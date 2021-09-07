Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Lann Builds Guide

This guide will give you some of the best builds for Lann, a companion you can recruit in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Lann Builds

Lann is one of the companions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, with some of the best classes a companion can offer.

Lann begins his journey as a Zen Archer, and here are a few builds that we’ve put together to get the best out of this companion.

Sacred Huntsmaster Build

Class Level Ability Points Others
Zen Archer 3 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Feat: Deadly Aim Point Blank Master: Long Bow
Sacred Hunstmaster 1 Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +2 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Deity and Domain: War Animal Companion: Leopard Spells: Divine Favor, Shield of Faith  
Sacred Hunstmaster 2 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +2 Perception +1 Feat: Boon Companion Spells: Expeditious Retreat
Sacred Hunstmaster 3 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Teamwork Feat: Outflank Spells: Remove Fear
Sacred Hunstmaster 4 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Snap Shot Spells: Align Weapon, Cure Moderate Wounds  
Sacred Hunstmaster 5 Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Favored Enemy: Demons of Magic Spells: Restoration Lesser
Sacred Hunstmaster 6 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Dazzling Display Teamwork Feat: Seize the Moment Spells: Invisibility
Sacred Hunstmaster 7 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Spells: Bless, Magical Vestment, Prayer,  
Sacred Hunstmaster 8 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Improved Critical (Long Bow) Bonus Combat Feat: Shatter Defenses Spells: Resist Energy Communal
Sacred Hunstmaster 9 Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Teamwork Feat: Coordinated Maneuvers Spells: Cure Serious Wounds  
Sacred Hunstmaster 10 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Rapid Shot Favored Enemy: Demons of Slaughter Spells: Remove Paralysis, Burst of Glory, Divine Power
Sacred Hunstmaster 11 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Spells: True Strike, Cure Critical Wounds  
Sacred Hunstmaster 12 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Improved Snap Shot Teamwork Feat: Shake it Off Spells: Death Ward
Sacred Hunstmaster 13 Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Spells: Delay Poison Communal, Righteous Might, True Seeing  
Sacred Hunstmaster 14 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Greater Snap Shot Spells: Find Traps, Stoneskin Communal
Sacred Hunstmaster 15 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Teamwork Feat: Back to Back Favored Enemy: Demon of Strength Spells: Chains of Light
Sacred Hunstmaster 16 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Hammer the Gap Spells: Fear, Blade Barrier, Heal
Fighter 1 Wisdom +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Bonus Combat Feat: Critical Focus

Lann Judge Build

Class Level Ability Points Others
Zen Archer 3 Use Magic Devices +2 Perception +1 Bonus Feat: Precise Shot Way of the Bow: Long Bow
Judge 1 Use Magic Devices +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Deadly Aim Deity and Domain: War Spells: Divine Favor, Shield of Faith
Judge 2 Dexterity +1 Mobility +1 Trickery +1 Use Magic Device +1 Perception +1 Spells: Protection from Alignment  
Judge 3 Use Magic Device +1 Feat: Improved Initiative Spells: Cure Light Wounds
Judge 4 Lure (Nature) +2 Use Magic Device +1 Persuasion +1 Spells: Resist Energy, Cure Moderate Wounds  
Judge 5 Knowledge (Arcana) +4 Feat: Rapid Shot Spells: Restoration Lesser
Judge 6 Strength +1 Knowledge (World) +4 Spells: Protection for Alignment Communal
Judge 7 Stealth +4 Feat: Snap Shot Spells: Expeditious Retreat, Heroism, Resist Energy Communal
Judge 8 Trickery +4 Bonus Combat Feat: Manyshot Spells: Dispel Magic
Judge 9 Stealth +4 Feat: Skill Focus (Use Magic Device) Spells: Cure Serious Wounds
Judge 10 Dexterity +1 Lure (Nature) +4 Spells: Sea Invisibility, Divine Power, Cure Critical Wounds
Judge 11 Athletics +4 Feat: Improved Snap Shot Spells: Bless, Greater Invisibility
Judge 12 Athletics +4 Spells: Restoration
Judge 13 Lure (Religion) +4 Feat: Clustered Shots Spells: See Invisibility Communal, Righteous Might, Break Enchantment
Judge 14 Dexterity +1 Mobility +4 Spells: Find Traps, True Seeing
Judge 15 Persuasion +4 Feat: Greater Snap Shot Spells: Spell Resistance
Judge 16 Knowledge (Arcana) +4 Spells: Death Ward, Heal, True Seeing Communal
Judge 17 Trickery +4 Feat: Hammer the Gap Spells: Remove Curse, Inspiring Recovery
Judge 18 Wisdom +1 Knowledge (world) +1 Spells: Dispel Magic Greater
