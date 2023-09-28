Payday 3: Dirty Ice Red Keycard Location

You are going to need to get your hands on the Red Keycard during the Dirty Ice heist to open the vault of the Ashton Fine Jewelry Store in Payday 3.

The seemingly simple heist involves picking up expensive jewelry and precious stones that the new business owners just got their hands on but like always there is a catch.

The security is tight with cameras and guards everywhere, and everything is behind locked doors. You will need to unlock these doors using at least three different codes, including the jewelry store code, before being able to crack the safe.

Opening the Vault is pretty confusing but the trick is to make an employee press the red button on the Manager’s table by throwing them onto it, while you quickly swipe the Red Keycard at the same time and unlock it.

How to get the Dirty Ice Red Keycard in Payday 3

To get the Red Keycard for Dirty Ice Heist in Payday 3 you need to unlock the basement of the Jewelry store first. Once the door opens, head down the stairs, make your way to the right, and lockpick to open the door in the corner.

You will find the Red Keycard on a white table in front, next to the safe as shown in the image below. You can also get the documents for luring the Manager from the safe and turn the switch for deactivating safety bars for display cases in this room.