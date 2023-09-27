Payday 3: How To Get Jewelry Store Code In Dirty Ice

Getting access to the Jewelry Store in Payday 3 is part of the Dirty Ice mission. This can be done by breaking in through the door, for which you need a code. After getting inside, you must unlock the basement using Codes from three locations. This will help you find a lot of good loot, which you can use in the later mission in Payday 3.

How to access the Jewelry Store using the Code in Dirty Ice

After starting Dirty Ice Mission in Payday 3, the first thing that you need to do is get access to the Jewelry Store. Doing so, you will also get access to the Basement, which is needed to complete the mission and get important loot.

To get access to the Jewelry Store, you must go to the Back Alley and take the stairs down. Once there, you will find a locked door which can be accessed using the QR code.

The next thing you need to do is find the QR code for which there are two locations, and you can find this in any of those. The first location from where you can find the QR code is the back of the Payday 3 Jewelry Store in Dirty Ice Heist, “next to a car.”

You can also get the QR from the “Box next to a civilian” on the back side of the Jewelry Store. Once you have the QR, you must make your way to the Back Entrance of the store. Use the QR code to unlock the door, and you will gain access to the Jewelry Store in Payday 3.

How to Open the Jewelry Workshop Door in Payday 3

While doing the Dirty Ice mission in Payday 3, you will come across a locked door labeled “Jewelry Workshop.” There is an access panel on the side which cannot be operated.

To access the door, you must go to the Jewelry Store’s main lobby. Once there, you need to find the lady marked in the Employee of the Year. You will find her in a ducking position in front of the Ashton Fine wall.

Once the lady is found, you must grab and drag her to the Jewelry Workshop Door access panel. This part can be done by pressing the Q key on the keyboard.

She will then unlock the Jewelry Workshop Door in Payday 3 Dirty Ice Heist with her eyes and fingers. Don’t let her go once the door is unlocked, as you will need her in the later objectives. After that, you will get access to the Basement of the building in Dirty Ice.