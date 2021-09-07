Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Lann Builds Guide

This guide will give you some of the best builds for Lann, a companion you can recruit in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous.
Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Lann Builds
Lann is one of the companions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, with some of the best classes a companion can offer.
Lann begins his journey as a Zen Archer, and here are a few builds that we’ve put together to get the best out of this companion.
Sacred Huntsmaster Build
|Class
|Level
|Ability Points
|Others
|Zen Archer
|3
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1
|Feat: Deadly Aim Point Blank Master: Long Bow
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|1
|Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +2 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1
|Deity and Domain: War Animal Companion: Leopard Spells: Divine Favor, Shield of Faith
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|2
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +2 Perception +1
|Feat: Boon Companion Spells: Expeditious Retreat
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|3
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Teamwork Feat: Outflank Spells: Remove Fear
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|4
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Feat: Snap Shot Spells: Align Weapon, Cure Moderate Wounds
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|5
|Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Favored Enemy: Demons of Magic Spells: Restoration Lesser
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|6
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Feat: Dazzling Display Teamwork Feat: Seize the Moment Spells: Invisibility
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|7
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Spells: Bless, Magical Vestment, Prayer,
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|8
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Feat: Improved Critical (Long Bow) Bonus Combat Feat: Shatter Defenses Spells: Resist Energy Communal
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|9
|Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Teamwork Feat: Coordinated Maneuvers Spells: Cure Serious Wounds
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|10
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Feat: Rapid Shot Favored Enemy: Demons of Slaughter Spells: Remove Paralysis, Burst of Glory, Divine Power
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|11
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Spells: True Strike, Cure Critical Wounds
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|12
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Feat: Improved Snap Shot Teamwork Feat: Shake it Off Spells: Death Ward
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|13
|Wisdom +1 Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Spells: Delay Poison Communal, Righteous Might, True Seeing
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|14
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Feat: Greater Snap Shot Spells: Find Traps, Stoneskin Communal
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|15
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Teamwork Feat: Back to Back Favored Enemy: Demon of Strength Spells: Chains of Light
|Sacred Hunstmaster
|16
|Lore (Nature) +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Feat: Hammer the Gap Spells: Fear, Blade Barrier, Heal
|Fighter
|1
|Wisdom +1 Lore (Religion) +1 Perception +1
|Bonus Combat Feat: Critical Focus
Lann Judge Build
|Class
|Level
|Ability Points
|Others
|Zen Archer
|3
|Use Magic Devices +2 Perception +1
|Bonus Feat: Precise Shot Way of the Bow: Long Bow
|Judge
|1
|Use Magic Devices +1 Perception +1 Mobility +1
|Feat: Deadly Aim Deity and Domain: War Spells: Divine Favor, Shield of Faith
|Judge
|2
|Dexterity +1 Mobility +1 Trickery +1 Use Magic Device +1 Perception +1
|Spells: Protection from Alignment
|Judge
|3
|Use Magic Device +1
|Feat: Improved Initiative Spells: Cure Light Wounds
|Judge
|4
|Lure (Nature) +2 Use Magic Device +1 Persuasion +1
|Spells: Resist Energy, Cure Moderate Wounds
|Judge
|5
|Knowledge (Arcana) +4
|Feat: Rapid Shot Spells: Restoration Lesser
|Judge
|6
|Strength +1 Knowledge (World) +4
|Spells: Protection for Alignment Communal
|Judge
|7
|Stealth +4
|Feat: Snap Shot Spells: Expeditious Retreat, Heroism, Resist Energy Communal
|Judge
|8
|Trickery +4
|Bonus Combat Feat: Manyshot Spells: Dispel Magic
|Judge
|9
|Stealth +4
|Feat: Skill Focus (Use Magic Device) Spells: Cure Serious Wounds
|Judge
|10
|Dexterity +1 Lure (Nature) +4
|Spells: Sea Invisibility, Divine Power, Cure Critical Wounds
|Judge
|11
|Athletics +4
|Feat: Improved Snap Shot Spells: Bless, Greater Invisibility
|Judge
|12
|Athletics +4
|Spells: Restoration
|Judge
|13
|Lure (Religion) +4
|Feat: Clustered Shots Spells: See Invisibility Communal, Righteous Might, Break Enchantment
|Judge
|14
|Dexterity +1 Mobility +4
|Spells: Find Traps, True Seeing
|Judge
|15
|Persuasion +4
|Feat: Greater Snap Shot Spells: Spell Resistance
|Judge
|16
|Knowledge (Arcana) +4
|Spells: Death Ward, Heal, True Seeing Communal
|Judge
|17
|Trickery +4
|Feat: Hammer the Gap Spells: Remove Curse, Inspiring Recovery
|Judge
|18
|Wisdom +1 Knowledge (world) +1
|Spells: Dispel Magic Greater