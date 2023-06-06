In this Persona 5 Weapons Locations Guide, I’ve listed down all the weapons, their special effects, their price, and where to find them in the game. As members of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, you must wield these weapons effectively if you wish to save the world.
Persona 5 Weapons Locations
Protagonist
Melee Weapons
Assassin Knife
Accuracy: 96
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Prisdagger
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has minor chances of cause Freeze and can be purchased after 4/17 for ¥2800.
Silver Dagger
Accuracy: 96
Kukri Knife
Accuracy: 98
This weapon can be purchased after 4/17 for ¥3600.
Aceminaif
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥9400.
Prism Dagger
Accuracy: 95
Igniter
Accuracy: 98
This weapon has minor chances of cause Burn and can be purchased for ¥11600.
Kukri Prime
Accuracy: 95
Kopis Knife
Accuracy: 98
This weapon can be purchased for ¥15000.
Skinner Knife
Accuracy: 95
This weapon can be purchased for ¥11800.
Kaito Gentleman
Accuracy: 92
This weapon has minor chances of cause random Abnormality.
Killing Female
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥16000.
Athame Knife
Accuracy: 98
Luxury Kopis Knife
Accuracy: 98
This weapon can be purchased for ¥21000.
Corvo Knife
Accuracy: 98
Paradise Lost
Accuracy: N/A
Electric Chair Execution – Satanael + Black Knife
Ranged Weapons
Handgun
Accuracy: N/A
This ranged weapon is unlocked by default.
Tocachev
Accuracy: 88
This weapon can be purchased after 4/16 for ¥1400.
Governance
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased after 4/16 for ¥3000.
Makaronov
Accuracy: 92
This weapon can be purchased for ¥10200.
Mad Police
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥12800.
Compact
Accuracy: 92
This weapon can be purchased for ¥16000.
Sandhawk
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥19200.
Eliminator
Accuracy: 88
This weapon can be purchased for ¥20200.
Buddha Luo
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥25600.
God of Destruction
Accuracy: N/A
This weapon increases all stats by +5.
Electric Chair Execution | Metatron + Black Knife
God of a Thousand Demons
Accuracy: N/A
Electric Chair Execution | Lucifer + Black Sword
Ryuji
Melee Weapons
Normal Rod
Accuracy: 92
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Mace
Accuracy: 92
This weapon can be purchased for ¥2800.
Hellslagger
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥4000.
Heavy Steel Pipe
Accuracy: 86
This weapon has slight chances of causing Confuse and can be purchased for ¥8400.
Battle Hammer
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥11200.
Luxury Iron Pipe
Accuracy: 92
This weapon can be purchased for ¥12200.
Heavy Mace
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥15400.
Spike Rod
Accuracy: 92
This weapon can be purchased for ¥16400.
Expert
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥21400.
Bar
Accuracy: 88
This weapon has slight chances of causing Sleep. Memented Star.
Ryuji Jingu Bang
Accuracy: N/A
Electric Chair Execution | Hanuman + Black Knife
Ranged Weapons
Levinson M31
Accuracy: 86
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Granneli M3
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥4400.
Heavy Shotgun
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥10200.
Branco Sabbath
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥12800.
Mad Maximum
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥14000.
Fireworks
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥15600.
Knock Gun
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥19200.
Storm Shot
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥21800.
Hellfire
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥25600.
Megido Fire
Accuracy: N/A
Electric Chair Execution | Shiva + Black Simulated Gun
Morgana
Melee Weapons
Bandit Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Falchion
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥2800.
Sonic Blade
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥9600.
Scimitar
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥11200.
Tarwar
Accuracy: 94
This weapon has slight chances of causing Confuse and can be purchased for ¥12200.
Sleeper Blade
Accuracy: 96
This weapon has slight chances of causing Sleep and can be purchased for ¥15600.
Siamseal
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥16400.
Sweet Sword
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has mediocre chances of causing Sleep and can be purchased for ¥21600.
Cursed Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥22000.
Cosmoplasma Sword
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥27200.
Damascus Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥29400.
Heavy Saber
Accuracy: 96This weapon can be purchased for ¥31200.
Panic Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon has slight chances of causing Confuse and can be purchased for ¥34400.
God Saver
Accuracy: 96
Evil + 3 and can be purchased for ¥34400.
Bright Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥40800.
Ans Weller
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥45600.
Sword of Liangshan
Accuracy: 94
Treasure Chest
Neck Hunter
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has minor chances to increase critical rate.
Electric Chair Execution | Pisciacha + Black Sword
Blood Scimitar
Accuracy: 98
This weapon has mediocre chances of causing Despair. Mission.
Ranged Weapons
Pachinko
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥1200.
Sling Bow
Accuracy: 98
This weapon can be purchased for ¥2600.
Shrike
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥8600.
