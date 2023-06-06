Persona 5 New Game Plus Guide

By Haider Khan

Our Persona 5 New Game Plus Guide will help you learn everything you need to know before starting the NG+. Similar to other popular RPGs, there are certain things that carry over to NG+ and others which don’t. This guide should get you prepared for everything before firing up the NG+.

Persona 5 New Game Plus

Here are the things that you can carry to NG+ and beyond in the game.

  • Social Stats
  • All Skill Cards
  • Money Earned
  • Persona Compendium
  • Weapons, Armor, and Other Pieces of Equipment
  • Fishing Rod
  • Final Items
  • Valentines Chocolate

Things that You Can’t Carry to NG+

Here are the things that you can’t carry to NG+ and beyond in the game.

  • Character Level
  • Cooperation Level
  • Confidant
  • Fishing Points
  • Used Clothes Shop Points
  • Names
  • Difficulty
  • Tutorial and Story Progress
  • All Equipped Personas
  • All Consumable Items – Valentine’s Chocolates Remain
  • Some Items excluding Weapons, Armor, and Other Pieces of Equipment

Christmas Presents

If you manage to make it to the end of the game and have a Cooperation Level 10 girl, you should be eligible to receive a Christmas present and carry it into NG+. This new item should allow you to gain access to a powerful ability.

The Magician & Morgana
Location: Random
The item that you receive is Morgana’s Scarf which lets you steal items from the enemies while attacking them with the protagonist.

Priestess & Makoto
Location: Aoyama Itchome Station
The item that you receive is Puchimaru-kun’s Calculator which lets you see the enemy skills and item drops during Analysis.

Empress & Haru
Location: Central Shibuya
The item that you receive is Coffee-Dyed Handkerchief which lets you cultivate vegetables faster.

Emperor & Yusuke
Location: Shibuya Station Underground Street
The item that you receive is The Painting Of Desire And Hope which lets you make any skill card.

Hierophant & Sojiro
Location: Le Blanc
The item that you receive is Recipe Note which lets you make Coffee and Curry.

Lovers & Anne
Location: Shibuya Underground Mall
The item that you receive is Magazine With Anne On The Cover which lets you re-enter negotiations after the ‘Hold Up’ fails.

Chariot & Ryuji
Location: Central Shibuya Arcade
The item that you receive is Sports Watch which lets you remove negative status ailments from your teammates.

Hermit & Futaba
Location: Le Blanc
The item that you receive is Promise Note which lets you unlock Field Support.

Fortune & Chihaya
Location: Shinjuku
The item that you receive is Tarot Cards Of Fate which lets you unlock all available fortune-telling.

Strength & Caroline & Justine
Location: Central Shibuya
The item that you receive is Prisoner’s Cell Key which lets you unlock all available fusion methods.

Hanged Man & Iwai
Location: Central Shibuya
The item that you receive is Gecko Tile which lets you access all the gun customizations.

Death & Tae
Location: Medical Clinic
The item that you receive is Dog Tag which lets you purchase all available items at the Medical Clinic.

Temperance & Sadayo
Location: Outside School
The item that you receive is Endless Coupons which lets you unlock all available special messages.

Devil & Oya
Location: Newcomer Bar
The item that you receive is Top-Secret Memo which lets you have your alert level in Palaces at zero.

Tower & Shinya
Location: Akihabara Arcade
The item that you receive is Gun Controller which lets you access all available gun techniques.

Star & Hifumi
Location: Kanda
The item that you receive is Spear Shogi Piece which lets you run away from the battle at the same time.

Moon & Yuki
Location: Akihabara
The item that you receive is Report Outline which lets you access all XP effects from Mishima’s route.

Sun & Toranosuke
Location: Shibuya Station Plaza
The item that you receive is High-Grade Fountain Pen which lets you unlock ‘Hold Up’ negotiations.

Judgment & Sae
Location: Yongenjaya Alleyway
N/A.

