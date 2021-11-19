Pokemon BDSP Zubat Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Zubat, the blind bat Pokemon used by Brock in the Pokemon anime makes a return in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If you are interested in adding it to your Pokedex, our guide will help you with Zubat’s location in Pokemon BDSP, how to evolve it and its abilities.

Pokemon BDSP Zubat Location

Zubat is a Poison and Flying-type Pokemon that is usually found in grassy or cavern areas. It has a 33% chance to be caught with a regular Pokeball so the odds of adding it to your Pokedex are pretty high.

The question is, where can you find Pokemon BDSP Zubat? Continue reading to find out.

How to Catch Zubat

Zubat can be found in numerous locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. From Level 35 onwards Zubat can be found in Acuity Lakefront.

Simply head to the location and walk around; if you’re lucky, you’ll find Zubat there.

Below are some of the locations where you can commonly find Zubat or its evolutionary form Golbat in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Wayward Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 14-16 Zubat

Victory Road: Spawn chance of Lv. 35-50 Golbat

Turnback Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 45-46 Golbat

Sunlit Cavern: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Zubat and Golbat

Stark Mountain: Spawn chance of Lv. 54 Golbat

Snowpoint Temple: Spawn chance of Lv. 50-52 Golbat

Sand Cave: Spawn chance of Lv.16-63 Golbat and Zubat

Route 227: Spawn chance of Lv. 54 Golbat

Route 217: Spawn chance of Lv. 35 Zubat

Route 216: Spawn chance of Lv. 33 Zubat

Route 211: Spawn chance of Lv. 26 Zubat

Ravaged Path: Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Golbat and Lv. 20-30 Zubat

Oreburgh Mine: Spawn chance of Lv. 7 Zubat

Oreburgh Gate: Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Golbat and Lv. 20-30 Zubat

Coronet: Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Golbat, and Lv. 14-16 Zubat

Marsh Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Golbat and Zubat

Lost Tower: Spawn chance of Lv. 19 Golbat and Lv. 16-18 Zubat

Iron Island: Spawn chance of Lv. 31 Golbat and Lv. 30 Zubat

Grass Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Golbat and Zubat

Bogsunk Cavern: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Golbat and Zubat

Acuity Lakefront: Spawn chance of Lv. 35 Zubat

Base Stats

HP: 40

Attack: 45

Defense: 35

Special Attack: 30

Special Defense: 40

Speed: 55

Zubat Abilities

Inner Focus: Inner Focus prevents Zubat from flinching.

Infiltrator: Infiltrator is a hidden ability Zubat possess. Infiltrator cancels out the protective effects of abilities like Reflect and Light Screen used by the opposing Pokemon.

How to Evolve Zubat

Zubat can evolve into Golbat and Crobat. Zubat requires Level 22 to evolve into Golbat. Afterward, Golbat requires high Friendship to evolve into Crobat.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Zubat is a Poison and Flying-type Pokémon, making it vulnerable to Psychic, Rock, Electric, and Ice moves while being powerful against Poison, Fairy, Ground, Fighting, Bug, and Grass moves.

Below is a list of Pokémon that Zubat performs very well against:

Groudon (Ground)

Celebi (Psychic and Grass)

Garchomp (Dragon and Ground)

Togekiss (Fairy and Flying)

Swampert (Water and Ground)

Zubat, on the other hand, struggles against the following Pokémon :