Liangyang
Accuracy: 98
This weapon can be purchased for ¥10600.
Ypsilon
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥11600.
Comet 3
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥13400.
Majesty
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥18200.
Northern Light
Accuracy: 98
This weapon can be purchased for ¥21400.
Stronger
Accuracy: 98
This weapon can be purchased for ¥23200.
Shooting Star
Accuracy: 98
This weapon can be purchased for ¥26600.
Intercept
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥27200.
Giant Stars
Accuracy: 98
This weapon can be purchased for ¥32000.
Pirate Killer
Accuracy: 92
This weapon can be purchased for ¥32400.
Nightmare Rocks
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥32000.
String Gun
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥38800.
Utopia
Accuracy: 100
This weapon has slight chances of causing Forget and can be purchased for ¥42800.
Cat Nap
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has slight chances of causing Sleep.
Electric Chair Execution | Cat Shogun + Black Simulated Gun
Sudarsana
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has slight chances of causing random Abnormality.
Ann
Melee Weapons
Er Whip
Accuracy: 94
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Heat Whip
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has slight chances of causing Burn and can be purchased for ¥3800.
Weight Chain
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥5600.
Skin Ripper
Accuracy: 88
This weapon has slight chances of causing Fear and can be purchased for ¥9200.
Goat’s Hide Whip
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥10800.
Wheeler’s Whip
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥11200.
Burn Whip
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has slight chances of causing Burn and can be purchased for ¥14400.
Woman’s Whip
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥15000.
Bellows Sword
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥19800.
Electromagnetic Whip
Accuracy: 94
This weapon has slight chances of causing Stun and can be purchased for ¥20400.
Mirage Whip
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥25000.
Strike Tail
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥27200.
Serpent Sword
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥28600.
Chain Whip
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥30000.
Pain and Pain
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥32800.
Spike Whip
Accuracy: 94
This weapon has slight chances of causing Stun and can be purchased for ¥37600.
Tough Branch
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥42000.
Training Whip
Accuracy: 94
Mascarade Ribbon
Accuracy: 88
This weapon has slight chances of causing Dizzy.
Electric Chair Execution | Queen Mave + Black Knife
Hades’ Ignorance
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has slight chances of causing Freeze.
Electric Chair Execution | Jack Frost + Black Knife
Snow Queen’s Whip
Accuracy: 90
Ranged Weapons
Replica Machine Gun
Accuracy: 78
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Starridge
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥3000.
Sompton Machine Gun
Accuracy: 82
This weapon can be purchased for ¥4200.
Trooper
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥8800.
MP2 Prototype
Accuracy: 82
This weapon can be purchased for ¥9600.
Flare Machine Gun
Accuracy: 78
This weapon can be purchased for ¥13200.
Blitz MG
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥14600.
Civilian MP
Accuracy: 82
This weapon can be purchased for ¥20600.
Tarantula
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥24200.
Hundred Flowers
Accuracy: 78
This weapon can be purchased for ¥25000.
No Mercy
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥26400.
Western SMG
Accuracy: 78
This weapon can be purchased for ¥30800.
MP Victoria
Accuracy: 80
This weapon can be purchased for ¥36600.
Hiki Junka
Accuracy: 84
This weapon can be purchased for ¥37200.
Antares
Accuracy: 88
This weapon can be purchased for ¥38000.
Fire Thunder Ogami
Accuracy: 84
This weapon can be purchased for ¥42600.
Phantom Killer
Accuracy: 88
This weapon has slight chances of causing sleep and can be purchased for ¥48400.
Pink Shot
Accuracy: 84
This weapon has slight chances of causing Brainwashing.
Electric Chair Execution | Succubus + Black Simulated Gun
Wild Hunt
Accuracy: 84
This weapon has mediocre chances of causing Despair.
Electric Chair Execution | Odin + Black Simulated Gun
Yusuke
Melee Weapons
Innocence Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥11400.
Military Sword
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥11800.
High Class Imitation Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥12400.
Antique Sword
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥15800.
Formal Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥16600.
Snake Sword
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥21800.
Imperial Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥22400.
Charging Smoke
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥28800.
Iaido
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥30000.
Orochi Sword
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥31800.
Great Ward
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥33200.
Yume Mimasa
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥36400.
Master ‘s Sword
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥41600.
Bloodless Masters
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has moderate chances to cause Despair and can be purchased for ¥46600.
Chronic Boss
Accuracy: 90
This weapon increases Power by +5.
Electric Chair Execution | Amenouzume + Black Sword
Usumidori
Accuracy: 88
This weapon has high chances to cause Fear.
Electric Chair Execution | Yoshitsune + Black Knife
Ranged Weapons
Replica Gun Replica
Accuracy: 82
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Black Assault
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥10200.
AR-M4
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥11400.
Heavy Assault
Accuracy: 82
This weapon can be purchased for ¥15600.
