Persona 4 Golden Physical Skills Guide

One of the most basic and essential types of skills in P4 Golden are the Physical Skills, which deal raw damage to your enemies. To help you understand all the unique Persona 4 Golden Physical Skills available in P4G, we’ve prepared this guide to walk you through each one of them.

Persona 4 Golden Physical Skills

Physical skills are the opposite of magical skills in P4 Golden as they deal raw damage to enemies instead of focusing on different elemental types.

However, there are certain Physical skills that have a chance to inflict status effects on enemies, some of which might also do damage over time.

Single-Target

Assault (10% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy.

Cleave (5% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy.

Skewer (5% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy.

Bash (6% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy.

Brain Shake (7% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy 1-3 times and also has a chance to inflict Exhaustion.

Double Fangs (6% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy 2 times.

Hysterical Slap (9% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy and also has a chance to inflict Rage.

Single Shot (8% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy.

Sonic Punch (8% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy.

Arm Chopper (7% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy and also has a chance to inflict Fear.

Muzzle Shot (9% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy and also has a chance to inflict Silence.

Skull Cracker (10% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy and also has a chance to inflict Confusion.

Poison Skewer (9% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy and also has a chance to inflict Poison.

Cell Breaker (10% HP): Deals Light Damage to a single enemy and also has a chance to inflict Enervation.

Power Slash (14% HP): Deals Medium Damage to a single enemy.

Dead End (14% HP): Deals Medium Damage to a single enemy.

Cruel Attack (!4% HP): Deals Medium Damage to a single enemy. If the enemy is down, it deals additional damage.

Black Spot (16% HP): Deals Medium Damage to a single enemy.

Fatal End (7% HP): Deals Medium Damage to a single enemy.

Mighty Swing (16% HP): Deals Medium Damage to a single enemy.

Poison Arrow (18% HP): Deals Medium Damage to a single enemy and also has a chance to inflict Poison.

Torrent Shot: Deals Medium Damage to a single enemy 2-3 times.

Gigantic Fist (18% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to a single enemy.

Heaven’s Blade: Deals Heavy Damage to a single enemy.

Rainy Death (18% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to a single enemy.

Raising Drizzle (21% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to a single enemy.

Vile Assault (18% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to a single enemy. If the enemy is down, it deals additional damage.

Brave Blade (20% HP): Deals Severe Damage to a single enemy.

God’s Hand (22% HP): Deals Severe Damage to a single enemy.

Primal Force (22% HP): Deals Severe Damage to a single enemy.

Multi-Target Skills

Gale Slash (12% HP): Deals Light Damage to all enemies.

Hassou Tobi: Deals Light Damage to all enemies 8 times.

Swift Strike: Deals Light Damage to all enemies 1-2 times.

Aeon Rain: Deals Medium Damage to all enemies 1-4 times.

Atom Smasher (16% HP): Deals Medium Damage to all enemies 1-2x and also has a chance to inflict Fear.

Blades of Fury (16% HP): Deals Medium Damage to all enemies 2-4 times.

Crazy Chain (14% HP): Deals Medium Damage to all enemies and also has a chance to inflict Rage.

Mind Slice (14% HP): Deals Medium Damage to all enemies and also has a chance to inflict Panic.

Seal Bomb (14% HP): Deals Medium Damage to all enemies and also has a chance to inflict Silence.

Heat Wave (16% HP): Deals Medium Damage to all enemies.

Herculean Strike (16% HP): Deals Medium Damage to all enemies.

Mustard Bomb (18% HP): Deals Medium Damage to all enemies and also has a chance to inflict Enervation.

Navas Nebula (18% HP): Deals Medium Damage to all enemies and also has a chance to inflict Exhaustion.

Agneyastra (20% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies 1-3 times.

Akasha Arts: Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies 1-2 times.

Arrow Rain: Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies 2 times.

Blight (20% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies and also has a chance to inflict Poison.

Deathbound (20% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies

Myriad Arrows (20% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies 1-3 times.

Venom Zapper (21% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies and also has a chance to inflict Poison.

Vicious Strike: Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies

Virus Wave (21% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies

Vorpal Blade (25% HP): Deals Heavy Damage to all enemies

Pralaya (25% HP): Deals Severe Damage to all enemies and also has a chance to kill instantly