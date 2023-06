In this Persona 5 Armor Locations Guide, I’ve categorized armor into four types i.e. unisex, female armor, male armor, and Morgana armor.

Persona 5 Armor Locations

In addition to defense and evasion, armor in Persona 5 also provides several bonuses including better resistances, increased stats, and more.

Unisex

Protect Shirt

Defense : 27

Evasion : 4

This increases Resistance by +2 and can be purchased for ¥2400.

Wildcat Camouflage Vest

Defense : 36

Evasion : 5

This increases Sleep resistance and can be purchased for ¥4400.

Chain Shirt

Defense : 57

Evasion : 5

It can be purchased for ¥8800.

Cut Coat

Defense : 65

Evasion : 6

This increases Dizzy resistance and can be purchased for ¥12200.

Army Vest

Defense : 77

Evasion : 6

This increases Strength by +1 and can be purchased for ¥12400.

Ruin Vest

Defense : 89

Evasion : 7

This increases Fear resistance and can be purchased for ¥17000.

Pope’s Inner Garment

Defense : 100

Evasion : 7

This increases Bless resistance and can be purchased for ¥17800.

Desired Shirt

Defense : 112

Evasion : 8

This increases Despair resistance and can be purchased for ¥23200.

Brigandine

Defense : 124

Evasion : 8

It can be purchased for ¥23800.

Exposed Diet

Defense : 137

Evasion : 8

This increases Enervate resistance and can be purchased for ¥29400.

Gilly Vest

Defense : 149

Evasion : 8

This increases resistance to Physical Attack and can be purchased for ¥32000.

Egotist Shirt

Defense : 167

Evasion : 9

This increases Confuse resistance and can be purchased for ¥33800.

Soul Vest

Defense : 230

Evasion : 12

This increases SP by +20 and can be purchased for ¥49600.

Life Jacket

Defense : 179

Evasion : 9

This increases HP by +20 and can be purchased for ¥35600.

Final Vest

Defense : 194

Evasion : 10

It can be purchased for ¥40400.

Silver Vest

Defense : 206

Evasion : 11

It can be purchased for ¥44200.

Space Suit Protector

Defense : 162

Evasion : 12

Around the World Clothes

Defense : 206

Evasion : 14

Victory Vest

Defense : 174

Evasion : 13

This increases Luck by +5.

Male Armor

Shoulder Pad

Defense : 30

Evasion : 6

This armor increases Speed by +2 and can be purchased for ¥2400.

Berntec

Defense : 40

Evasion : 7

This armor increases Bufu damage resistance and can be purchased for ¥4600.

Survival Vest

Defense : 64

Evasion : 7

This armor increases Endurance by +1 and can be purchased for ¥9400.

Inner Cosmos

Defense : 74

Evasion : 8

This armor increases Confuse resistance and can be purchased for ¥12800.

Athlete Shirt

Defense : 88

Evasion : 8

This armor increases Speed by +1 and can be purchased for ¥13000.

Saints’ Tunica

Defense : 102

Evasion : 9

This armor increases Rage resistance and can be purchased for ¥17600.

Plate Vest

Defense : 114

Evasion : 9

This armor decreases resist to Nuclear and can be purchased for ¥18600.

Stamp Vest

Defense : 128

Evasion : 10

This armor increases Forget resistance and can be purchased for ¥24000.

Gigant Vest

Defense : 142

Evasion : 10

This armor can be purchased for ¥24800.

Baboorta Vest

Defense : 158

Evasion : 11

This armor increases Burn resistance and can be purchased for ¥30600.

Fluted Guard

Defense : 172

Evasion : 11

This armor increases Speed by +3 and can be purchased for ¥33400.

Brave Waistcoat

Defense : 192

Evasion : 12

This armor increases Fear resistance and can be purchased for ¥35200.

Kaiser Vest

Defense : 206

Evasion : 12

This armor can be purchased for ¥36800.

Fire Hazard

Defense : 224

Evasion : 13

This armor increases Agi damage resistance and can be purchased for ¥42200.

Karuna’s Gold Suit

Defense : 238

Evasion : 14

This armor decreases physical damage and can be purchased for ¥46200.

Demon’s Jacket

Defense : 266

Evasion : 15

This armor increases Strength by +3 and can be purchased for ¥51600.

Immortal Vest

Defense : 304

Evasion : 16

This armor increases HP +30.

Black Jacket

Defense : 120

Evasion : 12

This armor negates immediate death due to Curse.

Electric Chair Execution | Hell’s Angel + Black Cloth

K Frosted Cant

Defense : 140

Evasion : 16

This armor decreases Bufu damage by a large amount.

Electric Chair Execution | Kingfrost + Black Cloth

National Clothes

Defense : 178

Evasion : 18

This armor increases Masukukaja evasion by quite a lot.

Electric Chair Execution | Okuninushi + Black Cloth

Kuroba Clothes

Defense : 220

Evasion : 20

This armor decreases Nuclear.

Electric Chair Execution | Yata Gas + Black Cloth

Hiroko’s Armor

Defense : 272

Evasion : 18

This armor greatly decreases magic damage.

Electric Chair Execution | Satan + Black Cloth

Female Armor

Battle Camisole

Defense : 29

Evasion : 7

This armor increases HP by +10 and can be purchased for ¥2400.

Magical Camisole

Defense : 38

Evasion : 9

This armor increases Magic by +2 and can be purchased for ¥4600.

Multifunctional Apron

Defense : 59

Evasion : 9

This armor can be purchased by ¥9000.

Lady’s Dress

Defense : 68

Evasion : 10

This armor increases Confuse resistance and can be purchased for ¥12600.

Powered Camisole

Defense : 81

Evasion : 10

This armor increases Strength by +2 and can be purchased for ¥12800.

Bored Cape

Defense : 93

Evasion : 11

This armor increases Dizzy resistance and can be purchased for ¥17200.

Illusion Robe

Defense : 104

Evasion : 11

This armor decreases Curse damage and can be purchased for ¥18200.

Night

Defense : 117

Evasion : 12

This armor increases Sleep resistance and can be purchased for ¥23600.

Spiked

Defense : 129

Evasion : 12

This armor provides slight chances to reflect physical damage and can be purchased for ¥24600.

Inner High-Leg

Defense : 144

Evasion : 13

This armor increases Speed by +3 and can be purchased for ¥30000.

Rune Dress

Defense : 156

Evasion : 13

This armor increases Magic by +3 and can be purchased for ¥32800.

Speech Cape

Defense : 187

Evasion : 14

This armor increases Confuse resistance and can be purchased for ¥36200.

Mizuha’s Waitress

Defense : 203

Evasion : 15

This armor reduces Agi damage and can be purchased for ¥41400.

Titanium Corset

Defense : 216

Evasion : 17

This armor increases Enervate resistance and can be purchased for ¥45200.

Silk Dress

Defense : 60

Evasion : 10

This armor increases Magic resistance.

Electric Chair Execution | Silky + Black Cloth

Taps Anan

Defense : 160

Evasion : 12

This armor increases Garu damage resistance.

Electric Chair Execution | Arahakaki + Black Cloth

Archangel

Defense : 200

Evasion : 18

This armor decreases damage by quite a lot.

Electric Chair Execution | Slaosha + Black Cloth

National Clothes

Defense : 178

Evasion : 18

This armor increases Masukukaja evasion.

Electric Chair Execution | Okuninushi + Black Cloth

Kuroba Clothes

Defense : 220

Evasion : 20

This armor increases Nuclear resistance.

Electric Chair Execution | Yata Gas + Black Cloth

Hiroko’s Armor

Defense : 272

Evasion : 18

This armor decreases Magic damage by quite a lot.

Electric Chair Execution | Satan + Black Cloth

Morgana

Silk Scarf

Defense : 24

Evasion : 14

This armor increases magic by +2 and can be purchased for ¥2200.

Cat Knit Blouson

Defense : 34

Evasion : 15

This armor increases Bufu resistance and can be purchased for ¥4200.

Breeze Wind Scarf

Defense : 57

Evasion : 15

This armor increases Speed by +2 and can be purchased for ¥8600.

Elizabeth Color

Defense : 67

Evasion : 16

This armor increases magic by + 4 and can be purchased for ¥11800.

Camouflage Color

Defense : 80

Evasion : 16

This armor increases physical damage resistance and can be purchased for ¥12000.

Water Crown

Defense : 93

Evasion : 17

This armor increases Agi resistance and can be purchased for ¥16200.

Id’s Collar

Defense : 105

Evasion : 17

This armor increases Confuse resistance and can be purchased for ¥17200.

Illumina Collar

Defense : 118

Evasion : 18

This armor increases evasion and can be purchased for ¥22200.

Memorial Collar

Defense : 132

Evasion : 18

This armor increases Forget resistance and can be purchased for ¥23000.

Rubber Muffler

Defense : 147

Evasion : 19

This armor increases Shock resistance and can be purchased for ¥28200.

Collar of Russian Scale

Defense : 161

Evasion : 19

This armor increases Luck by +5 and can be purchased for ¥30800.

Decayed Collar

Defense : 180

Evasion : 20

This armor increases Rage resistance and can be purchased for ¥32400.

Hissatsubashiriri

Defense : 193

Evasion : 20

This armor lets you cast Tarukaja at the start of the battle and can be purchased for ¥34000.

Insomnia Collar

Defense : 211

Evasion : 23

This armor increases Sleep resistance and can be purchased for ¥38800.

Glorious Collar

Defense : 224

Evasion : 22

This armor can be purchased for ¥42400.

Cats Make Foot

Defense : 251

Evasion : 23

This armor increases Confuse resistance and can be purchased for ¥47600.

Frost Hood

Defense : 130

Evasion : 20

This armor increases SP by +20.

Electric Chair Execution | Jack Frost + Black Cloth

Seasonal Scarf

Defense : 42

Evasion : 19

This armor increases Magic by +3.

Gradient Scarf

Defense : 74

Evasion : 20

This armor increases Speed by +3.

Best Armor

In this section of the guide, I’ve listed down, what we think, is the best armor in the game. For more information on them, you can refer to the guide above!