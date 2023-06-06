Our Persona 5 New Game Plus Guide will help you learn everything you need to know before starting the NG+. Similar to other popular RPGs, there are certain things that carry over to NG+ and others which don’t. This guide should get you prepared for everything before firing up the NG+.
For more help on Persona 5, check out our Skills Guide, Weapons Locations Guide, and Armor Locations Guide.
Persona 5 New Game Plus
Here are the things that you can carry to NG+ and beyond in the game.
- Social Stats
- All Skill Cards
- Money Earned
- Persona Compendium
- Weapons, Armor, and Other Pieces of Equipment
- Fishing Rod
- Final Items
- Valentines Chocolate
Things that You Can’t Carry to NG+
Here are the things that you can’t carry to NG+ and beyond in the game.
- Character Level
- Cooperation Level
- Confidant
- Fishing Points
- Used Clothes Shop Points
- Names
- Difficulty
- Tutorial and Story Progress
- All Equipped Personas
- All Consumable Items – Valentine’s Chocolates Remain
- Some Items excluding Weapons, Armor, and Other Pieces of Equipment
Christmas Presents
If you manage to make it to the end of the game and have a Cooperation Level 10 girl, you should be eligible to receive a Christmas present and carry it into NG+. This new item should allow you to gain access to a powerful ability.
The Magician & Morgana
Location: Random
The item that you receive is Morgana’s Scarf which lets you steal items from the enemies while attacking them with the protagonist.
Priestess & Makoto
Location: Aoyama Itchome Station
The item that you receive is Puchimaru-kun’s Calculator which lets you see the enemy skills and item drops during Analysis.
Empress & Haru
Location: Central Shibuya
The item that you receive is Coffee-Dyed Handkerchief which lets you cultivate vegetables faster.
Emperor & Yusuke
Location: Shibuya Station Underground Street
The item that you receive is The Painting Of Desire And Hope which lets you make any skill card.
Hierophant & Sojiro
Location: Le Blanc
The item that you receive is Recipe Note which lets you make Coffee and Curry.
Lovers & Anne
Location: Shibuya Underground Mall
The item that you receive is Magazine With Anne On The Cover which lets you re-enter negotiations after the ‘Hold Up’ fails.
Chariot & Ryuji
Location: Central Shibuya Arcade
The item that you receive is Sports Watch which lets you remove negative status ailments from your teammates.
Hermit & Futaba
Location: Le Blanc
The item that you receive is Promise Note which lets you unlock Field Support.
Fortune & Chihaya
Location: Shinjuku
The item that you receive is Tarot Cards Of Fate which lets you unlock all available fortune-telling.
Strength & Caroline & Justine
Location: Central Shibuya
The item that you receive is Prisoner’s Cell Key which lets you unlock all available fusion methods.
Hanged Man & Iwai
Location: Central Shibuya
The item that you receive is Gecko Tile which lets you access all the gun customizations.
Death & Tae
Location: Medical Clinic
The item that you receive is Dog Tag which lets you purchase all available items at the Medical Clinic.
Temperance & Sadayo
Location: Outside School
The item that you receive is Endless Coupons which lets you unlock all available special messages.
Devil & Oya
Location: Newcomer Bar
The item that you receive is Top-Secret Memo which lets you have your alert level in Palaces at zero.
Tower & Shinya
Location: Akihabara Arcade
The item that you receive is Gun Controller which lets you access all available gun techniques.
Star & Hifumi
Location: Kanda
The item that you receive is Spear Shogi Piece which lets you run away from the battle at the same time.
Moon & Yuki
Location: Akihabara
The item that you receive is Report Outline which lets you access all XP effects from Mishima’s route.
Sun & Toranosuke
Location: Shibuya Station Plaza
The item that you receive is High-Grade Fountain Pen which lets you unlock ‘Hold Up’ negotiations.
Judgment & Sae
Location: Yongenjaya Alleyway
N/A.