderbolt pattern within the shiny exterior of the stone. You can find two of these stones in Sunyshore City and Route 229 respectively.

The following Pokemon evolve through the use of the Thunder Stone:

Pikachu to Raichu

Eevee to Jolteon

Water Stone

The Water Stone is known for its beautiful blue appearance as if it holds the ocean within it. You will find a Water Stone on a floating island near Route 213. You can only access this area if your Pokemon knows Surf so be aware of that.

The following Pokemon will evolve when exposed to the Water Stone: