In this Persona 5 Weapons Locations Guide, I’ve listed down all the weapons, their special effects, their price, and where to find them in the game. As members of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, you must wield these weapons effectively if you wish to save the world.

Persona 5 Weapons Locations

Protagonist

Melee Weapons

Assassin Knife

Accuracy : 96

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Prisdagger

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has minor chances of cause Freeze and can be purchased after 4/17 for ¥2800.

Silver Dagger

Accuracy : 96

Kukri Knife

Accuracy : 98

This weapon can be purchased after 4/17 for ¥3600.

Aceminaif

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥9400.

Prism Dagger

Accuracy : 95

Igniter

Accuracy : 98

This weapon has minor chances of cause Burn and can be purchased for ¥11600.

Kukri Prime

Accuracy : 95

Kopis Knife

Accuracy : 98

This weapon can be purchased for ¥15000.

Skinner Knife

Accuracy : 95

This weapon can be purchased for ¥11800.

Kaito Gentleman

Accuracy : 92

This weapon has minor chances of cause random Abnormality.

Killing Female

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥16000.

Athame Knife

Accuracy : 98

Luxury Kopis Knife

Accuracy : 98

This weapon can be purchased for ¥21000.

Corvo Knife

Accuracy : 98

Paradise Lost

Accuracy : N/A

Electric Chair Execution – Satanael + Black Knife

Ranged Weapons

Handgun

Accuracy : N/A

This ranged weapon is unlocked by default.

Tocachev

Accuracy : 88

This weapon can be purchased after 4/16 for ¥1400.

Governance

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased after 4/16 for ¥3000.

Makaronov

Accuracy : 92

This weapon can be purchased for ¥10200.

Mad Police

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥12800.

Compact

Accuracy : 92

This weapon can be purchased for ¥16000.

Sandhawk

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥19200.

Eliminator

Accuracy : 88

This weapon can be purchased for ¥20200.

Buddha Luo

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥25600.

God of Destruction

Accuracy : N/A

This weapon increases all stats by +5.

Electric Chair Execution | Metatron + Black Knife

God of a Thousand Demons

Accuracy : N/A

Electric Chair Execution | Lucifer + Black Sword

Ryuji

Melee Weapons

Normal Rod

Accuracy : 92

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Mace

Accuracy : 92

This weapon can be purchased for ¥2800.

Hellslagger

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥4000.

Heavy Steel Pipe

Accuracy : 86

This weapon has slight chances of causing Confuse and can be purchased for ¥8400.

Battle Hammer

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥11200.

Luxury Iron Pipe

Accuracy : 92

This weapon can be purchased for ¥12200.

Heavy Mace

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥15400.

Spike Rod

Accuracy : 92

This weapon can be purchased for ¥16400.

Expert

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥21400.

Bar

Accuracy : 88

This weapon has slight chances of causing Sleep. Memented Star.

Ryuji Jingu Bang

Accuracy : N/A

Electric Chair Execution | Hanuman + Black Knife

Ranged Weapons

Levinson M31

Accuracy : 86

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Granneli M3

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥4400.

Heavy Shotgun

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥10200.

Branco Sabbath

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥12800.

Mad Maximum

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥14000.

Fireworks

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥15600.

Knock Gun

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥19200.

Storm Shot

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥21800.

Hellfire

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥25600.

Megido Fire

Accuracy : N/A

Electric Chair Execution | Shiva + Black Simulated Gun

Morgana

Melee Weapons

Bandit Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Falchion

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥2800.

Sonic Blade

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥9600.

Scimitar

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥11200.

Tarwar

Accuracy : 94

This weapon has slight chances of causing Confuse and can be purchased for ¥12200.

Sleeper Blade

Accuracy : 96

This weapon has slight chances of causing Sleep and can be purchased for ¥15600.

Siamseal

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥16400.

Sweet Sword

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has mediocre chances of causing Sleep and can be purchased for ¥21600.

Cursed Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥22000.

Cosmoplasma Sword

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥27200.

Damascus Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥29400.

Heavy Saber

Accuracy : 96This weapon can be purchased for ¥31200.

Panic Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon has slight chances of causing Confuse and can be purchased for ¥34400.

God Saver

Accuracy : 96

Evil + 3 and can be purchased for ¥34400.

Bright Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥40800.

Ans Weller

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥45600.

Sword of Liangshan

Accuracy : 94

Treasure Chest

Neck Hunter

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has minor chances to increase critical rate.

Electric Chair Execution | Pisciacha + Black Sword

Blood Scimitar

Accuracy : 98

This weapon has mediocre chances of causing Despair. Mission.

Ranged Weapons

Pachinko

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥1200.

Sling Bow

Accuracy : 98

This weapon can be purchased for ¥2600.

Shrike

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥8600.

Liangyang

Accuracy : 98

This weapon can be purchased for ¥10600.

Ypsilon

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥11600.

Comet 3

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥13400.

Majesty

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥18200.

Northern Light

Accuracy : 98

This weapon can be purchased for ¥21400.

Stronger

Accuracy : 98

This weapon can be purchased for ¥23200.

Shooting Star

Accuracy : 98

This weapon can be purchased for ¥26600.

Intercept

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥27200.

Giant Stars

Accuracy : 98

This weapon can be purchased for ¥32000.

Pirate Killer

Accuracy : 92

This weapon can be purchased for ¥32400.

Nightmare Rocks

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥32000.

String Gun

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥38800.

Utopia

Accuracy : 100

This weapon has slight chances of causing Forget and can be purchased for ¥42800.

Cat Nap

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has slight chances of causing Sleep.

Electric Chair Execution | Cat Shogun + Black Simulated Gun

Sudarsana

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has slight chances of causing random Abnormality.

Ann

Melee Weapons

Er Whip

Accuracy : 94

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Heat Whip

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has slight chances of causing Burn and can be purchased for ¥3800.

Weight Chain

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥5600.

Skin Ripper

Accuracy : 88

This weapon has slight chances of causing Fear and can be purchased for ¥9200.

Goat’s Hide Whip

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥10800.

Wheeler’s Whip

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥11200.

Burn Whip

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has slight chances of causing Burn and can be purchased for ¥14400.

Woman’s Whip

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥15000.

Bellows Sword

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥19800.

Electromagnetic Whip

Accuracy : 94

This weapon has slight chances of causing Stun and can be purchased for ¥20400.

Mirage Whip

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥25000.

Strike Tail

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥27200.

Serpent Sword

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥28600.

Chain Whip

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥30000.

Pain and Pain

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥32800.

Spike Whip

Accuracy : 94

This weapon has slight chances of causing Stun and can be purchased for ¥37600.

Tough Branch

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥42000.

Training Whip

Accuracy : 94

Mascarade Ribbon

Accuracy : 88

This weapon has slight chances of causing Dizzy.

Electric Chair Execution | Queen Mave + Black Knife

Hades’ Ignorance

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has slight chances of causing Freeze.

Electric Chair Execution | Jack Frost + Black Knife

Snow Queen’s Whip

Accuracy : 90

Ranged Weapons

Replica Machine Gun

Accuracy : 78

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Starridge

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥3000.

Sompton Machine Gun

Accuracy : 82

This weapon can be purchased for ¥4200.

Trooper

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥8800.

MP2 Prototype

Accuracy : 82

This weapon can be purchased for ¥9600.

Flare Machine Gun

Accuracy : 78

This weapon can be purchased for ¥13200.

Blitz MG

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥14600.

Civilian MP

Accuracy : 82

This weapon can be purchased for ¥20600.

Tarantula

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥24200.

Hundred Flowers

Accuracy : 78

This weapon can be purchased for ¥25000.

No Mercy

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥26400.

Western SMG

Accuracy : 78

This weapon can be purchased for ¥30800.

MP Victoria

Accuracy : 80

This weapon can be purchased for ¥36600.

Hiki Junka

Accuracy : 84

This weapon can be purchased for ¥37200.

Antares

Accuracy : 88

This weapon can be purchased for ¥38000.

Fire Thunder Ogami

Accuracy : 84

This weapon can be purchased for ¥42600.

Phantom Killer

Accuracy : 88

This weapon has slight chances of causing sleep and can be purchased for ¥48400.

Pink Shot

Accuracy : 84

This weapon has slight chances of causing Brainwashing.

Electric Chair Execution | Succubus + Black Simulated Gun

Wild Hunt

Accuracy : 84

This weapon has mediocre chances of causing Despair.

Electric Chair Execution | Odin + Black Simulated Gun

Yusuke

Melee Weapons

Innocence Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥11400.

Military Sword

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥11800.

High Class Imitation Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥12400.

Antique Sword

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥15800.

Formal Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥16600.

Snake Sword

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥21800.

Imperial Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥22400.

Charging Smoke

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥28800.

Iaido

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥30000.

Orochi Sword

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥31800.

Great Ward

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥33200.

Yume Mimasa

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥36400.

Master ‘s Sword

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥41600.

Bloodless Masters

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has moderate chances to cause Despair and can be purchased for ¥46600.

Chronic Boss

Accuracy : 90

This weapon increases Power by +5.

Electric Chair Execution | Amenouzume + Black Sword

Usumidori

Accuracy : 88

This weapon has high chances to cause Fear.

Electric Chair Execution | Yoshitsune + Black Knife

Ranged Weapons

Replica Gun Replica

Accuracy : 82

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Black Assault

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥10200.

AR-M4

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥11400.

Heavy Assault

Accuracy : 82

This weapon can be purchased for ¥15600.

G1 Type

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥17200.

Hero’s Assault Gun

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥24400.

Rebellious Rifle

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥28600.

Anayerreiter

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥30800.

Blaze Assault

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥31000.

Tempest

Accuracy : 82

This weapon can be purchased for ¥36200.

AR-X

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥38000.

Cruel Curvin

Accuracy : 84

This weapon can be purchased for ¥43200.

Cylinder

Accuracy : 92

This weapon can be purchased for ¥49800.

Sharp Shooter

Accuracy : 84

This weapon can be purchased for ¥50200.

Torn Gun

Accuracy : 88

This weapon can be purchased for ¥57000.

Kuzuryu’s Gun

Accuracy : 88

This weapon has slight chances of causing random Abnormality.

Electric Chair Execution | Vaski + Black Simulated Gun

Heaven’s Gate

Accuracy : 88

Electric Chair Execution | Uriel + Black Simulated Gun

Makoto

Melee Weapons

Brass Knuckle

Accuracy : 94

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Delta Knuckle

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥12600.

Heavy Grip

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥14200.

Hell Knuckle

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥15000.

Fist

Accuracy : 90

Power + 3 and can be purchased for ¥20400.

Metal Duster

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥20400.

Iron Fist

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥24800.

Mach Punch

Accuracy : 88

Quick +3 and can be purchased for ¥27400.

Demon’s Fist

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥28600.

Flash Punch

Accuracy : 94

This weapon has slight chances of causing Dizzy and can be purchased for ¥30000.

Omega Knuckle

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥32800.

Bout Glove

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥37600.

Sanction

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥39800.

Heavy Pound

Accuracy : 88

This weapon has slight chances of causing Dizzy and can be found inside a Treasure Chest in Kaneshiro Palace.

Bear Glove

Accuracy : 90

This weapon increases critical rate.

Electric Chair Execution | Bugs + Black Knife

Sabazios

Accuracy : 90

This weapon increases critical rate.

Electric Chair Execution | Cuvelé + Black Knife

Vajra

Accuracy : 90

This weapon has high chances to cause random Abnormality.

Electric Chair Execution | Asura King | Black Sword

Ranged Weapons

Replica Revolver

Accuracy : 86

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Peace Maker

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥14600.

P Revolver

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥15200.

PM Sheriff

Accuracy : 86

This weapon can be purchased for ¥19000.

Suzuma Rotary Gun

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥20600.

Justness

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥26200.

Wildborn

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥30200.

Demons Roulette

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥32200.

Baptist

Accuracy : 94

This weapon can be purchased for ¥36200.

Artillery

Accuracy : 88

This weapon can be purchased for ¥36600.

Orochi

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥42400.

Cavalry

Accuracy : 84

This weapon can be purchased for ¥42600.

Twilight

Accuracy : 96

This weapon can be purchased for ¥48400.

Miliana

Accuracy : 92

This weapon increases Devil by +5.

Electric Chair Execution | Urung + Black Simulated Gun

Judge of Hell

Accuracy : 92

This weapon increases all stats by +10.

Electric Chair Execution | Michael + Black Simulated Gun

Haru

Melee Weapons

Ax

Accuracy : 90

This weapon is unlocked by default.

Valdish

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥28800.

Megaax

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥34600.

Crescent Ax

Accuracy : 92

This weapon can be purchased for ¥36600.

Ice Doctor

Accuracy : 84

This weapon has mediocre chances of causing Freeze and can be purchased for ¥40400.

Celtis

Accuracy : 90

This weapon can be purchased for ¥48000.

Amazones Ax

Accuracy : 92

This weapon increases Power by +3 and can be purchased for ¥53600.

Gilgameshus

Accuracy : 92

This weapon is found inside a Treasure Box in Shidou Palace and can also be purchased for ¥45200.

Death Contract

Accuracy : 86

This weapon has slight chances of causing Despair.

Electric Chair Execution | Mitra + Black Knife

Fleur de Mar

Accuracy : 86

This weapon has high chances to cause Dizzy.

Electric Chair Execution | Beelzebub + Black Sword

Ranged Weapons

Best Melee Weapons

In this section of the guide, I’ve listed down some of the best melee weapons in the game. For more information on these weapons, you can refer to the guide above!

Paradise Lost

Usumidori

Sabazios

Vajra

Fleur Du Mal

Claíomh Solais

Ruyi Jingu Bang

Hades’ Ignorance

Best Ranged Weapons

In this section of the guide, I’ve listed down some of the best ranged weapons in the game. For more information on these weapons, you can refer to the guide above!