In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Super Contests return as well and in order to win them, you will need to complete different challenges. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to make Poffins in Pokemon BDSP so you can make them for the challenge!

How to Make Poffins in Pokemon BDSP

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are different kinds of Poffins that you can make. Each Pokemon will not like all the Poffins, so it will be vital that you know how to make every Poffin there is so you can win this part of the Super Contest.

In order to enter the Super Contests, you will first need to unlock them. Super Contests are unlocked after you defeat the second gym leader in Hearthome City.

Where to Find the Poffin Case in Pokemon BDSP

After the Super Contests are unlocked, you will be able to make poffins. In order to make poffins in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will need the Poffin Case.

It can be obtained by heading to the Pokemon Fan Club, which is a few buildings further from the Pokemon Market in Hearthome City.

Inside the Pokemon Fan Club, you can talk to the old man in the center of the room to get the Poffin case free of cost. Once you have the case, it can be accessed from your inventory at any time to feed different kinds of Poffins to your Pokemon.

Making Poffins

After obtaining the case, head to the Poffin House to start making Poffins. Speak to the lady standing next to the mixer to start the mini-game to make poffins.

To make poffins, you will need berries, and you will need to combine up to four at a time. To mix the brew, you will need to move both sticks in the given directions.

If you spin them too rapidly, the batter will fall out of the pot. If you stir it too slowly, the mixture will get burned.

It is difficult to develop a rhythm that allows you to fast swap directions without spilling or burning the mixture because the game will randomly advise you to do so.

The number of berries you add will result in the number of Poffins you will get at the end.

Types of Poffins

In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the type of Poffin that is created depends upon the taste profile of the berry you used while creating them. Berries have different taste profiles, which we have listed below.

Berry Flavor Profile Poffin Category Bitter Cleverness Dry Beauty Sour Toughness Sweet Cuteness Spicy Coolness

Different tastes may be mixed to make hybrid Poffins, such as a Bitter-Sweet Poffin that boosts two qualities at once.

However, if you put more than one of each berry kind while making the poffins, it will result in the poffin getting spoiled.

Spoiled poffins will not have the same effect compared to regular poffins.

Poffin Flavor Preferences in Pokemon BDSP

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Poffin flavor a Pokemon likes, and dislikes depends upon its nature.

Below we have listed all the natures of Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and what flavor poffins they like and hate.