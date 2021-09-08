Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Romance Guide

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous features a variety of well-written and fully romanceable companions. In this guide, we’ll list down all the companions you can romance in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and provide some general tips on romance in the game.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Romance

Before we get to the companions you can romance in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you need to know how to romance them.

How to Romance in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Romancing characters in Pathfinder WotR is fairly simple. The key element is dialogue options. You need to focus on the dialogue options which you think will curry favor with the companion you want to romance.

Furthermore, you have to advance with your companion’s personal quests, so more options open up. Then you can choose the nice and flirty options for romancing with the character you want.

Companion Romance Options

The characters you can romance within Wrath of the Righteous are given below. Do note that not all of the companions in the game are romanceable, only some.

Camellia

Camellia is a half-elf companion which you can romance in the game. She is a female companion and can only be romanced by male PCs.

Lann

Lann is a Mongrelman. He is a descendant of the first crusaders. Lann is the child of the caves beneath Kenabres and follows his leader towards the light of a foreign sky. To romance Lann, you need to have a female character.

Wenduag

Wenduag is a deadly huntress who belongs to the Mongrelmen tribe. She left her home to travel with her new commander. She can be romanced by both male and female characters.

Daeran

Daeran is an Aasimar who sees the world as a grand playground. He lives like the world is ending. He can be romanced by both male and female characters in the game.

Sosiel

Sosiel starts of as Cleric. She belongs to the human race and can be romanced by male characters only.

Arueshalae

Arueshalae starts off as a Ranger – Espionage Expert. She belongs to the Succubus race. Arueshalae can be romanced by both male and female characters.