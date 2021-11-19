Pokemon BDSP Zubat Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Zubat, the blind bat Pokemon used by Brock in the Pokemon anime makes a return in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If you are interested in adding it to your Pokedex, our guide will help you with Zubat’s location in Pokemon BDSP, how to evolve it and its abilities.
Pokemon BDSP Zubat Location
Zubat is a Poison and Flying-type Pokemon that is usually found in grassy or cavern areas. It has a 33% chance to be caught with a regular Pokeball so the odds of adding it to your Pokedex are pretty high.
The question is, where can you find Pokemon BDSP Zubat? Continue reading to find out.
How to Catch Zubat
Zubat can be found in numerous locations in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. From Level 35 onwards Zubat can be found in Acuity Lakefront.
Simply head to the location and walk around; if you’re lucky, you’ll find Zubat there.
Below are some of the locations where you can commonly find Zubat or its evolutionary form Golbat in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
- Wayward Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 14-16 Zubat
- Victory Road: Spawn chance of Lv. 35-50 Golbat
- Turnback Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 45-46 Golbat
- Sunlit Cavern: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Zubat and Golbat
- Stark Mountain: Spawn chance of Lv. 54 Golbat
- Snowpoint Temple: Spawn chance of Lv. 50-52 Golbat
- Sand Cave: Spawn chance of Lv.16-63 Golbat and Zubat
- Route 227: Spawn chance of Lv. 54 Golbat
- Route 217: Spawn chance of Lv. 35 Zubat
- Route 216: Spawn chance of Lv. 33 Zubat
- Route 211: Spawn chance of Lv. 26 Zubat
- Ravaged Path: Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Golbat and Lv. 20-30 Zubat
- Oreburgh Mine: Spawn chance of Lv. 7 Zubat
- Oreburgh Gate: Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Golbat and Lv. 20-30 Zubat
- Coronet: Spawn chance of Lv. 20-40 Golbat, and Lv. 14-16 Zubat
- Marsh Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Golbat and Zubat
- Lost Tower: Spawn chance of Lv. 19 Golbat and Lv. 16-18 Zubat
- Iron Island: Spawn chance of Lv. 31 Golbat and Lv. 30 Zubat
- Grass Cave: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Golbat and Zubat
- Bogsunk Cavern: Spawn chance of Lv. 16-63 Golbat and Zubat
- Acuity Lakefront: Spawn chance of Lv. 35 Zubat
Base Stats
- HP: 40
- Attack: 45
- Defense: 35
- Special Attack: 30
- Special Defense: 40
- Speed: 55
Zubat Abilities
Inner Focus: Inner Focus prevents Zubat from flinching.
Infiltrator: Infiltrator is a hidden ability Zubat possess. Infiltrator cancels out the protective effects of abilities like Reflect and Light Screen used by the opposing Pokemon.
How to Evolve Zubat
Zubat can evolve into Golbat and Crobat. Zubat requires Level 22 to evolve into Golbat. Afterward, Golbat requires high Friendship to evolve into Crobat.
Strengths and Weaknesses
Zubat is a Poison and Flying-type Pokémon, making it vulnerable to Psychic, Rock, Electric, and Ice moves while being powerful against Poison, Fairy, Ground, Fighting, Bug, and Grass moves.
Below is a list of Pokémon that Zubat performs very well against:
- Groudon (Ground)
- Celebi (Psychic and Grass)
- Garchomp (Dragon and Ground)
- Togekiss (Fairy and Flying)
- Swampert (Water and Ground)
Zubat, on the other hand, struggles against the following Pokémon :
- Mewtwo (Psychic)
- Lugia (Psychic and Flying)
- Tyranitar (Rock and Dark)
- Celebi (Psychic and Grass)
- Metagross (Steel and Psychic)