Our Persona 5 New Game Plus Guide will help you learn everything you need to know before starting the NG+. Similar to other popular RPGs, there are certain things that carry over to NG+ and others which don’t. This guide should get you prepared for everything before firing up the NG+.

Persona 5 New Game Plus

Here are the things that you can carry to NG+ and beyond in the game.

Social Stats

All Skill Cards

Money Earned

Persona Compendium

Weapons, Armor, and Other Pieces of Equipment

Fishing Rod

Final Items

Valentines Chocolate

Things that You Can’t Carry to NG+

Here are the things that you can’t carry to NG+ and beyond in the game.

Character Level

Cooperation Level

Confidant

Fishing Points

Used Clothes Shop Points

Names

Difficulty

Tutorial and Story Progress

All Equipped Personas

All Consumable Items – Valentine’s Chocolates Remain

Some Items excluding Weapons, Armor, and Other Pieces of Equipment

Christmas Presents

If you manage to make it to the end of the game and have a Cooperation Level 10 girl, you should be eligible to receive a Christmas present and carry it into NG+. This new item should allow you to gain access to a powerful ability.

The Magician & Morgana

Location : Random

The item that you receive is Morgana’s Scarf which lets you steal items from the enemies while attacking them with the protagonist.

Priestess & Makoto

Location : Aoyama Itchome Station

The item that you receive is Puchimaru-kun’s Calculator which lets you see the enemy skills and item drops during Analysis.

Empress & Haru

Location : Central Shibuya

The item that you receive is Coffee-Dyed Handkerchief which lets you cultivate vegetables faster.

Emperor & Yusuke

Location : Shibuya Station Underground Street

The item that you receive is The Painting Of Desire And Hope which lets you make any skill card.

Hierophant & Sojiro

Location : Le Blanc

The item that you receive is Recipe Note which lets you make Coffee and Curry.

Lovers & Anne

Location : Shibuya Underground Mall

The item that you receive is Magazine With Anne On The Cover which lets you re-enter negotiations after the ‘Hold Up’ fails.

Chariot & Ryuji

Location : Central Shibuya Arcade

The item that you receive is Sports Watch which lets you remove negative status ailments from your teammates.

Hermit & Futaba

Location : Le Blanc

The item that you receive is Promise Note which lets you unlock Field Support.

Fortune & Chihaya

Location : Shinjuku

The item that you receive is Tarot Cards Of Fate which lets you unlock all available fortune-telling.

Strength & Caroline & Justine

Location : Central Shibuya

The item that you receive is Prisoner’s Cell Key which lets you unlock all available fusion methods.

Hanged Man & Iwai

Location : Central Shibuya

The item that you receive is Gecko Tile which lets you access all the gun customizations.

Death & Tae

Location : Medical Clinic

The item that you receive is Dog Tag which lets you purchase all available items at the Medical Clinic.

Temperance & Sadayo

Location : Outside School

The item that you receive is Endless Coupons which lets you unlock all available special messages.

Devil & Oya

Location : Newcomer Bar

The item that you receive is Top-Secret Memo which lets you have your alert level in Palaces at zero.

Tower & Shinya

Location : Akihabara Arcade

The item that you receive is Gun Controller which lets you access all available gun techniques.

Star & Hifumi

Location : Kanda

The item that you receive is Spear Shogi Piece which lets you run away from the battle at the same time.

Moon & Yuki

Location : Akihabara

The item that you receive is Report Outline which lets you access all XP effects from Mishima’s route.

Sun & Toranosuke

Location : Shibuya Station Plaza

The item that you receive is High-Grade Fountain Pen which lets you unlock ‘Hold Up’ negotiations.