G1 Type
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥17200.
Hero’s Assault Gun
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥24400.
Rebellious Rifle
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥28600.
Anayerreiter
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥30800.
Blaze Assault
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥31000.
Tempest
Accuracy: 82
This weapon can be purchased for ¥36200.
AR-X
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥38000.
Cruel Curvin
Accuracy: 84
This weapon can be purchased for ¥43200.
Cylinder
Accuracy: 92
This weapon can be purchased for ¥49800.
Sharp Shooter
Accuracy: 84
This weapon can be purchased for ¥50200.
Torn Gun
Accuracy: 88
This weapon can be purchased for ¥57000.
Kuzuryu’s Gun
Accuracy: 88
This weapon has slight chances of causing random Abnormality.
Electric Chair Execution | Vaski + Black Simulated Gun
Heaven’s Gate
Accuracy: 88
Electric Chair Execution | Uriel + Black Simulated Gun
Makoto
Melee Weapons
Brass Knuckle
Accuracy: 94
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Delta Knuckle
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥12600.
Heavy Grip
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥14200.
Hell Knuckle
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥15000.
Fist
Accuracy: 90
Power + 3 and can be purchased for ¥20400.
Metal Duster
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥20400.
Iron Fist
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥24800.
Mach Punch
Accuracy: 88
Quick +3 and can be purchased for ¥27400.
Demon’s Fist
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥28600.
Flash Punch
Accuracy: 94
This weapon has slight chances of causing Dizzy and can be purchased for ¥30000.
Omega Knuckle
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥32800.
Bout Glove
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥37600.
Sanction
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥39800.
Heavy Pound
Accuracy: 88
This weapon has slight chances of causing Dizzy and can be found inside a Treasure Chest in Kaneshiro Palace.
Bear Glove
Accuracy: 90
This weapon increases critical rate.
Electric Chair Execution | Bugs + Black Knife
Sabazios
Accuracy: 90
This weapon increases critical rate.
Electric Chair Execution | Cuvelé + Black Knife
Vajra
Accuracy: 90
This weapon has high chances to cause random Abnormality.
Electric Chair Execution | Asura King | Black Sword
Ranged Weapons
Replica Revolver
Accuracy: 86
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Peace Maker
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥14600.
P Revolver
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥15200.
PM Sheriff
Accuracy: 86
This weapon can be purchased for ¥19000.
Suzuma Rotary Gun
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥20600.
Justness
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥26200.
Wildborn
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥30200.
Demons Roulette
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥32200.
Baptist
Accuracy: 94
This weapon can be purchased for ¥36200.
Artillery
Accuracy: 88
This weapon can be purchased for ¥36600.
Orochi
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥42400.
Cavalry
Accuracy: 84
This weapon can be purchased for ¥42600.
Twilight
Accuracy: 96
This weapon can be purchased for ¥48400.
Miliana
Accuracy: 92
This weapon increases Devil by +5.
Electric Chair Execution | Urung + Black Simulated Gun
Judge of Hell
Accuracy: 92
This weapon increases all stats by +10.
Electric Chair Execution | Michael + Black Simulated Gun
Haru
Melee Weapons
Ax
Accuracy: 90
This weapon is unlocked by default.
Valdish
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥28800.
Megaax
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥34600.
Crescent Ax
Accuracy: 92
This weapon can be purchased for ¥36600.
Ice Doctor
Accuracy: 84
This weapon has mediocre chances of causing Freeze and can be purchased for ¥40400.
Celtis
Accuracy: 90
This weapon can be purchased for ¥48000.
Amazones Ax
Accuracy: 92
This weapon increases Power by +3 and can be purchased for ¥53600.
Gilgameshus
Accuracy: 92
This weapon is found inside a Treasure Box in Shidou Palace and can also be purchased for ¥45200.
Death Contract
Accuracy: 86
This weapon has slight chances of causing Despair.
Electric Chair Execution | Mitra + Black Knife
Fleur de Mar
Accuracy: 86
This weapon has high chances to cause Dizzy.
Electric Chair Execution | Beelzebub + Black Sword
Ranged Weapons
Best Melee Weapons
In this section of the guide, I’ve listed down some of the best melee weapons in the game. For more information on these weapons, you can refer to the guide above!
- Paradise Lost
- Usumidori
- Sabazios
- Vajra
- Fleur Du Mal
- Claíomh Solais
- Ruyi Jingu Bang
- Hades’ Ignorance
Best Ranged Weapons
In this section of the guide, I’ve listed down some of the best ranged weapons in the game. For more information on these weapons, you can refer to the guide above!
- Wild Hunt
- Megido Fire
- Sudarsana
- Judge of Hell
- Gun of A Thousand Demons
- God of Destruction
- Heaven’s Gate
- Yagurushi
- Buddha’s Armor