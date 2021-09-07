Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Lann Builds Guide

This guide will give you some of the best builds for Lann, a companion you can recruit in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Lann Builds

Lann is one of the companions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, with some of the best classes a companion can offer.

Lann begins his journey as a Zen Archer, and here are a few builds that we’ve put together to get the best out of this companion.

Sacred Huntsmaster Build

Class Level Ability Points Others Zen Archer 3 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Feat: Deadly Aim Point Blank Master: Long Bow Sacred Hunstmaster 1 Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +2 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Deity and Domain: War Animal Companion: Leopard Spells: Divine Favor, Shield of Faith Sacred Hunstmaster 2 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +2 Perception +1 Feat: Boon Companion Spells: Expeditious Retreat Sacred Hunstmaster 3 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Teamwork Feat: Outflank Spells: Remove Fear Sacred Hunstmaster 4 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Snap Shot Spells: Align Weapon, Cure Moderate Wounds Sacred Hunstmaster 5 Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Favored Enemy: Demons of Magic Spells: Restoration Lesser Sacred Hunstmaster 6 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Dazzling Display Teamwork Feat: Seize the Moment Spells: Invisibility Sacred Hunstmaster 7 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Spells: Bless, Magical Vestment, Prayer, Sacred Hunstmaster 8 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Improved Critical (Long Bow) Bonus Combat Feat: Shatter Defenses Spells: Resist Energy Communal Sacred Hunstmaster 9 Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Teamwork Feat: Coordinated Maneuvers Spells: Cure Serious Wounds Sacred Hunstmaster 10 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Rapid Shot Favored Enemy: Demons of Slaughter Spells: Remove Paralysis, Burst of Glory, Divine Power Sacred Hunstmaster 11 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Spells: True Strike, Cure Critical Wounds Sacred Hunstmaster 12 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Improved Snap Shot Teamwork Feat: Shake it Off Spells: Death Ward Sacred Hunstmaster 13 Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Spells: Delay Poison Communal, Righteous Might, True Seeing Sacred Hunstmaster 14 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Greater Snap Shot Spells: Find Traps, Stoneskin Communal Sacred Hunstmaster 15 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Teamwork Feat: Back to Back Favored Enemy: Demon of Strength Spells: Chains of Light Sacred Hunstmaster 16 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1 Feat: Hammer the Gap Spells: Fear, Blade Barrier, Heal Fighter 1 Wisdom +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Bonus Combat Feat: Critical Focus

Lann Judge Build